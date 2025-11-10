LIVE TV
Trump Slams BBC Journalists, Calls Them 'Corrupt' After Director General Resigns

US President Donald Trump called BBC journalists “corrupt” after top executives resigned amid a documentary editing scandal. The BBC faces backlash for altering Trump’s January 6 speech, sparking global controversy.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 10, 2025 04:01:38 IST

US President Donald Trump accused the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) of corruption after BBC Chief Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness resigned. Their exit followed a controversy over editing a documentary about Trump’s January 6, 2021, speech.

Trump claimed the BBC attempted “foreign interference” in the US election and called its journalists “very dishonest.” In a Truth Social post, Trump thanked The Telegraph for revealing the scandal and said the broadcaster had “doctored” his speech, which he described as “very good” and “perfect.”

BBC Faces Backlash 

The BBC has faced severe criticism for altering Trump’s January 6 speech, which he made before protesters attacked the US Capitol. Critics alleged that the broadcaster’s documentary excluded Trump’s statement asking his supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

The edited version, shown in a BBC programme last year, reportedly misrepresented the speech’s tone. The controversy intensified after The Telegraph published extracts from a report prepared by Michael Prescott, an advisor on BBC standards and editorial policies. The dossier pointed out major editorial lapses in the network’s recent coverage.

Growing Pressure on BBC’s Leadership Amid Scandal

The controversy forced BBC’s top leadership to step down amid growing demands for accountability. Prescott’s report not only criticized the editing of Trump’s speech but also highlighted bias in other areas, including the broadcaster’s reporting on transgender issues and alleged anti-Israel bias in BBC’s Arabic service.

The incident added to a string of editorial challenges for the publicly funded broadcaster, which has faced mounting pressure to restore credibility and adhere to impartial journalism standards.

The BBC, funded by the licence fee paid by UK households, has been involved in several recent controversies. Earlier this year, it apologized for “serious flaws” in its documentary Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone.

In October, the BBC accepted a sanction from Ofcom after one of its programmes was found to be “materially misleading.” The investigation revealed that the child narrator featured in the film was related to a former Hamas official. The broadcaster’s leadership now faces demands for stricter oversight and transparent editorial processes.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 4:01 AM IST
