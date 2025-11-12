LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Bulls Charge Ahead; Sensex Crosses 84,200, Nifty Near 25,800 On Global Cheer At Opening Bell

Stock Market Today: Bulls Charge Ahead; Sensex Crosses 84,200, Nifty Near 25,800 On Global Cheer At Opening Bell

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened strong on Wednesday with Sensex above 84,200 and Nifty near 25,800, tracking upbeat global cues, US shutdown optimism, and strong Q2 earnings from key financial and energy firms.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 12, 2025 09:19:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street woke up on the right side of the bed this Wednesday! With global markets flashing green and hopes rising over a US shutdown deal, the Sensex raced past 84,200 and Nifty hovered near 25,800. Investors seem in no mood to hit snooze as optimism and earnings fuel the early rally.

        Pre-Opening Market Snapshot (November 12, 2025)

        • Sensex: 84,238.86 | +367.54 points (0.44%)
        • Nifty50: 25,834.30 | +139.35 points (0.54%)

        Indian markets are poised for a strong opening on Wednesday, with Sensex and Nifty trading higher in pre-opening, supported by positive global sentiment and easing concerns over US economic stability.

          Opening Bell (9:15 AM)
          • Sensex: 84,286.88 | +415.56 points (0.50%)
          • Nifty50: 25,817.80 | +122.85 points (0.48%)

          Indian markets opened on a strong note Wednesday, with Sensex and Nifty extending gains amid upbeat global cues, optimism over US shutdown resolution, and sustained buying in heavyweight stocks.

              Stocks To Watch Today

              Financials

              • Bajaj Finserv: Q2 net profit ₹2,244 cr (+8% YoY).

              • ESAF Small Finance Bank: Loss narrowed to ₹115.8 cr, NII fell 32.5%.

              • Aavas Financiers: Profit ₹163.9 cr (+10.8%), NII ₹288.1 cr (+19.2%).

              Energy & Power

              • Torrent Power: Profit ₹723.7 cr (+50.5%), Revenue ₹7,876 cr (+9.8%).

              • Tata Power: Profit ₹919.4 cr (-0.8%), Revenue ₹15,544.9 cr (-1%), proposed 40% stake acquisition in SPV for ₹1,572 cr.

              • Reliance Power: Subsidiary Reliance NU Energies wins SJVN 1,500 MW renewable tender.

                  Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market

                    Global Market Highlights

                    • GIFT Nifty signals a gap-up start for Indian markets, trading strong in early indicators.

                    • Dow Jones soars 1.18% to 47,927.96, closing at a record high driven by Walmart, Home Depot, and McDonald’s.

                    • S&P 500 gains 0.21%, while Nasdaq dips 0.25% as investors rotate out of tech stocks.

                    • Asian markets open mixed — Hang Seng and Kospi rise 1% each, while China’s CSI 300 inches lower.

                    • US futures edge higher after a mixed Wall Street session, signaling sustained optimism.

                    Technology & Corporate Moves

                    • SoftBank plunges up to 10% after offloading its entire USD 5.83 billion Nvidia stake, sparking jitters across tech counters.

                    • AI-linked stocks like Nvidia and peers see renewed selling over stretched valuations.

                    Currencies & Federal Reserve Outlook

                    • US dollar weakens against the euro ($1.1586) and yen, slipping near a one-week low (99.46) on rate-cut expectations.

                    • ADP report shows private employers cut jobs in October, stoking fears of a softening labour market.

                    • Traders now bet on a potential Fed rate cut in December, as economic signals point to cooling momentum.

                    • Sterling strengthens to $1.3149, moving away from a seven-month low.

                    Commodities & Energy

                    • Oil prices steady after Tuesday’s 1.7% jump on hopes of a US government reopening boosting crude demand.

                      • Brent crude: $65.08/barrel (−0.12%)

                      • WTI crude: $60.97/barrel (−0.11%)

                    • Fresh US sanctions on Russian oil add upside pressure to global prices.

                    • Gold hovers near a three-week high, supported by rate-cut bets and a weaker dollar.

                    Market Sentiment Snapshot

                    • Global optimism rises on US shutdown resolution hopes and trade deal whispers.

                    • Asian and Indian markets track Wall Street’s bullish tone, setting the stage for another upbeat session.

                    Stock Market Tuesday

                    Markets wrap up Tuesday on a high note as Sensex surges 336 points and Nifty inches close to 25,700.

                    The bulls stayed firmly in command on Tuesday as markets extended their winning streak for the second straight session, buoyed by optimism surrounding the US shutdown bill and hopes of an India-US trade breakthrough. The Sensex surged 336 points to 83,871.32, while the Nifty climbed 121 points to close just below the 25,700 mark.

                    Midcap and Smallcap indices, however, took a breather, ending the day flat after recent volatility.

                    Among the standout performers were InterGlobe Aviation, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Auto, M&M, and HCL Tech, while Bajaj twins, ONGC, TMPV, and Power Grid weighed on sentiment. Sectorally, telecom dialed up the gains, IT followed suit, while PSU banks and healthcare decided to take a pause.

                    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

                    (With Inputs)

                    First published on: Nov 12, 2025 9:18 AM IST
