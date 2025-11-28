Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, TCS, Excelsoft Technologies, Zydus, Sudeep Pharma, Mahindra And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today, November 28, 2025:

Are you ready for another round in the markets? Indian shares are lined up for a pleasant Friday as early signals suggest that the upswing from the previous day might continue for a second session. GIFT Nifty futures were already up by 21 points at 26,412 at 7:17 am, just a bit of morning optimism for your portfolio.

In the meantime, Asia’s atmosphere is giving some “mixed Monday energy”, except it’s Friday. China’s CSI 300 was down 0.35%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was almost flat with a tiny 0.02% decline, and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.88%, clearly, someone skipped the caffeine. Japan’s Nikkei also dipped 0.07%, even though Tokyo’s inflation slightly eased to 2.7% in October.

And if you were hoping for cues from Wall Street, no luck. Thanks to Thanksgiving, US markets decided to take a nap on Thursday.

Stocks To Watch Today

IT & Technology

Wipro Multi-year partnership with Odido Netherlands BV to transform IT systems and enhance customer experience.

TCS Five-year agreement with SAP to modernise global cloud and generative AI operations.

Excelsoft Technologies Partners with VTCT Skills to deliver 3 lakh e-tests per year.



Engineering, Infrastructure & Industrials

Ashoka Buildcon Receives SCN for NH-66 girder collapse incident. Temporarily barred from NHAI bids pending investigation.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) Wins ₹9.64 crore order for IP-based video surveillance system for East Coast Railway.

Refex Industries Bags ₹100 crore order for ash excavation, loading, and transport.



Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Zydus Lifesciences Receives USFDA tentative approval for Empagliflozin + Linagliptin tablets.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals GST inspection conducted (Nov 24–26); no adverse findings or financial impact.

Bajaj Healthcare Appoints Shreekumar S. Nair as COO.

Global Health (Medanta) Opens 550-bed super-speciality hospital in Noida.



Hospitality, Travel & Leisure

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Acquires 25% stake in Sofitel The Palm FZE, Dubai.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts To launch first Mahindra Signature Resorts property at Theog by FY27.

Lemon Tree Hotels Signs two properties: Surat Airport and Haridwar.



Automotive & Mobility

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Unveils XEV 9S, a seven-seater electric SUV priced around ₹0.2 crore.



Aviation & Aerospace

Adani Enterprises Adani Airport Holdings assumes control of AGHPort Aviation Services. To acquire 72.8% stake in FSTC for ₹820 crore.



Manufacturing & FMCG

Bombay Dyeing Patalganga plant to shut from Nov 28–Dec 18 for maintenance; supply unaffected due to reserve PSF stock.



Chemicals

Nectar Lifesciences Board to meet on Dec 3 to consider a share buyback.



Banking & Financial Services

Bandhan Bank Approves sale of NPAs worth ₹3,212 crore and written-off portfolios of ₹3,719 crore via ARC bidding.



Consumer / Retail

Sudeep Pharma Mainboard listing today.



Bulk Deals

CarTrade Tech Smallcap World Fund buys 14.44 lakh shares; Goldman Sachs sells 10.71 lakh shares.

Whirlpool of India Whirlpool Mauritius sells 1.42 crore shares; institutions collectively acquire 4.4% stake.

Saregama India Amansa Holding sells 24.58 lakh shares (1.2%).

MTAR Technologies Promoter sells 2.45 lakh shares; Bajaj Finserv MF and Motilal Oswal MF are buyers.



Ex-Date Trackers

Thyrocare Technologies – Bonus Issue

Unison Metals – Stock Split

RCI Industries & Technologies – Suspension due to Resolution Plan

Aryavan Enterprise, Meera Industries, Nile – Interim Dividend