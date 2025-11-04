Who Is Major Vikrant Jaitly? Actress Celina Jaitly’s Brother Detained In UAE’s Mysterious National Security Case

Mystery Deepens: Major Vikrant Jaitly’s Shadowy Detention In The UAE

The case of actress Celina Jaitly’s brother now has a very movie like script, and the script goes out in a very cinematic manner. A question has taken home in everyone’s mind, WHY WAS HE DETAINED?

A decorated Indian Army veteran, a “national security case,” and a silence that’s lasted over a year, the story of Major (Retd) Vikrant Jaitly reads like a real-life espionage thriller unfolding in the Gulf.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has detained the former uniform personnel, a 3 Para Special Forces officer under what it calls a “national security case.” And the twist is that it is yet, to this day, no official charges have been shared with his family.

They claim that he has been held Unreachable since September 6, 2024, without access to legal counsel or even the chance to speak with loved ones including his family.

Adding to this mystry, Major Jaitly’s sister, actress Celina Jaitly, has stated that her brother, who is a gallantry awardee and once served India’s most elite military unit, was working with a UAE-based firm in trading, consultancy, and risk management when he was suddenly, missing, what is called as “abducted and detained” under ‘not so clear’ circumstances.

What Is The Nature Of The Case And Detention For Vikrant Jaitly: A Mystery In Motion

What Is The Nature Of The Case And Detention For Vikrant Jaitly: A Mystery In Motion

A "National Security" Tag, But No Answers Yet: The Indian government's counsel told the Delhi High Court that Major Vikrant Jaitly's arrest in the UAE is tied to a "national security case". This sounds very serious for a gallantary awardee, but no ine is clearly telling about WHAT this security threat is.

Held for a Year, AND Charged with- What Exactly?: Even after 12 months behind bars in prison, the family and legal team claim they are still in the dark about the specific charges, and now this has turned the whole case into a battle freedom, and right to information.

Nine Months of total BLACKOUT: Vanishing Act?

Celina Jaitly's petition paints a haunting picture: her brother "disappeared" for nine months before being officially detained. No contact, no clarity just a list of unanswered questions.

Celina Jaitly’s petition paints a haunting picture: her brother “disappeared” for nine months before being officially detained. No contact, no clarity just a list of unanswered questions.

On a side note, Before the disappearance, Major Vikrant Jaitly had been living in the UAE since 2016, working with MATITI Group, This is a firm dealing in trading, consultancy, and risk management. A steady professional life, now overshadowed by an international mystery.

Family’s Anguish Deepens As Celina Jaitly Appeals for Justice; Here’s Sister’s Petition

Family's Anguish Deepens As Celina Jaitly Appeals for Justice; Here's Sister's Petition

The suffering of the Jaitly family is now even greater than it was a year ago, as they are totally out of touch with Major Vikrant Jaitly who was arrested in the UAE. Actress Celina Jaitly wrote in her petition that the condition of her brother is highly troublesome, and he has experienced mental pain and mental deterioration because of the long-term isolation and lack of information regarding his case. The family claims that they have been denied the right to basic communication, and they have to be satisfied with second-hand information and guesses. The government had earlier informed the court that it was trying to get in touch with his wife, but it was subsequently disclosed that Major Jaitly is estranged from her and thus Celina is the main representative of the same. Celina has never lost faith in the Indian government despite the ordeal and has said that her brother is a fourth-generation soldier and wanted justice, transparency, and urgency of diplomatic intervention to secure his well-being. Delhi High Court's Intervention In The Vikrant Jaitly, Brother Of Acress Celina Jaitly's Case- Key Highlights Court Direction (Nov 3, 2025): The Delhi High Court instructed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure Major Vikrant Jaitly receives proper legal representation and access to family communication.

Nodal Officer Appointment: MEA has been directed to appoint a nodal officer to provide regular updates and file a detailed status report within four weeks.

Next Hearing: The case is scheduled for its next hearing on December 4, 2025.

Celina Jaitly's Response: She called the court's intervention a "ray of hope" in her ongoing fight to secure her brother's release and protect his rights. (With Inputs From Various Sources)