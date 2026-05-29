Stocks To Watch Today on May 29: Zydus, Reliance, Coal India, HCLTech, Among Key Movers Today

Stocks To Watch Today, May 29, 2026: Indian markets are likely to be a stock-specific trading session on May 29, as a number of listed companies announced major business updates, regulatory developments, contract wins and strategic initiatives. Zydus Lifesciences drew attention with the US FDA priority review and revised buyback plan. Reliance Industries set a date for the 49th AGM and dividend record date. Meanwhile, companies like Oil India, HCLTech, Tata Elxsi, HG Infra and Coal India came out with developments that may spur stock action. Here’s a closer look at the stocks likely to be in focus today.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries is scheduled to conduct its 49th AGM on 19 June 2026. The company has declared 5 June as the record date for ascertaining the shareholders eligible for the dividend of FY26. The investors would keenly look forward to any news with regard to the Jio IPO at the AGM.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus got priority review status from the USFDA for its new drug application of Saroglitazar in the possible treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Also, the company increased the buyback price to 1,260 per share (from 1,150), but the number of shares reduced; it is one of the must-watch health stocks.

Oil India Limited

Oil India has said that its subsidiary, OIL Green Energy Ltd, has signed up a joint venture agreement with Hindustan Waste Treatment to execute bioenergy and waste management projects across India, taking its renewable energy target outside of its existing oil and gas business forward.

Coal India Ltd

Coal India is in focus as the government has exercised the 1% greenshoe option in its ongoing Offer for Sale (OFS), taking the total issue size to 2% of equity. The session, which has become a hot topic on the retail investor side, begins May 29.

HG Infra Engineering

HG Infra has been declared the successful bidder for a transmission project from REC Power. The company has entered into a 35-year Transmission Service Provider agreement of about 115 crore per annum. providing long-term revenue visibility.

RITES

Engineering consultancy firm RITES has signed a memorandum of understanding with Crisil. The partnership will aim to leverage data- and analytics-led solutions which would create business opportunities both in the infrastructure and advisory businesses.

Godfrey Phillips India

Godfrey Phillips has signed a contract manufacturing contract with Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Products to produce and market cigarettes and tobacco products. This could increase Godfrey Phillips’ manufacturing capabilities and efficiency in handling supply chains.

Linde India

Linde India has started commercial production at its air separation unit at JSL Kalinganagar. The plant will provide large volumes of oxygen, nitrogen and argon to Jindal Stainless, thus supporting the demand for industrial gases and long-term business growth.

Jagran Prakashan

The company will remain in the limelight as an EGM will be held on May 29 to vote on removing some directors, which has been approved by the NCLAT. The decisions taken at the EGM will depend on the outcome of the court case being fought in court.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.

The bank will open two new branches in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat on June 29. The bank was striving to increase its presence in its retail banking sector and regional banking network

Patanjali Foods

Patanjali Foods has received a show-cause notice from GST for a demand and penalty of roughly 1,353 crore. The company stated that it will reply in the matter and anticipates that there will not be a material impact on the financial health of the company for now.

Satin Creditcare Network Limited

Satin Creditcare, which focuses on microfinance, has allotted $20 million worth of non-convertible bonds to BlueOrchard Microfinance. The funds should be used to support lending activities and to improve the company’s funding profile.

Excelsoft Technologies Ltd.

Excelsoft Technologies teams up with AQA Education to provide an e-marking platform. The collaboration is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the education technology and digital assessment segment.

Leyland Ashok

Ashok Leyland posted record quarterly and annual revenue, profit and commercial vehicle volumes for FY26. The earnings momentum at the company was driven by strong domestic demand, export growth, aftermarket performance and increasing traction in electric mobility.

PG Electroplast

PG Electroplast’s profit fell sharply as weak demand for room air conditioners and disruptions due to the West Asia conflict impacted business. These factors had an impact of almost ₹420 crore on revenue during the quarter, the company said.

Bharat Dynamics

Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics posted a 58.5% YoY drop in standalone net profit at ₹ 113.18 crore in Q4. Investors may wish to keep an eye out for management commentary on the future order intake and execution.

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