Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Slips, Sensex Tanks 880 Points As Broad Selling Hits Auto, Metal & Energy Stocks

Stock Market Today: Nifty Dips Below 23,600 as Sensex Tanks 880 Points- Indian equity markets wrapped up on a weak and kinda jittery note on May 29, where the Nifty 50 slipped under the 23,600 level and the Sensex got hit, falling by almost 880 points on heavy selling pressure. The broader markets also took the hit, with the midcap index sliding 1.4% and the smallcap index down about 1%. Pretty much every sector ended in the red, except IT. Auto, metal, energy, and oil & gas were among the worst movers, all down roughly 2%. Some notable laggards were Eicher Motors, IndiGo, Power Grid, ONGC, and Bajaj Auto, and honestly it looked like the mood stayed fragile through the close. Still, there was a bit of relief, IT related names like Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Wipro, plus L&T, managed to finish in the green—so in a otherwise bruised session, it at least offered a small window of comfort.
Stock Market @3:30 PM
Sensex
- Level: 74,985.66
- Change: −882.14
- % Change: −1.16%
- Status: Closed lower
Nifty 50
- Level: 23,547.75
- Change: −359.40
- % Change: −1.50%
- Status: Closed lower
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
Currency Check: .The Indian rupee has actually extended its intraday gains, trading closer to the day’s high at 95.17 per dollar versus the previous close 95.69, it’s sort of hovering there now.
Sector-wise Performance
- Sector Performance
- Auto: Among the top laggards, down ~2%
- Metal: Weak session, fell nearly 2%
- Energy: Under heavy pressure, down around 2%
- Oil & Gas: Also declined sharply, around 2% loss
- Banking & Financials: Broad weakness, added to overall decline
- FMCG: Mixed-to-negative tone, mild pressure seen
- Realty: Ended lower along with broader market weakness
- IT: Only major sector in green, supported the market
Broader Market
- Nifty 50 slipped below 23,600
- Sensex fell nearly 880 points
- Midcap index down 1.4%
- Smallcap index down 1%
- Overall market sentiment remained weak and jittery
Stock Market Today At Closing
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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