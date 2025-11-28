LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, TCS, Excelsoft Technologies, Zydus, Sudeep Pharma, Mahindra And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, TCS, Excelsoft Technologies, Zydus, Sudeep Pharma, Mahindra And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets are set for a positive start, with GIFT Nifty indicating gains. Mixed global cues, key corporate actions, bulk deals, sector moves, and major updates across IT, pharma, aviation, and infrastructure dominate today's watchlist.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 28, 2025 08:28:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, TCS, Excelsoft Technologies, Zydus, Sudeep Pharma, Mahindra And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today, November 28, 2025:
Are you ready for another round in the markets? Indian shares are lined up for a pleasant Friday as early signals suggest that the upswing from the previous day might continue for a second session. GIFT Nifty futures were already up by 21 points at 26,412 at 7:17 am, just a bit of morning optimism for your portfolio.

In the meantime, Asia’s atmosphere is giving some “mixed Monday energy”, except it’s Friday. China’s CSI 300 was down 0.35%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was almost flat with a tiny 0.02% decline, and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.88%, clearly, someone skipped the caffeine. Japan’s Nikkei also dipped 0.07%, even though Tokyo’s inflation slightly eased to 2.7% in October.

And if you were hoping for cues from Wall Street, no luck. Thanks to Thanksgiving, US markets decided to take a nap on Thursday.

Stocks To Watch Today

IT & Technology

  • Wipro

    • Multi-year partnership with Odido Netherlands BV to transform IT systems and enhance customer experience.

  • TCS

    • Five-year agreement with SAP to modernise global cloud and generative AI operations.

  • Excelsoft Technologies

    • Partners with VTCT Skills to deliver 3 lakh e-tests per year.

Engineering, Infrastructure & Industrials

  • Ashoka Buildcon

    • Receives SCN for NH-66 girder collapse incident.

    • Temporarily barred from NHAI bids pending investigation.

  • Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)

    • Wins ₹9.64 crore order for IP-based video surveillance system for East Coast Railway.

  • Refex Industries

    • Bags ₹100 crore order for ash excavation, loading, and transport.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

  • Zydus Lifesciences

    • Receives USFDA tentative approval for Empagliflozin + Linagliptin tablets.

  • Emcure Pharmaceuticals

    • GST inspection conducted (Nov 24–26); no adverse findings or financial impact.

  • Bajaj Healthcare

    • Appoints Shreekumar S. Nair as COO.

  • Global Health (Medanta)

    • Opens 550-bed super-speciality hospital in Noida.

Hospitality, Travel & Leisure

  • Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

    • Acquires 25% stake in Sofitel The Palm FZE, Dubai.

  • Mahindra Holidays & Resorts

    • To launch first Mahindra Signature Resorts property at Theog by FY27.

  • Lemon Tree Hotels

    • Signs two properties: Surat Airport and Haridwar.

Automotive & Mobility

  • Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

    • Unveils XEV 9S, a seven-seater electric SUV priced around ₹0.2 crore.

Aviation & Aerospace

  • Adani Enterprises

    • Adani Airport Holdings assumes control of AGHPort Aviation Services.

    • To acquire 72.8% stake in FSTC for ₹820 crore.

Manufacturing & FMCG

  • Bombay Dyeing

    • Patalganga plant to shut from Nov 28–Dec 18 for maintenance; supply unaffected due to reserve PSF stock.

Chemicals

  • Nectar Lifesciences

    • Board to meet on Dec 3 to consider a share buyback.

Banking & Financial Services

  • Bandhan Bank

    • Approves sale of NPAs worth ₹3,212 crore and written-off portfolios of ₹3,719 crore via ARC bidding.

Consumer / Retail

  • Sudeep Pharma

    • Mainboard listing today.

Bulk Deals

  • CarTrade Tech

    • Smallcap World Fund buys 14.44 lakh shares; Goldman Sachs sells 10.71 lakh shares.

  • Whirlpool of India

    • Whirlpool Mauritius sells 1.42 crore shares; institutions collectively acquire 4.4% stake.

  • Saregama India

    • Amansa Holding sells 24.58 lakh shares (1.2%).

  • MTAR Technologies

    • Promoter sells 2.45 lakh shares; Bajaj Finserv MF and Motilal Oswal MF are buyers.

Ex-Date Trackers

  • Thyrocare Technologies – Bonus Issue

  • Unison Metals – Stock Split

  • RCI Industries & Technologies – Suspension due to Resolution Plan

  • Aryavan Enterprise, Meera Industries, Nile – Interim Dividend

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 8:28 AM IST
