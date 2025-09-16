Big News This Diwali! 8th Pay Commission And DA Increase On The Horizon
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Big News This Diwali! 8th Pay Commission And DA Increase On The Horizon

Big News This Diwali! 8th Pay Commission And DA Increase On The Horizon

8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 16, 2025 14:26:42 IST

8th Pay Commission: Diwali 2025 Overwhelming Cheers to Central Government Employees!

Don’t Forget it, Diwali 2025 is going to be even more enjoyable!
Central government employees are in line to receive big news- here are two big things that are waiting to be announced.
To start with, the 8th Pay Commission will be established very soon, which means it will give salaries a new perspective. Second, an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) will increase your monthly earnings immediately. There are rumors that the commission will begin operations once its Terms of Reference (ToR) are complete, and the DA increase may not take too long. It is possible that this Diwali may bring better paychecks and happier wallets, so stay tuned!

8th Pay Commission: What Will be the First Gift This Diwali?

So the Good news is brewing!

The government is in full preparation to constitute the 8th Pay Commission and the Terms of Reference (ToR) could be culminated before Diwali. The commission may consist of six members and would like to complete its report promptly in order to implement new pay rules beginning January 2026. The buzz is the big one concerning the factor of fitment – the multiplier that should be added to your old basic salary. It is reported to be as high as 1.92! This implies that a significant number of employees will receive a generous increase in their base salary, which will also increase HRA, DA, and pensions. Exciting, right?

8th Pay Commission: The Second Will Be a Special Gift.

Here’s more good news! Dearness Allowance (DA) is also likely to go up shortly along with the pay commission. Currently, central employees receive approximately 55 percent DA. However, according to the current statistics of January-April, the officials believe that it might reach 58%. What does that mean for you? In a word, extra cash in your wallet each month! To the low basic pay earners, it may translate to several additional thousand rupees which may be used to cover household costs and savings. And not only the employees, pensioners will also see an increase in their monthly earnings. Exciting times ahead!

RELATED News

Chairman, MATEXIL Welcomes Rectification of Inverted Duty Structure for MMF Textiles
GIBS Business School Bangalore Opens Applications for 2026 Batch: Flagship PGDM, BBA, and Newly Launched MBA Program
Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals
Bill vs Invoice vs Receipt: Understanding the Essential Key Differences
The SHOCKING Real Wealth Of India’s TOP Leader, PM Modi- Not The Richest, But The Most Transparent!

LATEST NEWS

The Mann Ki Baat Phenomenon That Connected 100 Crore Indians
PM Modi’s Education Mission for India’s Future: A Decade of Reform
UK: Large crowd rallies at Trafalgar Square against Yunus regime, chanting 'Joy Bangla'
The Youthful Promise of a Viksit Bharat
The Revival of Bharatiyata
How PM Modi Shaped Bharat’s Foreign Policy Over the Last Decade
Nation First: India’s Security and Foreign Policy in the Modi Era
Modi: The phenomenon
Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Carol G to headline Coachella 2026
A Statesman at 75: Modi and the Making of Naya Bharat
Big News This Diwali! 8th Pay Commission And DA Increase On The Horizon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big News This Diwali! 8th Pay Commission And DA Increase On The Horizon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big News This Diwali! 8th Pay Commission And DA Increase On The Horizon
Big News This Diwali! 8th Pay Commission And DA Increase On The Horizon
Big News This Diwali! 8th Pay Commission And DA Increase On The Horizon
Big News This Diwali! 8th Pay Commission And DA Increase On The Horizon

QUICK LINKS