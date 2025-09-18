Stock Market Today: Markets Brew A Bullish Morning As Fed Slashes Rates! Sensex And Nifty Trading Positive

Stock Market Today: FED Rate Cut Kicks Market Into A Positive Start!

Good morning, Traders! Markets woke up with a caffeine kick today, and it’s not just your morning brew doing the trick.

The U.S. Federal Reserve finally pulled the trigger on its first rate cut of the year, trimming by 25 basis points to a 4.00%–4.25% range. The move came with an 11:1 vote, as the Fed acknowledges softer job growth and rising labor stress. Chair Powell called it a “risk management” move, signaling more cuts could be on the table, but only if the data plays along.

Wall Street had mixed feelings. The Dow danced higher (+260 pts), while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq stumbled slightly amid volatility.

Back home, the Indian markets are set for a gap-up opening, supported by strong global cues and optimism around a potential India–US trade deal. Tech stocks led the rally yesterday, with Wipro and Infosys shining bright. On the flip side, financials like Bajaj Finance took a breather.

All eyes now are on how global liquidity, falling yields, and Fed signals shape the next leg of this rally.

Trader’s Tip for Today:

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 18, 2025)

Pre-Opening Sensex opens at 83,108.92 , up 415.21 points or 0.50%

opens at , up or Nifty50 starts at 25,441.05, rising 110.80 points or 0.44% Markets pre opening was on an optimistic note as Fed’s interest rate cut boosts investor sentiment. Sensex jumps over 400 points, while Nifty climbs above 25,440, signaling strong bullish momentum.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM) : Sensex opened at 83,098.03 , up 404.32 points or 0.49%

opened at , up or Nifty50 opened at 25,430.55, up 100.30 points or 0.40% Markets opened on a strong and positive note as global cues remained supportive. Sensex jumped over 400 points, and Nifty surged past 25,430, reflecting bullish sentiment after the Fed rate cut. While Publishing This Article

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financials

YES Bank Sumitomo Mitsui to raise stake to 24.2% (acquiring 4.2% from Carlyle’s CA Basque Investments). Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank sold shares at ₹21.5/share to Sumitomo Mitsui.

Central Bank of India Approved ₹64.4 crore equity infusion in Cent Home Bank Finance via rights issue.

Poonawalla Fincorp Approved ₹1,499.98 crore share allotment to Rising Sun Holdings at ₹452.51/share.

Aavas Financiers Shareholders approved issuance of NCDs worth ₹8,500 crore via private placement.



Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Biocon Biologics Received US FDA approval for denosumab biosimilars (Bosaya and Aukelso). Granted provisional interchangeability designation.



Engineering & Manufacturing

JSW Steel To acquire more stake in M Res NSW HCC Pty Ltd for $60 million. Effective interest in Illawarra Metallurgical Coal rises to 30%.



Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Yes Bank, JSW Steels, Cohance Lifesciences, Indosolar, Biocon, Cochin Shipyard, Hyundai, Havells And many Other Focus Today

Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

Top Gainers

Wipro : ₹259.00 (+1.91%)

: ₹259.00 (+1.91%) Infosys : ₹1,549.80 (+1.76%)

: ₹1,549.80 (+1.76%) Kotak Mahindra Bank : ₹2,050.30 (+1.43%)

: ₹2,050.30 (+1.43%) HCL Technologies : ₹1,497.30 (+1.08%)

: ₹1,497.30 (+1.08%) Tech Mahindra: ₹1,562.65 (+1.03%) Top Losers Bajaj Finance : ₹996.65 (-0.98%)

: ₹996.65 (-0.98%) State Bank of India : ₹853.20 (-0.44%)

: ₹853.20 (-0.44%) Ultratech Cement : ₹12,661.00 (-0.43%)

: ₹12,661.00 (-0.43%) Bajaj Finserv : ₹2,050.25 (-0.31%)

: ₹2,050.25 (-0.31%) Mahindra & Mahindra: ₹3,623.80 (-0.26%)

Stock Market On Wednesday

This is the second consecutive close, higher on Wednesday by the Indian equity markets.

This was supported by the optimism over a possible rate cut by the US Fed and a new hope of a possible India-US trade discussion. The Sensex gained 313.02 points (0.38%) and concluded at 82,693.71, and the Nifty50 gained 91.15 points (0.36%) and settled above the 25,300 mark at 25,330.25.

The larger indices also resumed winning, and the Nifty Smallcap increased by 0.68 per cent, and the Midcap index rose by a small margin; this was their ninth consecutive winning session.

In terms of sectors, auto, PSU banks, IT, and oil and gas experienced an increase of 0.5 to 2.6 per cent buying, whereas FMCG, telecom, metals, and consumer durables experienced low profit booking.

In the Nifty, in the top gainers list, Tata Consumer, SBI, BEL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Maruti Suzuki were present, whereas in the top losers list, HDFC Life, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, and SBI Life were found.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: DO NOT MISS THIS GOLDEN TIME! Yellow Meta Takes An Unexpected Dip While Silver Skyrockets; Check Prices In Your City Now!



