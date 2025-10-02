Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE And BSE Closed For Dussehra And Gandhi Jayanti?

Stock Market Holiday Today- October 2, 2025: Good morning, readers, and a very Happy Dussehra to you all!

Before you check your trading app or scan the headlines for stock tips, here’s a quick heads-up: the Indian stock market is closed today, Thursday, October 2, 2025, on account of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. After all the volatile ups and downs, even Dalal Street needs a day off to celebrate.

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are taking a break today, so there will be no trading across equity, derivatives, or currency segments.

If you were planning a high-volatility morning, you’ll have to settle for high-sugar sweets instead. The markets will reopen tomorrow, Friday, October 3, so get your watchlists ready today.

Until then, enjoy the holiday, soak in the celebrations, and maybe revisit your portfolio while munching on some festive treats.

After all, Dussehra is about victories, may your next trade be one, too.

Stock Market Holiday Today: No Trading Across Segments Today

As per the official list of market holidays for 2025 on the BSE website

Equity Segment – Closed

Closed Equity Derivative Segment – Closed

Closed SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) Segment – Closed

Closed Currency Derivatives Segment – Closed

Closed NDS-RST Segment – Closed

Closed Tri-Party Repo Segment – Closed

Stock Market Holiday; Commodity Markets Also Shut Today

Planning to trade gold or agri-commodities today? Hold that thought- here’s what you need to know:

No action in the Commodity Derivatives Segment today, it’s fully shut for both the morning and evening sessions.

Thinking about buying gold digitally? The Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment is also closed for the day.

If you usually track metals or energy on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), take the day off. Trading in gold, silver, metals, and other commodities is suspended.

And if you deal in agri-commodities, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) is also shut, so no futures action in that space either.

Take this opportunity to review your strategies, sip on something festive, and come back strong tomorrow when markets reopen.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2025

Here are the remaining stock market holidays for the year:

October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Laxmi Pujan

Diwali Laxmi Pujan October 22 (Wednesday): Diwali Balipratipada

Diwali Balipratipada November 5 (Wednesday): Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birthday)

Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birthday) December 25 (Thursday): Christmas

Stock Market On Wednesday

Wednesday, October 1, was a good day, as the Indian stock market came back strongly after an eight-day losing streak. The rally was following a positive economic and inflationary forecast by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI, in its review of its policies, has decided to retain the repo rate at 5.50% and has remained neutral. This marked the second consecutive meeting where rates had not changed at all, and many experts think there is a possibility of a rate cut in December.

Here’s how the markets performed:

Sensex jumped 716 points (0.89%) to close at 80,983.31

jumped to close at Nifty 50 rose 225 points (0.92%) to 24,836.30

rose to BSE Midcap Index was up 0.91%

was up BSE Smallcap Index gained 1.16%

