Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Green Energy, Cipla, SBI Life, Nestlé , Tata Steel, Prestige And Many Other In Focus

If the markets had a mood meter, today it would be flashing “cautiously optimistic”, with a side of caffeine. Early morning cues suggest a swingy start: around 6:49 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were buzzing 87 points higher at 25,951, hinting at a cheerful opening. But by 8:35 AM, sentiment slipped a bit, with GIFT Nifty dipping to 25,930, down 44 points, just to remind traders that nothing comes easy.

Global markets, however, are in a good mood. The US Federal Reserve delivered its third rate cut of 2025, trimming the federal funds rate to 3.5%–3.75% and hinting at a pause. Powell cracked open the window for “wait and watch,” while also blaming Trump’s tariffs for inflationary heat.

Asia joined the party, with Nikkei, Kospi, and ASX all in the green. Wall Street wrapped up Wednesday with a solid rally, all eyes now on how Sensex and Nifty dance today.

Stocks To Watch Today

Pharma & HealthcarE

Cipla: Launched Yurpeak (tirzepatide), a once-weekly injectable for obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Banking & Financials

Bank of Baroda : RBI approval to set up a Section 8 Company for the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform.

: RBI approval to set up a Section 8 Company for the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform. State Bank of India : RBI approval for the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform.

: RBI approval for the Digital Payments Intelligence Platform. SBI Life Insurance : SAT upheld IRDAI’s order transferring Sahara India Life’s assets and liabilities to SBI Life.

: SAT upheld IRDAI’s order transferring Sahara India Life’s assets and liabilities to SBI Life. Life Insurance Corporation: Received GST demand notice of Rs 2,370.34 crore for FY22–FY24.

Metals & Mining

Tata Steel : Approved 4.8 MTPA NINL expansion, 0.7 MTPA HRPGL line at Tarapur, and 50.01% stake acquisition in Thriveni Pellets.

: Approved 4.8 MTPA NINL expansion, 0.7 MTPA HRPGL line at Tarapur, and 50.01% stake acquisition in Thriveni Pellets. Lloyds Metal & Energy: Subsidiary to acquire 50% stake in Nexus Holdco FZCO for up to $55 million; MoU with Tata Steel for cooperation in mining and steelmaking.

Infrastructure & Construction

Ashoka Buildcon : Adani–Ashoka–Aakshaya JV won Rs 1,815.79 crore LoA for the Mithi River Development Project.

: Adani–Ashoka–Aakshaya JV won Rs 1,815.79 crore LoA for the Mithi River Development Project. Puravankara: Subsidiary Starworth Infra won Rs 509.52 crore LoA for Varnam Phase 1 in Bengaluru Rural.

Energy & Utilities

Petronet LNG : Signed Rs 12,000 crore loan agreement with SBI and Bank of Baroda for petrochemical expansion at Dahej.

: Signed Rs 12,000 crore loan agreement with SBI and Bank of Baroda for petrochemical expansion at Dahej. Adani Green Energy: TotalEnergies sold 2.86 crore shares worth Rs 2,778.09 crore; Quant Mutual Fund was the largest buyer.

Real Estate

Prestige Estates: Acquired partnership interest worth Rs 938.75 crore in Bharatnagar Buildcon; indirect holding rises to 66.93%.

Defence & Engineering

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: MoU with Indian and Brazilian navies for exchange of submarine and vessel maintenance information.

Industrial & Manufacturing

KEI Industries : Began first phase of commercial production of LT/HT cables at Ahmedabad plant.

: Began first phase of commercial production of LT/HT cables at Ahmedabad plant. DCM Shriram: MoU with Bayer Crop Science for collaboration on agri-inputs and sustainable farming.

FMCG & Consumer

Nestlé India: CFO Svetlana Boldina to step down Jan 31, 2026; Jagdeep Singh Marahar to transition into Whole-time Director role from June 1, 2026.

Conglomerates

Adani Enterprises: Closed rights issue worth Rs 24,930.30 crore.

Market Updates

Adani Green Energy : Block deals saw major stake sale by TotalEnergies; multiple institutional buyers participated.

: Block deals saw major stake sale by TotalEnergies; multiple institutional buyers participated. Luxury Time : Newly listed SME.

: Newly listed SME. Western Overseas Study Abroad : Newly listed SME.

: Newly listed SME. Bandhan Bank : In F&O ban.

: In F&O ban. Sammaan Capital: In F&O ban.

