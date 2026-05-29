Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Slips, Sensex Tanks 880 Points As Broad Selling Hits Auto, Metal & Energy Stocks

Stock Market Today: Nifty Dips Below 23,600 as Sensex Tanks 880 Points- Indian equity markets wrapped up on a weak and kinda jittery note on May 29, where the Nifty 50 slipped under the 23,600 level and the Sensex got hit, falling by almost 880 points on heavy selling pressure. The broader markets also took the hit, with the midcap index sliding 1.4% and the smallcap index down about 1%. Pretty much every sector ended in the red, except IT. Auto, metal, energy, and oil & gas were among the worst movers, all down roughly 2%. Some notable laggards were Eicher Motors, IndiGo, Power Grid, ONGC, and Bajaj Auto, and honestly it looked like the mood stayed fragile through the close. Still, there was a bit of relief, IT related names like Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Wipro, plus L&T, managed to finish in the green—so in a otherwise bruised session, it at least offered a small window of comfort.

Stock Market @3:30 PM

Sensex

Level: 74,985.66

Change: −882.14

% Change: −1.16%

Status: Closed lower

Nifty 50

Level: 23,547.75

Change: −359.40

% Change: −1.50%

Status: Closed lower

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Currency Check: .The Indian rupee has actually extended its intraday gains, trading closer to the day’s high at 95.17 per dollar versus the previous close 95.69, it’s sort of hovering there now.

Sector-wise Performance

Sector Performance

Auto: Among the top laggards, down ~2%

Metal: Weak session, fell nearly 2%

Energy: Under heavy pressure, down around 2%

Oil & Gas: Also declined sharply, around 2% loss

Banking & Financials: Broad weakness, added to overall decline

FMCG: Mixed-to-negative tone, mild pressure seen

Realty: Ended lower along with broader market weakness

IT: Only major sector in green, supported the market

Broader Market

Nifty 50 slipped below 23,600

Sensex fell nearly 880 points

Midcap index down 1.4%

Smallcap index down 1%

Overall market sentiment remained weak and jittery

Stock Market Today At Closing

STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM) Top Gainers In Stock Market Today Tech Mahindra

HCL Technologies

Wipro

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Top Losers In Stock Market Today Eicher Motors

IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation)

Power Grid Corporation

ONGC

Bajaj Auto (With Inputs) (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.) Also Read: RBI Email Scam Alert: “Free Money” Offer, Fake Donation & Lottery Trap Exposed As Fraud; Key Steps To Stay Alert And Protected