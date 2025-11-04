Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Turns Red; IT, Metal, Auto Stocks Drag Markets Lower; Nifty Ends Below 25,600

Stock market Today: Market Wrao | Dalal Street began the week on a somber note as bears tightened their grip over the markets.

The Indian equity indices extended losses through the session, with the Sensex slipping 519 points to close at 83,459 and the Nifty settling below the 25,600 mark at 25,597, weighed down by broad-based selling across key sectors.

The mood on the Street turned cautious as investors booked profits in heavyweights from IT, metal, and auto, dragging benchmarks lower. Out of nearly 4,000 traded stocks, 2,439 ended in the red, sharply outnumbering the 1,543 gainers, a clear sign of fading momentum.

While pockets of strength were seen in consumer durables and telecom, they weren’t enough to offset the pressure. With the midcap and smallcap indices also losing ground, Monday’s close painted a subdued picture, a reminder that even in a record-setting market, volatility still has the final word.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Metals And Power

Power Grid plunged over 3%, emerging as the top Nifty loser after Q2 results missed estimates.

Adani Enterprises fell 3% after the board approved a ₹2,500 Cr rights issue.

Auto

Hero MotoCorp dropped over 4% as October sales missed estimates.

M&M rebounded 1%, and SBI recovered 2% from lows post Q2 results.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles among key laggards.

Consumer And Retail

Titan gained nearly 2%, buoyed by strong Q2 results.

Thangamayil Jewellery extended its rally, surging over 30% in two sessions, and raised its revenue guidance.

Telecom

Bharti Airtel rose about 2%, supported by robust Q2 performance.

Indus Towers gained 3% after Airtel board approved plan to buy an additional 5% stake.

Pharma And Healthcare

Blue Jet Healthcare hit a 10% lower circuit following weak Q2 results.

Gland Pharma declined 2-3%, alongside JK Paper and Arvind SmartSpaces, after disappointing quarterly earnings.

Stock Market Today At Closing

STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM) Sensex: 83,459.15 (−519.34 pts / 0.62%)

83,459.15 (−519.34 pts / 0.62%) Nifty 50: 25,597.65 (−165.70 pts / 0.64%) Indian markets closed lower as broad-based selling dragged benchmarks. Sensex slipped 519 points, Nifty settled below 25,600, led by weakness in IT, metal, and auto stocks, while consumer durables outperformed slightly. Top Gainers In Stock Market Today Titan Company: ₹3,809.80- 2.20%

Bharti Airtel: ₹2,110.05- 1.75%

Bajaj Finance: ₹1,057.50- 1.40%

Mahindra & Mahindra: ₹3,583.00- 0.97%

State Bank of India: ₹954.30- 0.43% Top Losers In Stock Market Today Power Grid Corporation of India: ₹278.85- 3.18%

Eternal: ₹313.35- 2.82%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: ₹407.10- 2.39%

Tata Steel: ₹179.40- 1.78%

