LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Opens Steady, Investors Eye Q2 Results And Monthly Expiry, All Eyes On Trump-Xi Meeting

Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Opens Steady, Investors Eye Q2 Results And Monthly Expiry, All Eyes On Trump-Xi Meeting

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street kicked off Tuesday with mild optimism as Sensex and Nifty opened flat. Investors remain cautious ahead of monthly expiry and key Q2 earnings. Global cues kept sentiment balanced.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 28, 2025 09:54:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Opens Steady, Investors Eye Q2 Results And Monthly Expiry, All Eyes On Trump-Xi Meeting
Stock Market Today: Good Morning, Readers! Buckle Up

Dalal Street woke up with cautious optimism this Tuesday, not exactly a roar, but definitely a confident stretch before the big day ahead.

Early signs from the GIFT Nifty hinted at a steady start, though the global mood was more “wait and watch.” Wall Street’s record highs brought a hint of excitement, but Asian markets decided to hit snooze ahead of the Trump–Xi trade talks and key earnings.

Back home, with the monthly expiry and a flood of Q2 results ready to shake things up, the market’s morning brew looks strong, expect a few sparks before lunch!

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (October 9, 2025)

Pre Opening Bell Update:

  • Sensex: Opened at 84,625.71, down 153.13 points (0.18%)
  • Nifty 50: Started at 25,939.95, down 26.10 points (0.10%)

Markets opened slightly lower amid mixed global cues and cautious sentiment ahead of the monthly expiry.

        Opening Bell (9:15 AM):

        • Sensex: Opened at 84,793.06, up 14.22 points (0.017%)
        • Nifty 50: Opened at 25,972.05, up 6.00 points (0.023%)

        Markets opened flat with a slight positive bias as investors tracked global trends and awaited key Q2 earnings announcements.

        While Writing This

        • Sensex: Opened at 84,821.48, up 42.63 points (0.05%), showing a steady start for the market.

        • Nifty 50: Began the day at 25,983.80, gaining 17.75 points (0.07%), signaling mild early optimism.

        Both indices opened positive, hinting at a cautious yet upbeat sentiment across Dalal Street.

            Stocks To Watch Today

            Stocks in Focus

            • Aditya Birla Capital: Jomei Investments may sell up to 2% stake via block deals at ₹304.55/share.

            • Dilip Buildcon: L1 bidder for ₹879.3 cr NHAI road project in Tamil Nadu.

            • Reliance Jio: Added 32.5 lakh subscribers in September vs 19.5 lakh in August.

            • Bharti Airtel: Added 4.37 lakh users in September vs 4.96 lakh in August.

            • Vodafone Idea: Lost 7.44 lakh users vs 3.08 lakh loss in August.

            Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Adani, NTPC, RVNL, ITC, Vodafone Idea, TATA, Mahindra, Aditya Birla,Indian Oil Corporation And Many Other In Focus Today

              Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

              Top Gainers 

              • IndusInd Bank share price: ₹776.60, up 0.77%
              • Tata Steel share price: ₹177.90, up 0.74%
              • State Bank of India share price: ₹930.00, up 0.73%
              • Larsen & Toubro share price: ₹3,947.75, up 0.59%
              • Titan Company share price: ₹3,760.20, up 0.58%
              Top Losers
              • ICICI Bank share price: ₹1,365.10, down 0.91%
              • Bajaj Finance share price: ₹1,078.15, down 0.56%
              • Bajaj Finserv share price: ₹2,158.00, down 0.53%
              • Asian Paints share price: ₹2,510.80, down 0.29%
              • Wipro share price: ₹243.30, down 0.25%

              Stock Market On Monday

              Market Wrap Monday | Bulls Back as Nifty Reclaims 26,000 Mark

              In the stock market yesterday, the bulls made a strong comeback, pushing markets higher after Friday’s dip. Supported by firm global cues and broad-based buying, the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 26,000 level, while the Sensex surged 567 points to end at 84,778.84.

              The Nifty closed 170.9 points higher at 25,966.05, while midcap and smallcap indices added 0.7% and 0.5%, reflecting healthy participation beyond the large caps.

              Top performers of the day included SBI Life Insurance, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, and SBI, while Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finance were among the notable laggards.

              Barring media and pharma, all major sectors wrapped up in positive territory. The rally was led by metal, PSU bank, oil & gas, and realty stocks, each gaining around 1–2%.

              In short, the bulls reclaimed control of Dalal Street, and Monday’s close made that loud and clear.

              (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

              First published on: Oct 28, 2025 9:39 AM IST
              ——————————————–
              Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
              ————————————————–

              Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

              Tags: business newsniftysensexStocks Market TodayStocks To Watch

              RELATED News

              MCX Trading Delayed: Technical Glitch Pushed Opening To 9:45 AM

              Meta, TikTok and Snap say they oppose Australia's youth social media ban but will comply with it

              Trump Hails Japan’s ‘Great’ Female Leader in Trade Talks

              Stocks To Watch Today: Adani, NTPC, RVNL, ITC, Vodafone Idea, TATA, Mahindra, Aditya Birla,Indian Oil Corporation And Many Other In Focus Today

              Foxconn to invest up to $1.37 billion in AI compute cluster, supercomputing centre

              LATEST NEWS

              A Song for Satish Shah: Madhu Shah Joins Sonu Nigam in an Emotional Rendition of “Tere Mere Sapne” at Satish Shah’s Prayer Meet

              [OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (28.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

              Europe gas storage levels of 35% expected by winter's end, Vitol executive says

              Suryakumar Yadav Shares Sign On Shreyas Iyer’s Progress Ahead Of India vs Australia T20I Series

              King Charles Heckled In Public Over Prince Andrew’s Epstein Ties, Viral Video Shows What The British Monarch Said To Protestors

              Meta, TikTok and Snap say they oppose Australia's youth social media ban but will comply with it

              Russia Shocked as 5-Year-Old Pushes Newborn Out of Apartment Window

              Meta, TikTok and Snap say they oppose Australia’s youth social media ban but will comply with it

              Minnesota edges past Seattle on penalties to take playoff series opener

              Exclusive-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

              Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Opens Steady, Investors Eye Q2 Results And Monthly Expiry, All Eyes On Trump-Xi Meeting

              Follow Us

              Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

              NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

              TOP CATEGORIES

              QUICK LINKS

              Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Opens Steady, Investors Eye Q2 Results And Monthly Expiry, All Eyes On Trump-Xi Meeting

              Follow Us

              Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

              NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

              TOP CATEGORIES

              Group Websites

              Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Opens Steady, Investors Eye Q2 Results And Monthly Expiry, All Eyes On Trump-Xi Meeting
              Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Opens Steady, Investors Eye Q2 Results And Monthly Expiry, All Eyes On Trump-Xi Meeting
              Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Opens Steady, Investors Eye Q2 Results And Monthly Expiry, All Eyes On Trump-Xi Meeting
              Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Opens Steady, Investors Eye Q2 Results And Monthly Expiry, All Eyes On Trump-Xi Meeting

              QUICK LINKS