Fresh Protests in Pakistan: Tensions Escalate As Imran Khan’s Sister Alleges Former PM Is Being Mistreated In Adiala Jail

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing mistreatment in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, his sister Aleema Khan claimed on Wednesday. Her comments came as family members and PTI supporters gathered outside the prison to protest against the strict restrictions and poor conditions in which Khan is being held.

Aleema Khan said the family has been visiting the jail every Tuesday for the last eight months, but they have not been allowed to meet him. She alleged that Khan is being kept in “illegal isolation” and is facing torture. “They should end this torture against Imran Khan,” she said, addressing supporters outside the jail.

The protest attracted a large number of PTI workers who expressed fears about Khan’s health while he serves multiple sentences following various convictions.

The family’s concerns grew stronger after a rare meeting on 2 December, when Khan’s other sister, Uzma Khanum, was allowed to visit him for only 20 minutes. This was nearly a month after all communication had reportedly been cut off. After the meeting, Khanum said that although Khan appeared physically fine, he was under “psychological torture” due to solitary confinement and restrictions on interaction.

Khanum also stated that Imran Khan personally blamed Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for the “mental torture” he was facing in jail. The Pakistan Army immediately rejected the accusation, calling Khan mentally unstable and accusing him of spreading anti-military propaganda through his family.

Following the public statements, the government barred Uzma Khanum and other family members from further visits, claiming they violated prison rules by engaging in political discussions during the meeting. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said political conversations are not allowed in jail and that future visits for Khanum would be prohibited.

Tensions further increased as senior PTI leaders, including Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Junaid Akbar Khan, joined the sit-in outside Adiala Jail. Heavy security was deployed as party members accused jail authorities of ignoring a court order that permits family visits on Tuesdays and Thursdays.