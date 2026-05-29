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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Slips, Sensex Tanks 880 Points As Broad Selling Hits Auto, Metal & Energy Stocks

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Slips, Sensex Tanks 880 Points As Broad Selling Hits Auto, Metal & Energy Stocks

Indian markets closed lower with Sensex down 880 points and Nifty below 23,600 amid broad selling. IT stayed resilient while auto, metal, energy, and oil & gas dragged overall sentiment.

Stock market Today
Stock market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 15:41 IST

Stock Market Today: Nifty Dips Below 23,600 as Sensex Tanks 880 Points- Indian equity markets wrapped up on a weak and kinda jittery note on May 29, where the Nifty 50 slipped under the 23,600 level and the Sensex got hit, falling by almost 880 points on heavy selling pressure. The broader markets also took the hit, with the midcap index sliding 1.4% and the smallcap index down about 1%. Pretty much every sector ended in the red, except IT. Auto, metal, energy, and oil & gas were among the worst movers, all down roughly 2%. Some notable laggards were Eicher Motors, IndiGo, Power Grid, ONGC, and Bajaj Auto, and honestly it looked like the mood stayed fragile through the close. Still, there was a bit of relief, IT related names like Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Wipro, plus L&T, managed to finish in the green—so in a otherwise bruised session, it at least offered a small window of comfort.

Stock Market @3:30 PM

Sensex

  • Level: 74,985.66
  • Change: −882.14
  • % Change: −1.16%
  • Status: Closed lower

Nifty 50

  • Level: 23,547.75
  • Change: −359.40
  • % Change: −1.50%
  • Status: Closed lower

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

Currency Check: .The Indian rupee has actually extended its intraday gains, trading closer to the day’s high at 95.17 per dollar versus the previous close 95.69, it’s sort of hovering there now.

Sector-wise Performance

You Might Be Interested In
  • Sector Performance
  • Auto: Among the top laggards, down ~2%
  • Metal: Weak session, fell nearly 2%
  • Energy: Under heavy pressure, down around 2%
  • Oil & Gas: Also declined sharply, around 2% loss
  • Banking & Financials: Broad weakness, added to overall decline
  • FMCG: Mixed-to-negative tone, mild pressure seen
  • Realty: Ended lower along with broader market weakness
  • IT: Only major sector in green, supported the market

Broader Market

  • Nifty 50 slipped below 23,600
  • Sensex fell nearly 880 points
  • Midcap index down 1.4%
  • Smallcap index down 1%
  • Overall market sentiment remained weak and jittery

Stock Market Today At Closing 

      STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

            Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

            • Tech Mahindra
            • HCL Technologies
            • Wipro
            • Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

            Top Losers In Stock Market Today

            • Eicher Motors
            • IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation)
            • Power Grid Corporation
            • ONGC
            • Bajaj Auto

            (With Inputs)

            (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

            Also Read: RBI Email Scam Alert: “Free Money” Offer, Fake Donation & Lottery Trap Exposed As Fraud; Key Steps To Stay Alert And Protected

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            Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Nifty Slips, Sensex Tanks 880 Points As Broad Selling Hits Auto, Metal & Energy Stocks
            Tags: auto stocks fallindian stock market newsIT stocks gainMarket Closing Updatenifty-50rupee update Indiasector wise performanceSensex fallstock market May 29stock market today

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