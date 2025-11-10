Stocks To Watch Today: Lenskart, Torrent Pharma, Trent, JSW Cement, Swiggy, Lupin, Nykaa, ONGC, HAL In Spotlight With Many Other, 10 November

Stocks to Watch Today: Hello traders! Ready to kick off the week?

The Indian markets seem to be in a “wait-and-watch” mood this Monday morning, though the global vibes are looking a tad more cheerful. At 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty gave a rather lazy start, up just 6 points at 25,611. But by 8:35 AM, things started to look a lot more exciting, GIFT Nifty climbed to 25,648.50, up 109 points (0.43%), suggesting the day might not be as muted as it first appeared.

Across Asia, markets are bouncing back after last week’s AI slump, South Korea’s Kospi jumped over 2%, leading the rebound. Over in the US, Wall Street wrapped up Friday on a mixed note: the S&P 500 rose 0.13%, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.21%, marking its worst week since April. Still, there’s a glimmer of optimism as US lawmakers inch closer to ending the nation’s longest shutdown.

Back home, on Friday, the BSE Sensex settled 94.73 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 83,216.28, while the Nifty50 fell 17.40 points or 0.07 per cent to end at 25,492.30.

Stocks To Watch Today

Auto & Mobility

Bajaj Auto: Q2 profit surged 23.7% YoY to ₹2,479.7 crore; revenue up 13.7% to ₹14,922 crore.

Force Motors: Profit jumped 159.7% YoY to ₹350.7 crore; revenue rose 7.2% to ₹2,081.4 crore.

Olectra Greentech: Profit up 4.2% YoY to ₹49.5 crore; revenue jumped 25.4% to ₹656.6 crore.

Ather Energy: Q2 results due today.

Pharma & Healthcare

Torrent Pharma: Profit up 30.5% YoY to ₹591 crore; revenue up 14.3% to ₹3,302 crore.

Lupin: US FDA inspection of Pune facility closed with zero observations .

Biocon: US FDA issued two observations for its Vizag API unit.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research: Q2 results awaited.

Global Health: Profit rose 21.1% YoY to ₹158.4 crore; revenue up 14.9% .

AstraZeneca Pharma: Profit up 41% to ₹54.2 crore; revenue up 37%.

Infrastructure & Engineering

Ashoka Buildcon: Bagged ₹539.35 crore contract from North Western Railway (Ajmer Division) .

VA Tech Wabag: Profit up 20.1% YoY to ₹84.8 crore; revenue up 19.2% .

Kalpataru Projects: Q2 results awaited.

Container Corporation of India: Won orders worth ₹462 crore from multiple clients for wagons and stackers.

Real Estate & Construction

Anant Raj: Profit up 30.8% YoY to ₹138.1 crore; revenue up 23% .

Signature Global: Posted a loss of ₹46.9 crore vs profit of ₹4.1 crore YoY.

HUDCO, Suraksha Diagnostic: Q2 results due today.

Retail & Consumer

Trent: Profit up 11.4% YoY to ₹373.4 crore; revenue up 15.9% .

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce): Profit jumped 243% YoY to ₹34.4 crore; revenue up 25.1% .

Kalyan Jewellers: Profit nearly doubled to ₹260.5 crore; revenue up 30% .

V-Mart Retail, Spencer’s Retail, Sula Vineyards, DOMS Industries: Results awaited.

Industrials & Manufacturing

Neuland Labs: Profit zoomed 195% YoY to ₹96.9 crore; revenue up 65.4% .

Ratnamani Metals: Profit up 35.7% to ₹136.2 crore; revenue up 22.7% .

Voltamp Transformers: Profit up 4.1% to ₹78.9 crore; revenue up 21.3% .

Jindal Stainless, Balaji Amines: Results expected today.

Energy & Commodities

NALCO: Profit up 36.7% YoY to ₹1,429.9 crore; revenue up 7.3% .

Petronet LNG: Profit down 4.6% ; revenue down 15.5% .

JSW Cement: Turned profitable- ₹86.4 crore vs loss of ₹64.4 crore YoY.

ONGC, Gujarat Gas: Results awaited.

Aerospace & Defence

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): Signed deal with GE (USA) for 113 engines for 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft. Deliveries from 2027–2032

Finance & Investment

Bajaj Finance: Q2 results awaited.

HDFC, KPIT Technologies: To announce earnings today.

Swiggy: Board approved ₹10,000 crore fundraise via QIP.

Nuvama Wealth: Received SEBI warning for minor PMS reporting lapses.

FMCG & Consumer Goods

Emami, Bajaj Consumer Care: Q2 results today.

Havells India: Settled ₹129.6 crore trademark dispute with HPL Group ; HPL to drop ‘Havells’ name.

Allied Blenders & Distillers: Won ‘Officer’s Choice’ trademark case in Madras High Court.

Bulk Deals & Listings

Bharti Airtel: Singtel subsidiary sold 5.1 crore shares worth ₹10,354.9 crore at ₹2,030.37/share.

Cyient: Amansa Holdings sold 9.4 lakh shares worth ₹104 crore.

AAA Technologies: Promoter sold 3.5 lakh shares for ₹3.19 crore.

Lenskart Solutions: Listed on mainboard today.

Dividends & Ex-Dates

Patanjali Foods: Interim dividend of ₹1.75/share; record date – Nov 13 .

Ex-Dividend Today: Power Grid, Ajanta Pharma, Aurionpro, Godfrey Phillips, Route Mobile, Transcorp International.

Ex-Date (REITs/InvITs): RITES, Nexus Select Trust, PowerGrid InvIT.

