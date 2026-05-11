Rupee Fightback: Is RBI’s Step-Up Strategy Finally Helping the Currency Hold Its Ground? 15-Day Stats Reveal the Full Story

RBI’s Stabilisation Strategy: How India Is Managing Currency Pressure- According to experts and global trend analysts, the rupee’s position near 95.24 per US dollar in May 2026 reflects sustained pressure from rising crude oil prices and global geopolitical tensions. According to reports, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken a bold and proactive step by intervening directly in the currency market to slow the fall and prevent further sharp depreciation, making the situation relatively less stressful for the economy.

Instead of allowing uncontrolled movement, the RBI has stepped in with a clear stabilisation strategy. This includes direct dollar selling through state-run banks to absorb excess pressure, along with a strict cap of $100 million on banks’ net open positions to reduce speculative trading. In addition, tighter controls on non-deliverable forward (NDF) contracts and restrictions on rebooking cancelled forwards are aimed at reducing excessive volatility. In simple terms, the RBI is acting like a stabiliser, not stopping the trend completely, but ensuring the rupee does not slide into panic-driven free fall.

RBI Intervention Strategy

The RBI has adopted a multi-layered approach to defend the rupee:

Direct dollar selling through state-run banks to control sharp depreciation

Cap of $100 million on banks’ net open positions to reduce speculative trading

Restrictions on certain non-deliverable forward (NDF) contracts

Measures to limit rebooking of cancelled forward contracts

These steps aim to reduce speculation and stabilize currency movements.

USD to INR – Last 15 Days

Date High (₹) Low (₹) Close/Current (₹) May 11 95.16 94.25 95.24 May 10 94.60 93.94 94.43 May 09 94.54 94.41 94.47 May 08 94.80 94.19 94.44 May 07 94.91 93.99 94.25 May 06 95.23 94.07 94.56 May 05 95.47 94.96 95.13 May 04 95.48 94.77 95.24 May 03 95.06 94.82 94.94 May 02 94.94 94.78 94.84 May 01 95.23 94.67 94.91 Apr 30 95.35 94.67 94.81 Apr 29 94.97 94.52 94.89 Apr 28 94.77 94.15 94.60 Apr 27 94.33 94.02 94.25

Rupee Volatility: Market Under Pressure

The Indian rupee went on a 15-day roller coaster, oscillating between 94.25 to 95.26 per US dollar, briefly hitting 95.48 on May 4, before RBI took over to calm the ride. Calm was disturbed by oil staying above $105, foreign investor outflows and the Middle East flare-up. Tiny catch-ups didn’t last long, as the dollar pulled the rupee down. RBI acted as a shock absorber, attempting to cushion the ride, but global forces continued rattling sentiment. Bottom line, the rupee was not only weak, but was on a constant edge.

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