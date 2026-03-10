LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today Outlook: Will Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Crash As Trump Signals End To Iran War, Oil Prices Slide?

Stock Market Today: Asian markets rebounded on Tuesday after a sharp global selloff, as falling oil prices and easing geopolitical fears lifted investor sentiment. Signals from GIFT Nifty indicate a strong start for Indian equities after Monday’s volatile session.

tock market today outlook: Sensex and Nifty may open higher as Asian markets rebound and oil prices fall after Trump signals Iran war easing. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: March 10, 2026 08:13:51 IST

Stock Market Outlook Today: Asian equities rebounded on Tuesday after the sharp selloff in the previous session, while crude oil prices declined as Donald Trump signaled that the ongoing war with Iran could be approaching its end. The remarks offered global markets a brief respite from the intense selling pressure witnessed earlier.

Early indicators also pointed to a positive start for Indian equities. Trends on GIFT Nifty suggested gains for the broader market, with the index indicating an increase of 409 points, or 1.67%. Nifty futures were trading around the 24,424.50 level, reflecting improved sentiment following supportive global cues.

Stock Market Yesterday

Indian equity benchmarks ended Monday’s session well off their intraday lows after crude oil prices retreated from earlier highs, easing some pressure on global markets.

The Nifty 50 closed 1.74% lower near the 24,000 mark, while the Sensex finished nearly 1,400 points lower around 77,500 after a volatile session.

The Sensex plunged as much as 2,994 points (3.2%) to an intraday low of 76,424.55.

The Nifty dropped 3.1% to 23,597 before recovering some of the losses.

Stock Market Outlook Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 Likely to Open Higher

The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking the improved sentiment in global markets.

However, market structure continues to appear fragile. Analysts note that the bearish chart pattern of lower highs and lower lows remains intact, even as the India VIX surged to a 21-month high.

US markets staged a recovery on Monday after a steep selloff earlier in the day, with stocks climbing in the final hour of trading following Trump’s remarks that the US-Israeli war on Iran could be close to ending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 239.25 points, or 0.50%, to 47,740.80. The S&P 500 advanced 55.97 points, or 0.83%, to 6,795.99, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 308.27 points, or 1.38%, to 22,695.95.

Oil Slumps as Trump Signals Possible Resolution

Oil prices fell sharply after Trump indicated that the conflict with Iran could soon be resolved.

Brent crude slipped below $92 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped as much as 10%.

Speaking late Monday, Trump said he intends to ease sanctions linked to Iranian oil and direct the US Navy to provide escorts for tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Gold Prices

Gold prices remained largely stable while the US dollar weakened after Trump suggested the Middle East conflict may soon conclude.

Spot gold traded near $5,140 per ounce in early dealings after falling 0.6% in the previous session.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice. Always consult a certified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Also Read: Sensex Crashes 2,200 Points,  Nifty Slips Below 24,000, ₹12 Lakh Crore Investor Wealth Wiped Out In Minutes As Crude Oil Crosses $115 – 5 Reasons Behind Today’s Massive Stock Market Fall

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 8:12 AM IST
