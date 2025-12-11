LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump trump India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > What Are Trump’s Gold And Platinum Cards? What This High-Value Visa Program Means For The US Economy? Explained

What Are Trump’s Gold And Platinum Cards? What This High-Value Visa Program Means For The US Economy? Explained

Trump’s new Gold and Platinum Cards offer fast-track US residency and a future citizenship path in exchange for million-dollar contributions. The high-value visa program aims to attract top global talent and inject billions into the US economy.

Trump’s new Gold and Platinum Cards offer fast-track US residency. (Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)
Trump’s new Gold and Platinum Cards offer fast-track US residency. (Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 11, 2025 07:30:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Are Trump’s Gold And Platinum Cards? What This High-Value Visa Program Means For The US Economy? Explained

The United States has officially launched President Donald Trump’s new high-value immigration pathway the Trump Gold Card with the federal website TrumpCard.gov now live and accepting applications. The programme marks the biggest transformation of America’s investor-visa ecosystem since the EB-5 visa was introduced in 1990. Alongside the Gold Card, the administration has also teased a more elite offering, the Trump Platinum Card, which is expected to provide unprecedented tax-free privileges to ultra-wealthy applicants.

The rollout comes at a moment when Trump is simultaneously tightening immigration enforcement with strict deportation actions, while opening the doors wide for wealthy global investors and highly skilled talent. The contrasting policies reflect Trump’s “America First” strategy: hard-line immigration control on one end, and a premium, fast-tracked residency programme on the other.

What Exactly Is the Trump Gold Card?

The Trump Gold Card is a revamped, rebranded and significantly upgraded version of the EB-5 investor visa. Unlike EB-5, which required applicants to invest in job-creating commercial projects, the new programme funnels contributions directly to the US government.

Trump has repeatedly referred to it as a “direct path to citizenship for all qualified and vetted people,” signalling that the card functions as a fast-tracked residency route with fewer bureaucratic layers.



Applicants must first pay a one-time $15,000 processing fee to the Department of Homeland Security. Once they clear the background check, they must make a mandatory $1 million “gift” payment to the federal government.

This contribution completes the process and unlocks the Trump Gold Card, which grants permanent residency and eventually a pathway to US citizenship. The government has not announced annual caps or eligibility quotas, making this a potentially high-volume programme.

The branding of the card has also drawn attention. The website displays a gold-coloured card featuring Trump’s image, the Statue of Liberty, the American flag and a bald eagle an aesthetic clearly designed to appeal to wealthy global aspirants who view American residency as a prestigious, high-value asset.

The Corporate Gold Card: A New Tool for Big Companies

A second version of the programme, called the Trump Corporate Gold Card, has been launched for businesses that want to bring foreign employees into the United States. Corporations must pay the same $15,000 processing fee, but the final contribution required after approval is $2 million instead of $1 million.

Companies can transfer the card from one employee to another by paying a small transfer fee, which includes the cost of a DHS background check.

Trump has argued that companies, particularly those in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, medicine and engineering, struggle to retain top global talent due to unpredictable visa policies. He has publicly claimed that Apple CEO Tim Cook repeatedly raised concerns about losing exceptional graduates from US universities because they lacked long-term visas. T

rump positioned the Corporate Gold Card as the ultimate solution, assuring business leaders that the US will no longer “push out the best students we have.”

What Is the Trump Platinum Card?

Although not yet operational, the Trump Platinum Card has already sparked global interest due to its extremely high contribution requirement and unique tax privileges.

According to the official website, the Platinum Card requires a $15,000 processing fee and a massive $5 million contribution to the US government. Once granted, cardholders may spend up to 270 days a year in the United States without being subject to US taxes on non-US income.

In practical terms, this means extremely wealthy individuals could maintain financial operations abroad while enjoying long stays in the US without becoming tax residents. The programme, however, explicitly excludes anyone who has previously been subject to US global taxation, including US citizens and resident aliens.

This positions the Platinum Card as a targeted product for wealthy foreign nationals, family office investors and global entrepreneurs seeking partial US residency without tax obligations.

How the Application Process Works

Applicants must visit TrumpCard.gov, select “Apply Now,” fill in the required information, and proceed to payment. Once the initial processing fee is paid, the Department of Homeland Security conducts an extensive background check.

If the applicant clears the vetting process, they must complete the mandatory “gift” payment of $1 million for individuals or $2 million for corporations. After this final step, the card is issued and applicants may reside in all 50 states and US territories. There is currently no last date for applying, and the government has not indicated whether the programme will run year-round or in limited phases.

Why Trump Created the New Programme

At the White House event launching the Gold Card, Trump said the United States loses “tremendous people” because of restrictive and outdated visa systems. He described the new programme as one that will attract the “best people” while simultaneously generating “billions of dollars for the US Treasury.”

His administration believes the Gold Card will give America a competitive edge in securing top global graduates, particularly those from STEM fields, who often leave for India, China or Europe when they cannot secure long-term US residency.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed current green card holders earn less, on average, than US citizens, and that the new programme would flip that trend by attracting high-income applicants. Trump also highlighted that investor visas already exist in many developed countries, and argued that the US must modernise its immigration models to keep pace with global competition.

What the Gold and Platinum Cards Mean for the US Economy

Economists note that the programme could have several major impacts. The most immediate effect is the creation of a new revenue pipeline for the federal government. Unlike EB-5, where investments went into private real estate or development projects, the Gold and Platinum programmes send all funds directly to the federal Treasury. This means billions in fresh capital could enter government accounts each year, depending on how many applicants sign up.

The programme also appears designed to strengthen America’s technology and innovation sectors. High-skilled foreign graduates frequently leave the US because they cannot secure visa extensions after completing their degrees.

The Gold Card provides companies a predictable way to retain such workers, reducing talent loss in critical fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, data science and semiconductors.

There are concerns, however, that the removal of job-creation requirements will shift money away from American development projects and into government coffers instead.

Critics argue that the programme essentially sells citizenship to the wealthy without ensuring broader economic benefit. Supporters counter that high-net-worth applicants bring capital, networks and entrepreneurship, which indirectly create jobs and investments.

Real estate analysts also note that high-value residency programmes historically fuel property purchases, luxury investments and startup funding in the host country.

If the Platinum Card launches with its tax advantages intact, experts expect a surge of interest from global billionaires and private investors seeking tax flexibility.

A sweeping reinvention

The Trump Gold and Platinum cards represent a sweeping reinvention of America’s investment-immigration strategy. They offer wealthy applicants unprecedented access to US residency, and in the case of the Platinum Card, long stays without taxation.

The government projects billions in revenue, improved talent retention and increased global competitiveness. At the same time, the programmes raise questions about equity, accessibility and the ethics of high-priced citizenship pathways.

As applications open and global interest rises, the Trump Gold Card is set to become one of the most talked-about immigration policies of Trump’s second term and potentially one of the most economically transformative.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg’s $300 Million, 287-Foot Mega Yacht Reignites Climate Responsibility Row, Internet Asks, ‘How Much Fuel Does This Ship Burn Annually?’

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 7:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1trumpTrump Gold CardTrump Platinum CardUS residency program

RELATED News

Court Approves Release Of Epstein’s Long-Sealed 2019 Grand Jury Files, Setting Stage For Explosive Revelations Ahead

Japan Gets Hit With 5.7 Earthquake A Day After 7.5 On The Scale And Tsunami Alert, Why Is The Country So Prone To Earthquakes? Explained

Foreign Secretary Misri Meets US Deputy Trade Representative, Discuss Trade and Technology

Mark Zuckerberg’s $300 Million, 287-Foot Mega Yacht Reignites Climate Responsibility Row, Internet Asks, ‘How Much Fuel Does This Ship Burn Annually?’

Fresh Protests in Pakistan: Tensions Escalate As Imran Khan’s Sister Alleges Former PM Is Being Mistreated In Adiala Jail

LATEST NEWS

‘Concerts In India Aren’t Safe For Women,’ Claims British Influencer After Alleged Harassment At Post Malone Show, WATCH

Dhurandhar Actor Saumya Tandon Drops Crispy Jibe At YRF Spyverse: ‘Story Doesn’t Allow Heroines….’

Salman Khan Approaches Delhi High Court, Joins Celebrities In Fight To Safeguard Personality Rights Amid Rising Legal Battles

‘I Don’t Think I Love Anything More Than…’ : Smriti Mandhana Opens Up About Her True Passion Days After Calling Off Her Wedding With Palash Muchhal

Sophie Kinsella, ‘Confessions Of A Shopaholic’ Author, Dies At 55, Fans Say ‘Heart Is Quite Honestly Broken’

Elon Musk Excited To Bring Affordable Starlink Internet To India: ‘Looking Forward To Serving India Soon’

Newborn Dies After Being Crushed Between Sleeping Parents In UP, Leaving Family Shocked As Tragic Night Accident Unfolds

Post-fire, Goa Wakes Up To Illegal Encroachment By Luthra Bros But Had Ignored Several Complaints Against Their Illegal Acts

Days After Bigg Boss 19 Finale, Tanya Mittal’s Stylist Accuses Her Of Pending Dues, Furiously Asks, Am I a Fool?’

PM Modi Speaks To Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Reaffirms Support For Gaza Peace Plan

What Are Trump’s Gold And Platinum Cards? What This High-Value Visa Program Means For The US Economy? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Are Trump’s Gold And Platinum Cards? What This High-Value Visa Program Means For The US Economy? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Are Trump’s Gold And Platinum Cards? What This High-Value Visa Program Means For The US Economy? Explained
What Are Trump’s Gold And Platinum Cards? What This High-Value Visa Program Means For The US Economy? Explained
What Are Trump’s Gold And Platinum Cards? What This High-Value Visa Program Means For The US Economy? Explained
What Are Trump’s Gold And Platinum Cards? What This High-Value Visa Program Means For The US Economy? Explained

QUICK LINKS