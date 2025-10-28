Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Opens Steady, Investors Eye Q2 Results And Monthly Expiry, All Eyes On Trump-Xi Meeting

Dalal Street woke up with cautious optimism this Tuesday, not exactly a roar, but definitely a confident stretch before the big day ahead.

Early signs from the GIFT Nifty hinted at a steady start, though the global mood was more “wait and watch.” Wall Street’s record highs brought a hint of excitement, but Asian markets decided to hit snooze ahead of the Trump–Xi trade talks and key earnings.

Back home, with the monthly expiry and a flood of Q2 results ready to shake things up, the market’s morning brew looks strong, expect a few sparks before lunch!