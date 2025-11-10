LIVE TV
Home > World > US Shutdown May End Soon: Trump Signals Senate Deal On Government Funding

US President Donald Trump says the government shutdown is “close to ending” as Senate leaders reach a deal to fund the federal government through January 30. The shutdown, over 40 days long, has disrupted air travel, food programs, and left federal workers unpaid.

Trump signals an end to the 40-day US government shutdown as Senate nears temporary funding deal. (Photo: ANI)
Trump signals an end to the 40-day US government shutdown as Senate nears temporary funding deal. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 10, 2025 07:40:05 IST

The United States’ record-long government shutdown, which has now stretched beyond 40 days, may be coming to an end. President Donald Trump voiced optimism on Sunday, signaling that a deal in the Senate could soon reopen the federal government.

“It looks like we’re getting close to the shutdown ending. You’ll know very soon,” Trump told reporters, offering a glimmer of hope after weeks of political deadlock.

Vote is expected

CNN, citing Senate leaders, reports that a deal has been reached to fund the federal government until January 30, 2026. A vote is expected in the Senate between 8:30 and 9 p.m. ET, with at least eight Democrats reportedly supporting the temporary funding plan.

The potential breakthrough comes amid growing public frustration over the shutdown’s economic and administrative impact. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that air travel could soon be “reduced to a trickle” ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, as Federal Aviation Administration restrictions and staffing shortages force airlines to cut schedules and cancel flights.

Shutdown affected social programs

The shutdown also greatly affected the status of social programs. The Department of Agriculture recently instructed state agencies to stop issuing full food stamp distributions, a move criticised by advocacy groups as putting the food security of millions of Americans in jeopardy. The longest shutdown on record has cost the United States economy billions of dollars thus far, while hundreds of thousands of federal workers have gone on unpaid leave.

A Senate deal, if passed, would temporarily provide relief by reopening government departments and essential services. Controversial budget negotiations are predicted to begin early next year, however; the long-term resolution is not certain.

In a related development, the BBC was in turmoil over a controversial Panorama documentary that edited parts of Trump’s speech; it led to the resignation of the Director-General Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness. A leaked internal memo suggested that the program misrepresented Trump as encouraging the January 2021 Capitol riot. Trump said he was delighted with the resignations, while UK political leaders hoped it would bring change to the broadcaster. With the vote of the Senate imminent, Americans are keeping their fingers crossed that it might finally be the end of more than a month of disruption.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 7:40 AM IST
QUICK LINKS