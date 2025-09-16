Big News This Diwali! 8th Pay Commission And DA Increase On The Horizon

8th Pay Commission: Diwali 2025 Overwhelming Cheers to Central Government Employees!

Don’t Forget it, Diwali 2025 is going to be even more enjoyable!

Central government employees are in line to receive big news- here are two big things that are waiting to be announced.

To start with, the 8th Pay Commission will be established very soon, which means it will give salaries a new perspective. Second, an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) will increase your monthly earnings immediately. There are rumors that the commission will begin operations once its Terms of Reference (ToR) are complete, and the DA increase may not take too long. It is possible that this Diwali may bring better paychecks and happier wallets, so stay tuned!

8th Pay Commission: What Will be the First Gift This Diwali?

So the Good news is brewing!

The government is in full preparation to constitute the 8th Pay Commission and the Terms of Reference (ToR) could be culminated before Diwali. The commission may consist of six members and would like to complete its report promptly in order to implement new pay rules beginning January 2026. The buzz is the big one concerning the factor of fitment – the multiplier that should be added to your old basic salary. It is reported to be as high as 1.92! This implies that a significant number of employees will receive a generous increase in their base salary, which will also increase HRA, DA, and pensions. Exciting, right?

8th Pay Commission: The Second Will Be a Special Gift.

Here’s more good news! Dearness Allowance (DA) is also likely to go up shortly along with the pay commission. Currently, central employees receive approximately 55 percent DA. However, according to the current statistics of January-April, the officials believe that it might reach 58%. What does that mean for you? In a word, extra cash in your wallet each month! To the low basic pay earners, it may translate to several additional thousand rupees which may be used to cover household costs and savings. And not only the employees, pensioners will also see an increase in their monthly earnings. Exciting times ahead!