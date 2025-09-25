LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: BIG BLAST FOR TRADERS! TATA, Adani, Reliance All Three In Focus Along With Waaree Energies, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma And Others

Stocks To Watch Today: BIG BLAST FOR TRADERS! TATA, Adani, Reliance All Three In Focus Along With Waaree Energies, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma And Others

Stocks To Watch Today: Markets may open flat as GIFT Nifty edges up. Global cues are mixed. Key stocks in focus include Reliance, Tata Steel, Adani, Lupin, Akzo Nobel, and Glenmark.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 25, 2025 08:39:22 IST

Stocks To Watch Today, 25 September, 2025: Good morning, investors!

Starting your Thursday, September 25, 2025? Here’s a quick look at how the markets are setting up.

GIFT Nifty Update:
As of writing, GIFT Nifty is trading at 25,074, up 11 points, indicating a flat-to-slightly-positive start for Indian markets. This comes after four consecutive days of losses, so traders will be watching closely for signs of stability.

Global Market Snapshot:
Asian markets are trading with modest gains:

  • China’s CSI 300: +0.10%
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng: +0.07%
  • South Korea’s KOSPI: +0.07%
  • Japan’s Nikkei: +0.10%

Wall Street Wrap:
US markets ended lower overnight:

  • S&P 500: -0.28%
  • Nasdaq: -0.34%
  • Dow Jones: -0.37%

Tech and AI stocks were under pressure, with Nvidia, Oracle, and Micron losing ground. Investors are becoming cautious about high valuations and risky interlinkages in the AI space after a few recent deals.

What to Watch Today:
Keep an eye on tech stocks, AI-related names, and overall global sentiment. While early indicators are mildly positive, market mood remains fragile. Keep an eye on tech stocks, global trends, and any AI-related buzz. It might just set the tone for the day.

Stocks To Watch Today

Big Names Today

  • Reliance Industries: To invest ₹1,156 crore in a new integrated FMCG facility in Tamil Nadu.
  • Tata Steel: Invests ₹4,054.66 crore in its overseas unit, acquiring 457.7 crore shares.
  • Adani Group: Promises tighter corporate governance after SEBI clears it of Hindenburg-related fraud allegations.

Industrial / Manufacturing / Infra

  • Polycab India: Promoters to offload 1.2 million shares via block deal worth ₹880 crore at ₹7,300 per share.
  • Coromandel International: Expands seawater desalination capacity from 6 MLD to 9 MLD via Veolia tie-up.
  • SEPC Ltd: Bags ₹75.2 crore order to supply construction materials for 4 infra projects.
  • Swan Defence: Signs MoU with Royal IHC (Netherlands) for offshore shipbuilding projects at Pipavav Port.

Energy & Renewables

  • Waaree Energies: Invests ₹300 crore in its subsidiary Waaree Energy Storage through a rights issue.

Finance & NBFCs

  • Capri Global Capital: To raise ₹6,500 crore via bonds and loans this fiscal year.
  • YES Bank: Japan’s SMBC raises its stake by 4.22%.

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Lupin Ltd: Gets tentative USFDA approval for HIV treatment generic drug (Bictegravir combo).
  • Glenmark Pharma: Subsidiary signs licensing deal with China’s Hengrui Pharma for cancer drug; potential value over $1 billion.
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: To sell affordable HIV prevention drug (from 2027) with Hetero Labs.

Chemicals / Paints

  • Akzo Nobel India: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley among buyers of 5% stake worth ₹765 crore in open market.

IT & Software

  • Newgen Software: Subsidiary signs 5-year services deal with TCS NV Belgium for cloud and software solutions.

Hospitality

  • Indian Hotels (Taj): To open new 310-room Taj hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Agri & Commodities

  • AWL Agri Business: Signs 2-year MoU with SEA & Solidaridad for National Mustard Model Farm Initiative.
  • Capricorn Systems Global: Enters trading of agri & other commodities like rice, wheat, coal, and granite.

Bulk And Block Deals

  • Coffee Day Enterprises: Malavika Hegde sells 88.28 lakh shares (4.18%) to AHIH Resorts.
  • Akzo Nobel India: Block deal buyers include Nippon MF, Goldman Sachs, Aditya Birla, Bandhan MF.
  • AAA Technologies: Nova Global buys 1.73% stake; promoter sells.
  • Ganesh Infraworld: BNP Paribas buys 2.5 lakh shares.
  • Paradeep Phosphates: Promoter buys 97.5 lakh shares.
  • Regaal Resources: VPK Global sells 7 lakh shares.
  • Kesoram Industries: Axis Bank sells 20.66 lakh shares.

F&O Ban Stocks

  • HFCL
  • RBL Bank
  • Sammaan Capital

Invetor’s Tip

While all the big three names are in focus, do not rush for an outcome. Big names and big players don’t give profits immediately, they take a little time to bloom in the long run. This is a classic trait of a stock that attracts big investors aiming for substantial returns. Small dips and corrections don’t hurt investments in such stocks.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Buying Gold for Diwali? Here’s How GST Will Affect Your Purchase

Tags: business newshome-hero-pos-4stock market todayStocks to watch today

RELATED News

Refrigerators That Fit Every Budget and Festive Need
Admissions Open for IIM Udaipur's Executive MBA (EMBA) Program
India's Powerplay in Electronics Commands Global Attention at electronica India and productronica India 2025
Adani Energy Solutions gets 'Zero-Waste-to-Landfill' certification across all sites
Axis Max Life Launches High Growth Pension Fund to power Long-term Retirement Growth

LATEST NEWS

"Extremely undiplomatic": South Asia analyst Kugelman slams Trump's UNGA address, says shows 'no reset' in India-US ties
Sanjay Dutt offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasm Aarti
India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court
Stocks To Watch Today: BIG BLAST FOR TRADERS! TATA, Adani, Reliance All Three In Focus Along With Waaree Energies, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma And Others
Himachal Pradesh HC seeks affidavit on service extension of Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena
Sudden diversion of Tel Aviv-bound flight to Saudi Arabia explained
Spitting On Roti: Ghaziabad Karim Hotel Worker Caught On Camera, Video Sparks Outrage
India face glitches but reach Asia Cup final after 41-run victory over Bangladesh
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood visits Kalikaji Temple on fourth day of Navratri
"You can buy from any nation in the world, just not Russia," US Energy Secretary tells India
Stocks To Watch Today: BIG BLAST FOR TRADERS! TATA, Adani, Reliance All Three In Focus Along With Waaree Energies, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma And Others

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today: BIG BLAST FOR TRADERS! TATA, Adani, Reliance All Three In Focus Along With Waaree Energies, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma And Others

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today: BIG BLAST FOR TRADERS! TATA, Adani, Reliance All Three In Focus Along With Waaree Energies, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma And Others
Stocks To Watch Today: BIG BLAST FOR TRADERS! TATA, Adani, Reliance All Three In Focus Along With Waaree Energies, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma And Others
Stocks To Watch Today: BIG BLAST FOR TRADERS! TATA, Adani, Reliance All Three In Focus Along With Waaree Energies, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma And Others
Stocks To Watch Today: BIG BLAST FOR TRADERS! TATA, Adani, Reliance All Three In Focus Along With Waaree Energies, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma And Others

QUICK LINKS