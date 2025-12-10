LIVE TV
Mark Zuckerberg's $300 Million, 287-Foot Mega Yacht Reignites Climate Responsibility Row, Internet Asks, 'How Much Fuel Does This Ship Burn Annually?'

Mark Zuckerberg is facing backlash after a video of his 387-foot diesel-powered superyacht went viral. Critics questioned the Meta CEO’s climate commitments, calling the luxury vessel a symbol of elite excess amid global net-zero goals.

A viral video of Mark Zuckerberg's new 387-foot superyacht has sparked online backlash (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 10, 2025 20:02:14 IST

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, is catching a lot of heat after a video of his massive 387-foot superyacht popped up online. People saw the clip, his new yacht gliding past with its support boat, Wingman and social media just exploded.

Folks are once again arguing about whether the ultra-rich are really taking climate responsibility seriously.

Mark Zuckerberg Faces Backlash

The yacht itself, according to YachtWorld, is built by Feadship, runs on four MTU diesel engines, and can hit 21 knots. It has a range of 6,000 nautical miles. But it’s not just the size or the specs that got people talking—it’s what it represents.

A bunch of users jumped in, pointing out that Zuckerberg has spoken publicly about fighting climate change, yet here he is with a luxury yacht burning through diesel.

One post from @redpillb0t on X summed up the mood: “a $300 million, 387-foot mega yacht powered by four gigantic diesel engines. Net Zero is only for the peasants.” Another user, Jason A Williams (@GoingParabolic), called the whole thing “elite excess.”

Zuckerberg’s Mega Yacht vs Net Zero Pledge

It didn’t stop there. More and more people echoed the same frustration, tossing around lines like “Net zero for thee, but not for me.” Basically, they see a big disconnect between what billionaires say about the environment and what they actually do.

Some folks even tied the yacht backlash to bigger worries about Meta. One comment, written in Hebrew, wondered how Facebook stays free, implying users are paying with their data. It’s like people are piling together their anger about climate, privacy, and tech power all at once.

In the end, this whole episode just puts more pressure on wealthy people to prove they’re serious about fighting climate change and to show their actions match their words. 

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 8:02 PM IST
Tags: latest climate newslatest viral newslatest world newsmark zuckerberg

