Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens Higher, Nifty Slips; Global Cues Mixed, IT Stocks in Focus

Stock Market Today: Markets opened mixed on Friday as global cues softened and domestic indices showed cautious momentum. Key IT stocks are in focus, inflation trends are easing, and Thursday’s rally cooled after profit-booking.

Published: November 28, 2025 09:19:06 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, market watchers!
The markets kick off Friday with cautious optimism as global cues turn mixed and domestic indices eye a steady start. From IT heavyweights in focus to cooling Tokyo inflation and shifting Fed expectations, here’s everything shaping the trading day along with a quick wrap of Thursday’s market action.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (27 November, 2025)

  • Sensex: 85,766.19
    Change: +45.80 (+0.05%)

  • Nifty 50: 26,201.75
    Change: −13.80 (−0.05%)

Indian markets opened on a mixed note, with the Sensex ticking slightly higher while the Nifty slipped marginally. Early trade reflects cautious sentiment as investors track global cues and await fresh triggers.

Stocks To Watch Today

IT & Technology

  • Wipro

    • Multi-year partnership with Odido Netherlands BV to transform IT systems and enhance customer experience.

  • TCS

    • Five-year agreement with SAP to modernise global cloud and generative AI operations.

  • Excelsoft Technologies

    • Partners with VTCT Skills to deliver 3 lakh e-tests per year.

    Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights

      Global & Asian Markets

      • Asian markets opened mixed as last week’s global rebound lost steam.

      • Nikkei, Hang Seng, and Kospi traded lower; Straits Times moved higher.

      • US futures stayed flat as Wall Street remained shut for Thanksgiving.

      • Nasdaq is on track to end its seven-month winning streak.

      Inflation & Economic Indicators

      • Tokyo inflation cooled slightly to 2.7%, with core inflation at 2.8%.

      • Dollar heads for its steepest weekly drop in four months as expectations for a Fed rate cut strengthen.

      Brokerage & Market Views

      • JPMorgan upgraded China to overweight, citing strong gains ahead.

      India Market Indicators

      • GIFT Nifty traded mildly positive, indicating a steady start for Indian equities.

      Commodities

      • Gold eased from its two-week high as traders reassessed Fed rate-cut probabilities.

      • Oil prices rose on optimism linked to Ukraine peace talks amid thin holiday trading.

      Geopolitics

      • Putin said Moscow is ready for “serious discussions” on the US-backed Ukraine peace plan.

      Currency Market

      • The US dollar index (DXY) was last at 99.624, recovering slightly after five days of losses but still poised for its worst week since July 21 due to rising Fed easing bets.

      Stock Market Thursday

      On Thursday, the markets put together a vivacious wrap for investors, starting the day with champagne-like energy and ending with a bit of a mellowed-down evening. The Sensex and the Nifty, riding the wave of hopes for rate cuts in December by both the Fed and RBI, as well as hopes of a possible peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine, galloped to new intraday records of 86,055.86 and 26,310.45, in that order. However, with the passing of time, profit-booking quietly entered the scene and took a good chunk out of the early gains.

      At the end of the session, the Sensex still managed to keep 110.87 points, and the Nifty gained a mere 10.25 points, just enough to continue the uptrend. Mid-caps reached new heights before retreating, while small-caps lost 0.5 percent. The Nifty Bank was the star of the day, going up to 59,866.60 before closing at a comfortable level above.

      When looking at the sectors, media, IT, and private banks were the ones leading the way, while oil & gas, real estate, and consumer durables were among the laggards. The main winners included Bajaj Finance, HUL, and ICICI Bank, while Eicher Motors and ONGC were left behind.

      (With Input)

      (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
      Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens Higher, Nifty Slips; Global Cues Mixed, IT Stocks in Focus

