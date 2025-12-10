LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Fresh Protests in Pakistan: Tensions Escalate As Imran Khan’s Sister Alleges Former PM Is Being Mistreated In Adiala Jail

Fresh Protests in Pakistan: Tensions Escalate As Imran Khan’s Sister Alleges Former PM Is Being Mistreated In Adiala Jail

The protest attracted a large number of PTI workers who expressed fears about Khan’s health while he serves multiple sentences following various convictions.

File image of Imran Khan. (PTI photo)
File image of Imran Khan. (PTI photo)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 10, 2025 19:33:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fresh Protests in Pakistan: Tensions Escalate As Imran Khan’s Sister Alleges Former PM Is Being Mistreated In Adiala Jail

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing mistreatment in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, his sister Aleema Khan claimed on Wednesday. Her comments came as family members and PTI supporters gathered outside the prison to protest against the strict restrictions and poor conditions in which Khan is being held.

Aleema Khan said the family has been visiting the jail every Tuesday for the last eight months, but they have not been allowed to meet him. She alleged that Khan is being kept in “illegal isolation” and is facing torture. “They should end this torture against Imran Khan,” she said, addressing supporters outside the jail.

The protest attracted a large number of PTI workers who expressed fears about Khan’s health while he serves multiple sentences following various convictions.

The family’s concerns grew stronger after a rare meeting on 2 December, when Khan’s other sister, Uzma Khanum, was allowed to visit him for only 20 minutes. This was nearly a month after all communication had reportedly been cut off. After the meeting, Khanum said that although Khan appeared physically fine, he was under “psychological torture” due to solitary confinement and restrictions on interaction.

Khanum also stated that Imran Khan personally blamed Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for the “mental torture” he was facing in jail. The Pakistan Army immediately rejected the accusation, calling Khan mentally unstable and accusing him of spreading anti-military propaganda through his family.

Following the public statements, the government barred Uzma Khanum and other family members from further visits, claiming they violated prison rules by engaging in political discussions during the meeting. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said political conversations are not allowed in jail and that future visits for Khanum would be prohibited.

Tensions further increased as senior PTI leaders, including Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Junaid Akbar Khan, joined the sit-in outside Adiala Jail. Heavy security was deployed as party members accused jail authorities of ignoring a court order that permits family visits on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 7:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: adiala jailhome-hero-pos-1Imran Khanpakistan

RELATED News

Mark Zuckerberg’s $300 Million, 287-Foot Mega Yacht Reignites Climate Responsibility Row, Internet Asks, ‘How Much Fuel Does This Ship Burn Annually?’

Where Is Maria Corina Machado? Nobel Peace Prize Winner’s Daughter To Collect the Award on Her Behalf As Mystery Around Her Absence Sparks Curiosity

Women In This Country Earn More Than Men, Not US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Main Reason Behind It Is…

Cash-Strapped Pakistan: 12 MPs Rush To Claim 10 Lost Notes Found On National Assembly Floor, Video Goes Viral

Pakistan, Backed By Its Friend China, Pushes For South Asian Bloc Without India: What Is It And Will It Work?

LATEST NEWS

BCCI Releases Revised List For IPL 2026 Auction, THIS Former RCB Player Gets Added To Tally

Fresh Protests in Pakistan: Tensions Escalate As Imran Khan’s Sister Alleges Former PM Is Being Mistreated In Adiala Jail

Who is Gursharan Singh? Sachin Tendulkar Recalls The 15-Year Promise He Made To His Teammate With Broken Hand, Here’s How He Then Kept His Word

The 5 Must-Haves for Modern Creators, Featuring Smart Solutions from StudioBackdrops

Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement On India-US Trade Talks, Says ‘We Never Negotiate Deals With…’

Nestle India’s Finance Chief Svetlana Boldina To Step Down

As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained

This Instagram Feature Will Now Let Users Reshare Public Posts Without Being Tagged

How Smartworks Turned Managed Office Campuses Into India’s Most Stable Growth Engine

OneNDF Steps In as Financial Stress Becomes a Silent Crisis for Indian Borrowers

Fresh Protests in Pakistan: Tensions Escalate As Imran Khan’s Sister Alleges Former PM Is Being Mistreated In Adiala Jail

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fresh Protests in Pakistan: Tensions Escalate As Imran Khan’s Sister Alleges Former PM Is Being Mistreated In Adiala Jail

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fresh Protests in Pakistan: Tensions Escalate As Imran Khan’s Sister Alleges Former PM Is Being Mistreated In Adiala Jail
Fresh Protests in Pakistan: Tensions Escalate As Imran Khan’s Sister Alleges Former PM Is Being Mistreated In Adiala Jail
Fresh Protests in Pakistan: Tensions Escalate As Imran Khan’s Sister Alleges Former PM Is Being Mistreated In Adiala Jail
Fresh Protests in Pakistan: Tensions Escalate As Imran Khan’s Sister Alleges Former PM Is Being Mistreated In Adiala Jail

QUICK LINKS