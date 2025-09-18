Stocks To Watch Today: Yes Bank, JSW Steels, Cohance Lifesciences, Indosolar, Biocon, Cochin Shipyard, Hyundai, Havells And many Other Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Good morning, investors! It’s a hopeful start to Thursday as domestic markets look ready to rally, buoyed by the US Fed’s much-awaited rate cut. The Fed, led by Jerome Powell, trimmed interest rates by 25 basis points and signaled two more cuts this year, a bold move aimed at reviving a slowing economy. Powell also noted weakening labour data, opening doors for more monetary easing.

Back home, early signals are encouraging. GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,519, up 44 points (0.17%)- at the time of writing, hinting at a strong open for Nifty50, possibly above the 25,500 mark!

Asian markets are mixed, but US futures gained, with Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures up 0.3%. The dollar tumbled to a 43-month low, adding fuel to equity bulls.

Are you ready for a market that could roar today? Stay tuned, this could be a breakout day!

Before the market opend for the fourth day and we dive into the charts, lets’s buckle up and see which stock will be in focus today!

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financials

YES Bank Sumitomo Mitsui to raise stake to 24.2% (acquiring 4.2% from Carlyle’s CA Basque Investments). Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank sold shares at ₹21.5/share to Sumitomo Mitsui.

Central Bank of India Approved ₹64.4 crore equity infusion in Cent Home Bank Finance via rights issue.

Poonawalla Fincorp Approved ₹1,499.98 crore share allotment to Rising Sun Holdings at ₹452.51/share.

Aavas Financiers Shareholders approved issuance of NCDs worth ₹8,500 crore via private placement.



Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Biocon Biologics Received US FDA approval for denosumab biosimilars (Bosaya and Aukelso). Granted provisional interchangeability designation.



Engineering & Manufacturing

JSW Steel To acquire more stake in M Res NSW HCC Pty Ltd for $60 million. Effective interest in Illawarra Metallurgical Coal rises to 30%.

Dixon Technologies To acquire 51% in Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics for ₹553 crore.



Automobile & Auto Components

Hyundai Motor India Signed wage agreement with ₹31,000/month hike over 3 years.

Escorts Kubota Launched new combine harvester PRO588i-G in Punjab and Haryana.



Infrastructure & Industrials

Sunshield Chemicals Rights Issue approved for 14.41 lakh shares at ₹901 each (10:51 ratio), total ₹129.9 crore.

B R Goyal Infrastructure Order book expanded to ₹1,442.93 crore as of August 2025.

Mangalam Organics Secured ₹50 crore loan from YES Bank; canceled earlier ₹60 crore NCD plan.

SVP Global Textiles Fire incident at Jhalawar plant damaged critical documents. These document could not be retrived now.



Real Estate & Construction

Bombay Dyeing Appointed Rohit Santhosh as CEO of Bombay Realty.

Lodha Developers Internal review and investigation following Rajendra Lodha’s resignation.



Consumer Durables & Electricals

Havells India Received land allotment from RIICO in Alwar for cable capacity expansion.



Technology & E-Commerce

LTIMindtree Partnered with Shopify to build an AI-powered Digital Commerce Centre of Excellence .



Agriculture & Commodities

AWL Agri Business China’s regulator approved Adani Commodities LLP’s 20% stake sale to Lence Pte Ltd at ₹275/share.



Renewables & Solar

Indosolar Promoter Waaree Energies to sell 61 lakh shares (14.66%) via OFS.



Retail & Automotive Distribution

Landmark Cars Received approval from KIA India to open a showroom in Kolkata .



Life Sciences & Specialty Chemicals

Cohance Lifesciences Promoter Jusmiral Holdings may offload up to 5.1% stake via block deal; floor price ₹900/share.



SME Listing Today

Airfloa Rail Technology to debut on SME exchange.

F&O Ban List

Angel One

Oracle Financial Services Software

RBL Bank

Out of F&O Ban:

HFCL

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Big News This Diwali! 8th Pay Commission And DA Increase On The Horizon