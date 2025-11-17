Tata Sierra Reborn: The Legend Roars Into 2025 As Unofficial Bookings Begin- Style, Buzz, Features And Everything You Need To Know

TATA SIERRA: Unofficial Bookings Begin for Tata Sierra
If you grew up dreaming of owning the OG Tata Sierra, buckle up, because the legend is officially back, and the excitement is already spilling onto dealership floors. Tata Motors has just revealed the production-spec Sierra ahead of its November 25 launch, and even though the company hasn’t opened bookings, dealers clearly don’t have the patience of ordinary mortals. They’ve already started taking unofficial token amounts, ₹11,000, ₹21,000, whatever gets your name on their “Sierra hopefuls” list.
Tata Sierra looks the best in silver.
Sharp elements, a few subtle lines, and the dual-tone effect with some black elements make it look its best in silver. Very similar to why the Virtus looks great in silver too for the same reason.
I didn’t shoot much yesterday and was just… pic.twitter.com/BqCi4whXLk
— Sunderdeep – Volklub (@volklub) November 16, 2025
And honestly, can we blame them? The nostalgia wave is real. This is the Sierra, reimagined, modernised, and still carrying that unmistakable attitude that once ruled the 90s. As a car nut, I can tell you: the buzz feels electric. Buyers who grew up watching this boxy icon on Indian roads are lining up to get first dibs on its comeback.
So, if your inner 90s kid is screaming, don’t worry, you’re not alone.
Tata Sierra – Interior, Features, Engines And Launch Details
|Category
|Details
|Interior And Features
|• Three dashboard displays (1 driver + 2 infotainment)
• Curvv-inspired 4-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo
• Black–grey interior theme
• Panoramic sunroof extending to C-pillar
• 5-seat layout with dual-tone beige/grey upholstery
• All seats get 3-point seatbelts & adjustable headrests
|Engine Options – Petrol
|• 1.5-litre turbo-petrol: 170 hp, 280 Nm; manual & automatic
• 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol: expected entry-level option
|Engine Options – Diesel
|• 1.5-litre diesel: 118 hp, 260 Nm (same as Curvv & Nexon)
|Launch Timeline
|• Launch Date: November 25
|Expected Price
|• ₹10–11 lakh (ex-showroom)
|Bookings Status
|• Unofficial bookings underway at select dealerships (₹11,000–₹21,000)
Old Tata Sierra vs New Tata Sierra 👇
One was rugged, raw and iconic.
The other is modern, tech-loaded and built for 2025.
✅ Old Sierra: 3-door • Diesel • Pure character
✅ New Sierra: 5-door • Turbo-Petrol/EV • Triple screens • ADAS
✅ From bare-bones utility → premium… pic.twitter.com/nd5BLiAoAW
— MadhusudanSahuu (@MadhusudanSahuu) November 16, 2025
Tata Motors’ Statement
At the official preview, Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO of Tata Motors, said:
“We are not unveiling another SUV, but a legend… Reimagined for a new generation, Sierra is back as a movement, not a memory.”
Tata Sierra: Exterior Design Evolution
Modern elements meet the iconic Sierra identity:
- Refined three-quarter glasshouse with panoramic roof
- Smooth glazing and black roof strip for improved airflow
- Longer wheelbase, wider body, and redesigned roofline
- Balanced stance for stability and contemporary proportions
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.