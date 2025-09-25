Stocks To Watch Today: BIG BLAST FOR TRADERS! TATA, Adani, Reliance All Three In Focus Along With Waaree Energies, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma And Others

Stocks To Watch Today, 25 September, 2025: Good morning, investors!
Starting your Thursday, September 25, 2025? Here’s a quick look at how the markets are setting up.
GIFT Nifty Update:
As of writing, GIFT Nifty is trading at 25,074, up 11 points, indicating a flat-to-slightly-positive start for Indian markets. This comes after four consecutive days of losses, so traders will be watching closely for signs of stability.
Global Market Snapshot:
Asian markets are trading with modest gains:
- China’s CSI 300: +0.10%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng: +0.07%
- South Korea’s KOSPI: +0.07%
- Japan’s Nikkei: +0.10%
Wall Street Wrap:
US markets ended lower overnight:
- S&P 500: -0.28%
- Nasdaq: -0.34%
- Dow Jones: -0.37%
Tech and AI stocks were under pressure, with Nvidia, Oracle, and Micron losing ground. Investors are becoming cautious about high valuations and risky interlinkages in the AI space after a few recent deals.
What to Watch Today:
Keep an eye on tech stocks, AI-related names, and overall global sentiment. While early indicators are mildly positive, market mood remains fragile. Keep an eye on tech stocks, global trends, and any AI-related buzz. It might just set the tone for the day.
Stocks To Watch Today
Big Names Today
- Reliance Industries: To invest ₹1,156 crore in a new integrated FMCG facility in Tamil Nadu.
- Tata Steel: Invests ₹4,054.66 crore in its overseas unit, acquiring 457.7 crore shares.
- Adani Group: Promises tighter corporate governance after SEBI clears it of Hindenburg-related fraud allegations.
Industrial / Manufacturing / Infra
- Polycab India: Promoters to offload 1.2 million shares via block deal worth ₹880 crore at ₹7,300 per share.
- Coromandel International: Expands seawater desalination capacity from 6 MLD to 9 MLD via Veolia tie-up.
- SEPC Ltd: Bags ₹75.2 crore order to supply construction materials for 4 infra projects.
- Swan Defence: Signs MoU with Royal IHC (Netherlands) for offshore shipbuilding projects at Pipavav Port.
Energy & Renewables
-
Waaree Energies: Invests ₹300 crore in its subsidiary Waaree Energy Storage through a rights issue.
Finance & NBFCs
- Capri Global Capital: To raise ₹6,500 crore via bonds and loans this fiscal year.
- YES Bank: Japan’s SMBC raises its stake by 4.22%.
Pharma & Healthcare
- Lupin Ltd: Gets tentative USFDA approval for HIV treatment generic drug (Bictegravir combo).
- Glenmark Pharma: Subsidiary signs licensing deal with China’s Hengrui Pharma for cancer drug; potential value over $1 billion.
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: To sell affordable HIV prevention drug (from 2027) with Hetero Labs.
Chemicals / Paints
-
Akzo Nobel India: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley among buyers of 5% stake worth ₹765 crore in open market.
IT & Software
-
Newgen Software: Subsidiary signs 5-year services deal with TCS NV Belgium for cloud and software solutions.
Hospitality
-
Indian Hotels (Taj): To open new 310-room Taj hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Agri & Commodities
- AWL Agri Business: Signs 2-year MoU with SEA & Solidaridad for National Mustard Model Farm Initiative.
- Capricorn Systems Global: Enters trading of agri & other commodities like rice, wheat, coal, and granite.
Bulk And Block Deals
- Coffee Day Enterprises: Malavika Hegde sells 88.28 lakh shares (4.18%) to AHIH Resorts.
- Akzo Nobel India: Block deal buyers include Nippon MF, Goldman Sachs, Aditya Birla, Bandhan MF.
- AAA Technologies: Nova Global buys 1.73% stake; promoter sells.
- Ganesh Infraworld: BNP Paribas buys 2.5 lakh shares.
- Paradeep Phosphates: Promoter buys 97.5 lakh shares.
- Regaal Resources: VPK Global sells 7 lakh shares.
- Kesoram Industries: Axis Bank sells 20.66 lakh shares.
F&O Ban Stocks
- HFCL
- RBL Bank
- Sammaan Capital
Invetor’s Tip
While all the big three names are in focus, do not rush for an outcome. Big names and big players don’t give profits immediately, they take a little time to bloom in the long run. This is a classic trait of a stock that attracts big investors aiming for substantial returns. Small dips and corrections don’t hurt investments in such stocks.
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Buying Gold for Diwali? Here’s How GST Will Affect Your Purchase