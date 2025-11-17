LIVE TV
Stocks To Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Glenmark, Siemens, Cyient, Lupin, Rain Industries, Pine Labs In Focus With Many Other

Stocks To Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Glenmark, Siemens, Cyient, Lupin, Rain Industries, Pine Labs In Focus With Many Other

Stocks To Watch Today: Markets open mildly positive with GIFT Nifty flat, global cues mixed, and key stocks in FMCG, pharma, auto, renewables, and infra in focus amid earnings, recalls, MoUs, and major bulk deals.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 17, 2025 08:48:34 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Get ready for a mildly upbeat start!

GIFT Nifty futures signalled a positive opening early in the morning, trading 50 points higher at 26,001 at 6:47 AM. But by 8:25 AM, the excitement cooled off a bit, it was hovering at 26,019.50, up just 14 points, basically saying, “Let’s not rush into Monday.”

This week, the market mood will be shaped by India’s PMI data, the US Fed meeting minutes, and fresh buzz around the India–US trade deal. FIIs, as always, will decide whether they’re in the mood to buy, sell, or just sulk.

Across Asia, investors were also playing it cautious. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.63% after a softer-than-expected GDP contraction, South Korea’s Kospi popped 1.78%, and Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.26%.

Meanwhile, Wall Street wrapped up last Friday on a mixed note as traders braced for Nvidia’s earnings and wondered if the Fed’s December rate-cut dream is drifting away.

India Market Recap (Friday)

  • Sensex: +84.11 pts (0.10%) at 84,562.78
  • Nifty50: +30.90 pts (0.12%) at 25,910.05
    A soft but positive close heading into the new week.

STOCKS TO WATCH 

FMCG

  • Marico: Q2 profit slightly down; revenue up 30.7% to ₹3,482 crore. India volume growth at 7%; momentum expected to continue.

Pharma And Healthcare

  • Glenmark Pharma: PAT up 72% YoY to ₹610.4 crore, aided by AbbVie deal.
  • Alembic Pharma: Gets USFDA final approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride tablets.
  • Lupin: USFDA inspection at Nagpur Unit-1 ends with zero 483 observations.
  • Max Healthcare: Profit up 74%; revenue up 25%.
  • Narayana Hrudayalaya: Profit up 29.6%; revenue up 20%.

Retail And Consume

  • FirstCry: Revenue up 10% YoY to ₹2,099 crore; loss narrows to ₹50.5 crore.
  • V2 Retail: Turns profitable with ₹17.23 crore; revenue up 86.5%.

Auto And EV

  • Maruti Suzuki: Recalls 39,506 Grand Vitara units due to fuel-indicator issue.
  • Ola Electric: Begins test rides of vehicles powered by 4680 Bharat Cell battery.

Energy, Renewables And Biofuels

  • Websol Energy: MoU to develop a 4 GW solar cell and module plant in Andhra Pradesh.
  • TruAlt Bioenergy: MoU to set up one of the world’s largest SAF plants (80,000 TPA); ₹2,250 crore investment.

Infra And Engineering

  • IRB Infrastructure: Wins TOT-17 bundle (366 km); to pay ₹9,270 crore concession fee.
  • Ashoka Buildcon: Profit down 83% YoY; revenue down 25.6%.
  • Siemens: Profit down 7% to ₹485 crore; revenue up 16% to ₹5,171 crore.

Media

  • ENIL: MoU to transfer assets of three radio stations (Kanpur, Lucknow, Nagpur).

Tech And Skills

  • Cyient: Launches AI & Future Skills Centre of Excellence in Nagaland.

Power And Utilities

  • GMR Power & Urban Infra: Profit up 248% YoY; revenue up 30.8%.

Bulk And Block Deals

  • Sagility: Promoter sells 76.9 crore shares (₹3,660 crore). Buyers include Unifi Capital, ICICI Pru MF, Société Générale, Norges Bank, Morgan Stanley.
  • Rain Industries: First Water Fund buys 26 lakh shares (₹31.2 crore).
  • Shaily Engineering Plastics: Promoters sell 0.32%; Morgan Stanley IFSC & Motilal Oswal MF buy.
  • Pine Labs: Morgan Stanley Asia buys 14 lakh shares (₹36.28 crore).

Corporate Actions

• Ex-Dividend: Arfin India, Balrampur Chini, EPL, GMM Pfaudler, Gopal Snacks, Surya Roshni, HB Portfolio, Pearl Global.
• Rights Issue Ex-Date: Adani Enterprises, Baid Finserv.
• InvIT Income Distribution: Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust.

F&O Ban

  • SAIL

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 8:40 AM IST
