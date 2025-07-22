LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: It's A New Day, It's A New Dawn, And The Investors Are Feeling Good! Sensex And Nifty Open In The Green After Major Ups and Downs

Stock Market Today: It’s A New Day, It’s A New Dawn, And The Investors Are Feeling Good! Sensex And Nifty Open In The Green After Major Ups and Downs

Indian markets opened strong after recent volatility, led by banks and autos. Global cues remain mixed with key earnings and Fed speech in focus. Investors stay cautious but hopeful for steady gains ahead

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 09:35:02 IST

Stock Market Today: Green Is The New Black For Market Lovers!

The market is starting the day feeling calm and careful. After last week’s ups and downs, investors aren’t panicking—they know this is just a normal market correction. No need to rush or hit snooze!

The main worry still comes from President Trump’s tariff announcements, which keep everyone guessing. Is it trouble or just politics? His ongoing tiff with the Fed Chair has also taken some limelight! This saga has been going on forever, with the public unable to see a full stop after the sentences that US President Donald Trump makes. What comes next is the game of guessing that investors are playing. The charts show that sentiments are getting hurt. Let’s wait and watch!

At home, investors are slowly buying again, feeling a bit more confident thanks to some good economic news. People are watching the news closely but staying steady.

Today’s market isn’t about big surprises—it’s about taking small, smart steps forward. So, get comfortable and keep an eye out. This calm could be the start of something good!

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on Green note at 25,139.05 points, Whereas Sensex opened at 82,400.14 with +199.80 from previous session.

The market fell into reds just after the opening, these seems now a regular market thing!

What Could Move The Stock Market Today: Global Mraket Clues

Today’s global markets started on a surprisingly strong note—Japan bounced back even though its ruling coalition took a hit in the upper house. Talk about resilience! Asian stocks lifted spirits, with South Korea gearing up for some serious trade talks with the U.S. this Friday. Meanwhile, across the pond, the U.S. markets hit record highs—thank you, Alphabet’s rally! Though the Dow decided to chill out a bit. Everyone’s buzzing about Alphabet and Tesla’s earnings on Wednesday, kicking off the “Magnificent Seven” show. Over in Europe, it’s a mixed bag as traders wait on US-EU tariff clarity. And let’s not forget Fed Chair Powell’s big speech today—that’s the real headliner! On the macro front, yields dropped to a one-week low, the dollar took a small dip, and gold gleamed at a five-week high. Oil? It slipped below $69, still wrestling with trade tensions and sanctions. So, buckle up—this week’s got plenty of twists!

Stocks To Watch Today

  • PNB Housing Finance
    Strong Q1 profit growth signaling robust housing finance demand.
  • Dhanlaxmi Bank
    Returned to profit with significant rise in net interest income.
  • CIE Automotive India
    Slight dip in profit despite revenue growth in Q1.
  • DCM Shriram
    Healthy profit and revenue growth reflecting solid business performance.
  • Havells India
    Profit and revenue declined amid challenging market conditions.
  • Parag Milk Foods
    Modest profit growth with strong revenue increase in Q1.
  • Arisinfra Solutions
    Secured a ₹340 crore order for construction supplies in Mumbai.
  • Afcons Infrastructure
    Lowest bidder for a ₹6,800 crore railway project in Croatia.
  • BL Kashyap and Sons
    Won ₹910 crore civil construction order from BPTP.
  • Rajoo Engineers
    Raised ₹160 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).
  • Mahindra Logistics
    Appointed Hemant Sikka as new MD and CEO starting May 2025.
  • Lemon Tree Hotels
    Opened a new Keys Lite hotel property in Banswara, Rajasthan

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

  • LORDSCHLO
  • ASTEC-RE
  • ASTEC-RE
  • ARFIN
  • SINCLAIR
  • BANKA
  • ETERNAL

Top Losers:

  • EXCEL
  • SUVIDHAA
  • UMESLTD
  • AKI
  • HINDMOTORS
  • SABTNL

Stock Market On Monday

Market Monday: The Nifty Hits Snooze, Then Strikes Back!

So, Monday’s market had us on a rollercoaster ride. The Nifty 50 took a little dip below 24,900—the first time since June 23—making us all blink twice. But guess what? It bounced back like a pro, closing comfortably above 25,000 at 25,090.70, up 122 points. The Sensex joined the party too, gaining 442 points to finish at 82,200. Talk about a comeback!

Banks led the charge—ICICI, HDFC, and their buddies flexed some muscle, while auto, realty, and metals also got in on the action. Meanwhile, IT and FMCG decided to play hard to get, slipping a bit. Eternal and M&M were shining stars, but Reliance and Wipro weren’t feeling the Monday mojo.

So, if you were watching, Monday reminded us markets love a good surprise—and patience is still the name of the game.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Live Update: ALERT! The Stock Market Indices Are Set To Open On A Flat Mode, Sensex And Nifty Could Fall Further!

sensex and nifty updatesstock market todaystocks in focustop gainers and losers

Stock Market Today: It’s A New Day, It’s A New Dawn, And The Investors Are Feeling Good! Sensex And Nifty Open In The Green After Major Ups and Downs

Stock Market Today: It’s A New Day, It’s A New Dawn, And The Investors Are Feeling Good! Sensex And Nifty Open In The Green After Major Ups and Downs
Stock Market Today: It’s A New Day, It’s A New Dawn, And The Investors Are Feeling Good! Sensex And Nifty Open In The Green After Major Ups and Downs
Stock Market Today: It’s A New Day, It’s A New Dawn, And The Investors Are Feeling Good! Sensex And Nifty Open In The Green After Major Ups and Downs
Stock Market Today: It’s A New Day, It’s A New Dawn, And The Investors Are Feeling Good! Sensex And Nifty Open In The Green After Major Ups and Downs

