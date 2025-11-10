LIVE TV
Saturday Night Live Roasts Donald Trump Over Reducing Weight Loss Meds, Mentions Mamdani May Convert, Watch

Saturday Night Live opened with a parody of President Donald Trump’s reaction to a man fainting in the Oval Office. James Austin Johnson reprised his Trump role, recreating the viral moment with sharp political humor.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 10, 2025 01:25:12 IST

“Saturday Night Live” opened its latest episode with a parody of President Donald Trump’s reaction to a man collapsing in the Oval Office during a press event on reducing obesity drug costs. The real-life moment drew wide attention after Trump stood still and watched as the man fell. In the sketch, actor James Austin Johnson reprised his role as Trump, delivering humorous commentary while doing nothing to help the staffer on the floor.



In the SNL cold open, the Oval Office was recreated with Mikey Day as an Eli Lilly executive, Marcello Hernández as Dr. Mehmet Oz, Andrew Dismukes as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Jeremy Culhane as the fainting staffer. Johnson’s Trump addressed the audience, saying, “Didn’t see you there. Someone was dying in my office. I think I’m playing this very normal. Just stand there and stare like a sociopath. Didn’t even pretend like I was going to help.”

Trump’s Character Jokes About Usha Vance, Mamdani 

During the sketch, Johnson’s Trump joked that he tries to “create a big visual every week that sums up how things are going.” He continued, “Last week it was the demolishing of the East Wing. This week it’s a medical professional almost dying in my Oval Office at the thought of lowering drug prices. Maybe next week a bald eagle will fall dead out of the sky.” The dialogue drew laughter from the audience for its exaggerated take on Trump’s behavior.

The skit also included jokes about current political developments, such as Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York City mayor. Johnson’s Trump said, “I like a winner but I’m not crazy about a Muslim. Maybe he’ll convert, right? We’ll put him in line behind Ursha Vance, and I hope I’m pronouncing that wrong.” The sketch ended with Trump mocking rising travel costs and joking about Thanksgiving plans.As the sketch closed, Johnson’s Trump delivered a final punchline, saying, “I’ll say the same thing I said to Melania when she tried to help me do my hair -‘Go away. What I’m doing is very complicated and only I know how to do it.’” The episode continued SNL’s long tradition of political satire, using current events to bring humor to the week’s most viral headlines.

Zohran Mamdani Won The NYC Mayor Race 

Zohran Mamdani, 34, has been elected as the new mayor of New York City after a closely watched race that energized young voters and ignited discussions about the future path of the Democratic Party in the United States.

Born in Uganda, Mamdani, representing the Democratic Party, defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who contested as an independent. With this victory, Mamdani became the youngest mayor to lead America’s largest city in more than a century.

“My friends, we have brought down a political dynasty,” Mamdani declared during his victory speech, describing himself as a democratic socialist.

Meanwhile, Democrats secured gubernatorial victories in Virginia and New Jersey, while California voters approved a proposal to redraw the congressional map ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 1:25 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS