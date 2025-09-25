Stocks To Watch Today: BIG BLAST FOR TRADERS! TATA, Adani, Reliance All Three In Focus Along With Waaree Energies, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma And Others

Stocks To Watch Today, 25 September, 2025: Good morning, investors!

Starting your Thursday, September 25, 2025? Here’s a quick look at how the markets are setting up.

GIFT Nifty Update:

As of writing, GIFT Nifty is trading at 25,074, up 11 points, indicating a flat-to-slightly-positive start for Indian markets. This comes after four consecutive days of losses, so traders will be watching closely for signs of stability.

Global Market Snapshot:

Asian markets are trading with modest gains:

China’s CSI 300 : +0.10%

: +0.10% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng : +0.07%

: +0.07% South Korea’s KOSPI : +0.07%

: +0.07% Japan’s Nikkei: +0.10%

Wall Street Wrap:

US markets ended lower overnight:

S&P 500 : -0.28%

: -0.28% Nasdaq : -0.34%

: -0.34% Dow Jones: -0.37%

Tech and AI stocks were under pressure, with Nvidia, Oracle, and Micron losing ground. Investors are becoming cautious about high valuations and risky interlinkages in the AI space after a few recent deals.

What to Watch Today:

Keep an eye on tech stocks, AI-related names, and overall global sentiment. While early indicators are mildly positive, market mood remains fragile. Keep an eye on tech stocks, global trends, and any AI-related buzz. It might just set the tone for the day.

Stocks To Watch Today

Big Names Today

Reliance Industries : To invest ₹1,156 crore in a new integrated FMCG facility in Tamil Nadu.

: To invest ₹1,156 crore in a new integrated FMCG facility in Tamil Nadu. Tata Steel : Invests ₹4,054.66 crore in its overseas unit, acquiring 457.7 crore shares.

: Invests ₹4,054.66 crore in its overseas unit, acquiring 457.7 crore shares. Adani Group: Promises tighter corporate governance after SEBI clears it of Hindenburg-related fraud allegations.

Industrial / Manufacturing / Infra

Polycab India : Promoters to offload 1.2 million shares via block deal worth ₹880 crore at ₹7,300 per share.

: Promoters to offload 1.2 million shares via block deal worth ₹880 crore at ₹7,300 per share. Coromandel International : Expands seawater desalination capacity from 6 MLD to 9 MLD via Veolia tie-up.

: Expands seawater desalination capacity from 6 MLD to 9 MLD via Veolia tie-up. SEPC Ltd : Bags ₹75.2 crore order to supply construction materials for 4 infra projects.

: Bags ₹75.2 crore order to supply construction materials for 4 infra projects. Swan Defence: Signs MoU with Royal IHC (Netherlands) for offshore shipbuilding projects at Pipavav Port.

Energy & Renewables

Waaree Energies: Invests ₹300 crore in its subsidiary Waaree Energy Storage through a rights issue.

Finance & NBFCs

Capri Global Capital : To raise ₹6,500 crore via bonds and loans this fiscal year.

: To raise ₹6,500 crore via bonds and loans this fiscal year. YES Bank: Japan’s SMBC raises its stake by 4.22%.

Pharma & Healthcare

Lupin Ltd : Gets tentative USFDA approval for HIV treatment generic drug (Bictegravir combo).

: Gets tentative USFDA approval for HIV treatment generic drug (Bictegravir combo). Glenmark Pharma : Subsidiary signs licensing deal with China’s Hengrui Pharma for cancer drug; potential value over $1 billion.

: Subsidiary signs licensing deal with China’s Hengrui Pharma for cancer drug; potential value over $1 billion. Dr Reddy’s Labs: To sell affordable HIV prevention drug (from 2027) with Hetero Labs.

Chemicals / Paints

Akzo Nobel India: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley among buyers of 5% stake worth ₹765 crore in open market.

IT & Software

Newgen Software: Subsidiary signs 5-year services deal with TCS NV Belgium for cloud and software solutions.

Hospitality

Indian Hotels (Taj): To open new 310-room Taj hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Agri & Commodities

AWL Agri Business : Signs 2-year MoU with SEA & Solidaridad for National Mustard Model Farm Initiative.

: Signs 2-year MoU with SEA & Solidaridad for National Mustard Model Farm Initiative. Capricorn Systems Global: Enters trading of agri & other commodities like rice, wheat, coal, and granite.

Bulk And Block Deals

Coffee Day Enterprises : Malavika Hegde sells 88.28 lakh shares (4.18%) to AHIH Resorts.

: Malavika Hegde sells 88.28 lakh shares (4.18%) to AHIH Resorts. Akzo Nobel India : Block deal buyers include Nippon MF, Goldman Sachs, Aditya Birla, Bandhan MF.

: Block deal buyers include Nippon MF, Goldman Sachs, Aditya Birla, Bandhan MF. AAA Technologies : Nova Global buys 1.73% stake; promoter sells.

: Nova Global buys 1.73% stake; promoter sells. Ganesh Infraworld : BNP Paribas buys 2.5 lakh shares.

: BNP Paribas buys 2.5 lakh shares. Paradeep Phosphates : Promoter buys 97.5 lakh shares.

: Promoter buys 97.5 lakh shares. Regaal Resources : VPK Global sells 7 lakh shares.

: VPK Global sells 7 lakh shares. Kesoram Industries: Axis Bank sells 20.66 lakh shares.

F&O Ban Stocks

HFCL

RBL Bank

Sammaan Capital

Invetor’s Tip

While all the big three names are in focus, do not rush for an outcome. Big names and big players don’t give profits immediately, they take a little time to bloom in the long run. This is a classic trait of a stock that attracts big investors aiming for substantial returns. Small dips and corrections don’t hurt investments in such stocks.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Buying Gold for Diwali? Here’s How GST Will Affect Your Purchase