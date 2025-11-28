Sudeep Pharma IPO Debut Today, Raises ₹895 Crore Amid Massive Oversubscription – What Investors Need to Know

Sudeep Pharma IPO: all set to become a publicly traded company today via BSE and NSE.
Today, November 28, marks the day for Sudeep Pharma to get listed on the Indian stock market. The company was able to raise a substantial amount from its initial public offering (IPO), making the stock market debut a promising one. The IPO, which was open for subscriptions from November 21 to 25, attracted significant interest from all investor types, resulting in high oversubscription numbers. Prospective investors were then informed about the allotments on November 26, paving the way for the company’s listing on both stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Investors in the pharma sector and specialty ingredients companies are likely to closely monitor Sudeep Pharma’s debut due to the hype created in the market.
Sudeep Pharma IPO: Key Details
|Category
|Details
|Total IPO Raised
|₹895 crore
|Fresh Issue
|16.02 lakh shares worth ₹95 crore
|Offer for Sale (OFS)
|1.35 crore shares worth ₹800 crore
|IPO Price Band
|₹563–₹593 per share
|Total Subscription
|93.72×
|Retail Investors (RII)
|15.65×
|Non-Institutional Investors (NII)
|116.72×
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)
|213.08×
|Book-Running Lead Manager
|ICICI Securities
|IPO Registrar
|MUFG Intime India
Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP
-
Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP Today: ₹121
-
IPO Price Band (Upper Limit): ₹593
-
Estimated Listing Price: ₹714
-
Potential Listing Gain: 20.40%
Listing Details
According to a BSE notice, Sudeep Pharma’s equity shares will list under the ‘B’ Group of Securities starting Friday, November 28, 2025.
The stock will take part in the Special Pre-Open Session (SPOS) and begin trading from 10:00 AM.
BSE Confirms Listing From Today
A BSE notice stated:
“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, November 28, 2025, the equity shares of Sudeep Pharma Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities.”
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.