Tata Sierra Reborn: The Legend Roars Into 2025 As Unofficial Bookings Begin- Style, Buzz, Features And Everything You Need To Know

TATA SIERRA: Unofficial Bookings Begin for Tata Sierra

If you grew up dreaming of owning the OG Tata Sierra, buckle up, because the legend is officially back, and the excitement is already spilling onto dealership floors. Tata Motors has just revealed the production-spec Sierra ahead of its November 25 launch, and even though the company hasn’t opened bookings, dealers clearly don’t have the patience of ordinary mortals. They’ve already started taking unofficial token amounts, ₹11,000, ₹21,000, whatever gets your name on their “Sierra hopefuls” list.

Tata Sierra looks the best in silver. Sharp elements, a few subtle lines, and the dual-tone effect with some black elements make it look its best in silver. Very similar to why the Virtus looks great in silver too for the same reason. I didn’t shoot much yesterday and was just… pic.twitter.com/BqCi4whXLk — Sunderdeep – Volklub (@volklub) November 16, 2025

And honestly, can we blame them? The nostalgia wave is real. This is the Sierra, reimagined, modernised, and still carrying that unmistakable attitude that once ruled the 90s. As a car nut, I can tell you: the buzz feels electric. Buyers who grew up watching this boxy icon on Indian roads are lining up to get first dibs on its comeback.

So, if your inner 90s kid is screaming, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Tata Sierra – Interior, Features, Engines And Launch Details

Category Details Interior And Features • Three dashboard displays (1 driver + 2 infotainment)

• Curvv-inspired 4-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo

• Black–grey interior theme

• Panoramic sunroof extending to C-pillar

• 5-seat layout with dual-tone beige/grey upholstery

• All seats get 3-point seatbelts & adjustable headrests Engine Options – Petrol • 1.5-litre turbo-petrol: 170 hp, 280 Nm; manual & automatic

• 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol: expected entry-level option Engine Options – Diesel • 1.5-litre diesel: 118 hp, 260 Nm (same as Curvv & Nexon) Launch Timeline • Launch Date: November 25 Expected Price • ₹10–11 lakh (ex-showroom) Bookings Status • Unofficial bookings underway at select dealerships (₹11,000–₹21,000) Old Tata Sierra vs New Tata Sierra 👇

One was rugged, raw and iconic.

The other is modern, tech-loaded and built for 2025. ✅ Old Sierra: 3-door • Diesel • Pure character

✅ New Sierra: 5-door • Turbo-Petrol/EV • Triple screens • ADAS

✅ From bare-bones utility → premium… pic.twitter.com/nd5BLiAoAW — MadhusudanSahuu (@MadhusudanSahuu) November 16, 2025

Tata Motors’ Statement

At the official preview, Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO of Tata Motors, said:

“We are not unveiling another SUV, but a legend… Reimagined for a new generation, Sierra is back as a movement, not a memory.”

Tata Sierra: Exterior Design Evolution

Modern elements meet the iconic Sierra identity:

Refined three-quarter glasshouse with panoramic roof

Smooth glazing and black roof strip for improved airflow

Longer wheelbase, wider body, and redesigned roofline

Balanced stance for stability and contemporary proportions

Tata Sierra’s Comeback, But With Swagger It is the icon of the day, back and obviously fresh from the gym. The new Tata Sierra reinvents its boxy flair, but this time it’s wrapped in crisp, contemporary design that practically shouts, “Miss me?” Up front, a sleek connected LED light bar links the headlights, DRLs, logo, and that loud-and-proud Sierra badge, like a neon sign announcing its comeback tour. The upright, muscular stance stays true to its origins, now polished with gloss-black accents that add a serious dose of swagger. Skid plates and twin fog lamps bring in a cool, unfazed attitude. The Sierra disappeared from our roads after 2003, and it isn’t just returning, it’s making a dramatic, nostalgia-charged comeback, and it wants you in the front row. (With Inputs From TATA Release And Reports) Also Read: