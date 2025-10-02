LIVE TV
Stocks To Watch: Dividend Bonanza From Glenmark Pharma, RCF And TCS This Festive Season

Stocks To Watch: Dividend Bonanza From Glenmark Pharma, RCF And TCS This Festive Season

Stocks To Watch: This festive season, investors can celebrate more than just lights and sweets—Glenmark, RCF, and TCS have announced dividends in October 2025, rewarding shareholders with timely payouts and steady gains.

Stocks to Watch: Dividend Bonanza from Glenmark Pharma, RCF & TCS This Festive Season
Stocks to Watch: Dividend Bonanza from Glenmark Pharma, RCF & TCS This Festive Season

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 2, 2025 11:05:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch: Dividend Bonanza From Glenmark Pharma, RCF And TCS This Festive Season

Stocks To Watch: It is festive season, and besides sweets and light, there is sweet dividend news being lit in investor portfolios! Three giants, namely Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), are spreading a bit of festive goodwill in the shape of dividends this October 2025.

Since the first-ever interim dividend at Glenmark to the consistent payout at RCF and TCS continuing their dividend tradition, it is a joyful period for shareholders. Such actions demonstrate not only financial power, but a little kind of thank you to investors. And now, a little closer examination of who is paying what, and when!

STOCKS TO WATCH

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Interim Dividend Announcement

  • Dividend Type: First interim dividend after five consecutive final dividends (2021–2025)
  • Interim Dividend: ₹2.5 per share (250%) on a face value of ₹1
  • Record Date: 3 October 2025
  • Dividend History: 26 dividends since 2001
  • Last 12 Months Dividend: ₹2.5 per share
  • About the Company:
    • Focuses on discovery of new chemical entities (NCEs) and biological entities (NBEs)
    • Develops pharmaceutical formulations and APIs
    • Exports to over 80 countries including the US, EU, and South America
    • Actively expanding its product offerings

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF): Final Dividend Declared

  • Dividend Type: Final dividend for the financial year
  • Dividend Amount: ₹1.32 per share (13.2%) on a face value of ₹10
  • Record Date: 10 October 2025
  • Dividend History: 25 dividends since 2004
  • 5-Year Average Dividend Payout: 30%
  • About the Company:
    • Major manufacturer of fertilizers and chemicals
    • 75% equity held by the Government of India
    • Awarded Navratna status in August 2023
    • Refer to company fact sheet and results for more financial details

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Board Meeting and Dividend Record Date

  • Board Meeting Date: 9 October 2025 (to declare interim dividend and review financials)
  • Interim Dividend: To be announced
  • Record Date: 15 October 2025
  • Recent Dividends:
    • ₹11 per share (July 2025)
    • ₹10 interim + ₹66 special dividend (January 2025)
  • Dividend History: 89 dividends declared since 2004
  • 5-Year Average Dividend Payout Ratio: 66.86%
  • About the Company:
    • India’s largest IT company by market cap
    • Operates in 55 countries
    • Known for consistent dividend payouts and strong financials

(With Inputs From Media Reports)

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 11:05 AM IST
