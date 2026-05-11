Rupee Fightback: Is RBI’s Step-Up Strategy Finally Helping the Currency Hold Its Ground? 15-Day Stats Reveal the Full Story

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition bjp ED Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Rupee Fightback: Is RBI’s Step-Up Strategy Finally Helping the Currency Hold Its Ground? 15-Day Stats Reveal the Full Story

Rupee Fightback: Is RBI’s Step-Up Strategy Finally Helping the Currency Hold Its Ground? 15-Day Stats Reveal the Full Story

Rupee stayed volatile near 95.24 per USD, pressured by oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and FII outflows. RBI intervened with dollar selling and controls, stabilizing currency amid global uncertainty.

Rupee Today
Rupee Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 15:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rupee Fightback: Is RBI’s Step-Up Strategy Finally Helping the Currency Hold Its Ground? 15-Day Stats Reveal the Full Story

RBI’s Stabilisation Strategy: How India Is Managing Currency Pressure- According to experts and global trend analysts, the rupee’s position near 95.24 per US dollar in May 2026 reflects sustained pressure from rising crude oil prices and global geopolitical tensions. According to reports, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken a bold and proactive step by intervening directly in the currency market to slow the fall and prevent further sharp depreciation, making the situation relatively less stressful for the economy.

Instead of allowing uncontrolled movement, the RBI has stepped in with a clear stabilisation strategy. This includes direct dollar selling through state-run banks to absorb excess pressure, along with a strict cap of $100 million on banks’ net open positions to reduce speculative trading. In addition, tighter controls on non-deliverable forward (NDF) contracts and restrictions on rebooking cancelled forwards are aimed at reducing excessive volatility. In simple terms, the RBI is acting like a stabiliser, not stopping the trend completely, but ensuring the rupee does not slide into panic-driven free fall.

RBI Intervention Strategy

The RBI has adopted a multi-layered approach to defend the rupee:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Direct dollar selling through state-run banks to control sharp depreciation
  • Cap of $100 million on banks’ net open positions to reduce speculative trading
  • Restrictions on certain non-deliverable forward (NDF) contracts
  • Measures to limit rebooking of cancelled forward contracts

These steps aim to reduce speculation and stabilize currency movements.

USD to INR – Last 15 Days

Date High (₹) Low (₹) Close/Current (₹)
May 11 95.16 94.25 95.24
May 10 94.60 93.94 94.43
May 09 94.54 94.41 94.47
May 08 94.80 94.19 94.44
May 07 94.91 93.99 94.25
May 06 95.23 94.07 94.56
May 05 95.47 94.96 95.13
May 04 95.48 94.77 95.24
May 03 95.06 94.82 94.94
May 02 94.94 94.78 94.84
May 01 95.23 94.67 94.91
Apr 30 95.35 94.67 94.81
Apr 29 94.97 94.52 94.89
Apr 28 94.77 94.15 94.60
Apr 27 94.33 94.02 94.25

Rupee Volatility: Market Under Pressure

The Indian rupee went on a 15-day roller coaster, oscillating between 94.25 to 95.26 per US dollar, briefly hitting 95.48 on May 4, before RBI took over to calm the ride. Calm was disturbed by oil staying above $105, foreign investor outflows and the Middle East flare-up. Tiny catch-ups didn’t last long, as the dollar pulled the rupee down. RBI acted as a shock absorber, attempting to cushion the ride, but global forces continued rattling sentiment. Bottom line, the rupee was not only weak, but was on a constant edge.

Also Read: Midday Mayhem: Stock Market On A Rollercoaster Ride Today; Sensex…

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crude oil impact rupeedollar rupee rateforeign investor outflows Indiaforex market IndiaIndia currency crisisIndia forex newsRBI intervention rupeeRBI stabilisation strategyrupee volatilityUSD to INR 2026

RELATED News

Teaser of Krishna Aur Chitthi strikes an emotional chord, leaves audiences deeply moved

Women’s Contribution in 100 Years of RSS Highlighted at Mumbai Seminar on ‘Shatayu Sangh Aur Mahila Sahabhagita’

Mumbai Witnessed a Grand Premiere of Nitishali Production’s “Vaanki Chuki: Love Story” Amidst Glamour and Celebration

IT companies to allow Work From Home? Employees’ Union Pushes For Remote Work After PM Modi’s Appeal

Is Ambani’s Reliance Jio Platforms IPO Pivoting To Pure Fundraising? Check IPO Date, Issue Size And More

LATEST NEWS

Israel Behind Michael Jackson’s Killing? Epstein Files Drop Bombshell

Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026 Registration Closes Soon at dedharyana.org; Check Counselling Schedule, Eligibility and Application Details

Global Village Dubai Season 30 Extended for Eid Al Adha Holidays: New Closing Date, Entry Fees and Attractions Explained

23-Year-Old Nanny Claims She Was Denied Food, Beaten And Kept Isolated By Couple Inside IIM Bengaluru Campus

Rupee Fightback: Is RBI’s Step-Up Strategy Finally Helping the Currency Hold Its Ground? 15-Day Stats Reveal the Full Story

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 11.05.2026, Bhagyathara BT-53 Monday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No BH 109041

Presidential Elections 2027: How BJP’s Landslide Wins In Assembly Elections Strengthened Its Electoral College Math

How Bengaluru Businessman Lost Rs 5 Lakh To Fake WhatsApp Wedding Invite

Delhi’s New Barrier-Free Tolls: What Changes And What Happens If You Miss A Toll Payment?

Haryana Board HBSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Official Website, Result Updates and Scorecard Details

Rupee Fightback: Is RBI’s Step-Up Strategy Finally Helping the Currency Hold Its Ground? 15-Day Stats Reveal the Full Story

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rupee Fightback: Is RBI’s Step-Up Strategy Finally Helping the Currency Hold Its Ground? 15-Day Stats Reveal the Full Story

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rupee Fightback: Is RBI’s Step-Up Strategy Finally Helping the Currency Hold Its Ground? 15-Day Stats Reveal the Full Story
Rupee Fightback: Is RBI’s Step-Up Strategy Finally Helping the Currency Hold Its Ground? 15-Day Stats Reveal the Full Story
Rupee Fightback: Is RBI’s Step-Up Strategy Finally Helping the Currency Hold Its Ground? 15-Day Stats Reveal the Full Story
Rupee Fightback: Is RBI’s Step-Up Strategy Finally Helping the Currency Hold Its Ground? 15-Day Stats Reveal the Full Story

QUICK LINKS