Sudeep Pharma IPO Debut Today, Raises ₹895 Crore Amid Massive Oversubscription – What Investors Need to Know

Sudeep Pharma IPO: all set to become a publicly traded company today via BSE and NSE.

Today, November 28, marks the day for Sudeep Pharma to get listed on the Indian stock market. The company was able to raise a substantial amount from its initial public offering (IPO), making the stock market debut a promising one. The IPO, which was open for subscriptions from November 21 to 25, attracted significant interest from all investor types, resulting in high oversubscription numbers. Prospective investors were then informed about the allotments on November 26, paving the way for the company’s listing on both stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Investors in the pharma sector and specialty ingredients companies are likely to closely monitor Sudeep Pharma’s debut due to the hype created in the market.

Sudeep Pharma IPO: Key Details

Category Details Total IPO Raised ₹895 crore Fresh Issue 16.02 lakh shares worth ₹95 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) 1.35 crore shares worth ₹800 crore IPO Price Band ₹563–₹593 per share Total Subscription 93.72× Retail Investors (RII) 15.65× Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 116.72× Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 213.08× Book-Running Lead Manager ICICI Securities IPO Registrar MUFG Intime India

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP Today: ₹121

IPO Price Band (Upper Limit): ₹593

Estimated Listing Price: ₹714

Potential Listing Gain: 20.40%

Listing Details

According to a BSE notice, Sudeep Pharma’s equity shares will list under the ‘B’ Group of Securities starting Friday, November 28, 2025.

The stock will take part in the Special Pre-Open Session (SPOS) and begin trading from 10:00 AM.

BSE Confirms Listing From Today

A BSE notice stated:

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, November 28, 2025, the equity shares of Sudeep Pharma Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities.”