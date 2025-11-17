Stock Market Today: Quiet But Optimistic Start For D-Street, All Eyes On Nvidia And Fed Signals

Stock Market Today: D-Street kicked off Thursday with a calm but confident stride as the Sensex climbed over 190 points and the Nifty barely blinked into the green.

Markets aren’t roaring yet, but they’re definitely stretching. With Nvidia’s results and the Fed’s next move looming large, investors are asking: So, what’s the next twist? Let’s Wait And Watch

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (13 November, 2025)

Opening Bell (9:15 AM) Sensex: 84,753.17 ( +190.39 , +0.23%)

84,753.17 ( , +0.23%) Nifty: 25,915.85 (+5.80, +0.022%) Markets opened mildly positive as Sensex gained over 190 points while Nifty inched up slightly. Early trade shows cautious optimism with investors eyeing global cues and sector-specific momentum for direction. Stocks To Watch Today Pharma And Healthcare Glenmark Pharma: PAT up 72% YoY to ₹610.4 crore, aided by AbbVie deal.

PAT up 72% YoY to ₹610.4 crore, aided by AbbVie deal. Alembic Pharma: Gets USFDA final approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride tablets.

Gets USFDA final approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride tablets. Lupin: USFDA inspection at Nagpur Unit-1 ends with zero 483 observations.

USFDA inspection at Nagpur Unit-1 ends with zero 483 observations. Max Healthcare: Profit up 74%; revenue up 25%.

Profit up 74%; revenue up 25%. Narayana Hrudayalaya: Profit up 29.6%; revenue up 20%. Retail And Consume FirstCry : Revenue up 10% YoY to ₹2,099 crore; loss narrows to ₹50.5 crore.

: Revenue up 10% YoY to ₹2,099 crore; loss narrows to ₹50.5 crore. V2 Retail: Turns profitable with ₹17.23 crore; revenue up 86.5%. Read More Stocks To Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Glenmark, Siemens, Cyient, Lupin, Rain Industries, Pine Labs In Focus With Many Other Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market, US Markets Wall Street ended mixed on Friday.

Nasdaq gained 0.13% to 22,900.59.

Dow Jones fell 0.65% to 47,147.48.

Tech stocks saw late buying; Nasdaq closed in green.

Traders cautious as the Fed may delay the December rate cut.

Nvidia’s earnings on Wednesday remain the key global trigger.

US futures trading higher after Friday’s rebound.

US 10-year bond yield up 3 bps as rate outlook stays uncertain. Asia-Pacific Markets Asian markets opened mixed.

Japan’s Nikkei down 0.7%.

South Korea’s Kospi up 1.5%.

Japan’s economy contracted 0.4% in the September quarter.

Investors cautious ahead of major US data and Nvidia results. Europe European markets closed lower on Friday.

Concerns rise over a potential AI bubble weighing on tech stocks. Energy & Commodities Oil prices rise after Russia halts exports at a key port following a Ukrainian attack.

Gold slips over 3% due to hawkish Federal Reserve commentary. India Indicators GIFT Nifty signals a positive start for Indian markets.

Early cues point to a firm opening as US futures strengthen. Stock Market Friday Friday Market Wrap: A Volatile Day Ends on a Positive Note Dalal Street closed on a positive note on November 14 after a volatile trading session, with both benchmark indices extending their weekly gains. The Sensex rose 84.11 points, or 0.10 percent, to 84,562.78, while the Nifty 50 added 30.90 points, or 0.12 percent, to settle at 25,910.05. Despite weak global cues earlier in the day, domestic markets held firm. Most sectoral indices ended in the green, led by Nifty PSU Bank, which gained over one percent. FMCG, pharma, financial services, healthcare, consumer durables, realty, and oil and gas also recorded steady advances. Meanwhile, Nifty IT and metal declined, while auto and media indices closed almost flat. (With Input)

