Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, TCS, Excelsoft Technologies, Zydus, Sudeep Pharma, Mahindra And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today, November 28, 2025:
Are you ready for another round in the markets? Indian shares are lined up for a pleasant Friday as early signals suggest that the upswing from the previous day might continue for a second session. GIFT Nifty futures were already up by 21 points at 26,412 at 7:17 am, just a bit of morning optimism for your portfolio.
In the meantime, Asia’s atmosphere is giving some “mixed Monday energy”, except it’s Friday. China’s CSI 300 was down 0.35%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was almost flat with a tiny 0.02% decline, and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.88%, clearly, someone skipped the caffeine. Japan’s Nikkei also dipped 0.07%, even though Tokyo’s inflation slightly eased to 2.7% in October.
And if you were hoping for cues from Wall Street, no luck. Thanks to Thanksgiving, US markets decided to take a nap on Thursday.
Stocks To Watch Today
IT & Technology
-
Wipro
-
Multi-year partnership with Odido Netherlands BV to transform IT systems and enhance customer experience.
-
-
TCS
-
Five-year agreement with SAP to modernise global cloud and generative AI operations.
-
-
Excelsoft Technologies
-
Partners with VTCT Skills to deliver 3 lakh e-tests per year.
-
Engineering, Infrastructure & Industrials
-
Ashoka Buildcon
-
Receives SCN for NH-66 girder collapse incident.
-
Temporarily barred from NHAI bids pending investigation.
-
-
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)
-
Wins ₹9.64 crore order for IP-based video surveillance system for East Coast Railway.
-
-
Refex Industries
-
Bags ₹100 crore order for ash excavation, loading, and transport.
-
Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
-
Zydus Lifesciences
-
Receives USFDA tentative approval for Empagliflozin + Linagliptin tablets.
-
-
Emcure Pharmaceuticals
-
GST inspection conducted (Nov 24–26); no adverse findings or financial impact.
-
-
Bajaj Healthcare
-
Appoints Shreekumar S. Nair as COO.
-
-
Global Health (Medanta)
-
Opens 550-bed super-speciality hospital in Noida.
-
Hospitality, Travel & Leisure
-
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
-
Acquires 25% stake in Sofitel The Palm FZE, Dubai.
-
-
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
-
To launch first Mahindra Signature Resorts property at Theog by FY27.
-
-
Lemon Tree Hotels
-
Signs two properties: Surat Airport and Haridwar.
-
Automotive & Mobility
-
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)
-
Unveils XEV 9S, a seven-seater electric SUV priced around ₹0.2 crore.
-
Aviation & Aerospace
-
Adani Enterprises
-
Adani Airport Holdings assumes control of AGHPort Aviation Services.
-
To acquire 72.8% stake in FSTC for ₹820 crore.
-
Manufacturing & FMCG
-
Bombay Dyeing
-
Patalganga plant to shut from Nov 28–Dec 18 for maintenance; supply unaffected due to reserve PSF stock.
-
Chemicals
-
Nectar Lifesciences
-
Board to meet on Dec 3 to consider a share buyback.
-
Banking & Financial Services
-
Bandhan Bank
-
Approves sale of NPAs worth ₹3,212 crore and written-off portfolios of ₹3,719 crore via ARC bidding.
-
Consumer / Retail
-
Sudeep Pharma
-
Mainboard listing today.
-
Bulk Deals
-
CarTrade Tech
-
Smallcap World Fund buys 14.44 lakh shares; Goldman Sachs sells 10.71 lakh shares.
-
-
Whirlpool of India
-
Whirlpool Mauritius sells 1.42 crore shares; institutions collectively acquire 4.4% stake.
-
-
Saregama India
-
Amansa Holding sells 24.58 lakh shares (1.2%).
-
-
MTAR Technologies
-
Promoter sells 2.45 lakh shares; Bajaj Finserv MF and Motilal Oswal MF are buyers.
-
Ex-Date Trackers
-
Thyrocare Technologies – Bonus Issue
-
Unison Metals – Stock Split
-
RCI Industries & Technologies – Suspension due to Resolution Plan
-
Aryavan Enterprise, Meera Industries, Nile – Interim Dividend
