Sumit Woods Limited Appointed as Developer for Redevelopment of Pruthvi Enclave CHS Ltd. Borivali (East)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Sumit Woods Limited, a legacy name in real estate, has been officially appointed as the developer for the redevelopment of Pruthvi Enclave Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., located in Borivali (East).

The project benefits from strong strategic connectivity within Mumbai’s western suburbs. Situated close to Magathane Metro Station, diagonally opposite Sky City (Oberoi Mall), and with direct access to the Western Express Highway, the site offers efficient north–south connectivity along with proximity to key commercial, retail, and lifestyle hubs.

Under the wing of Mr Bhushan Nemlekar, a next-generation Harvard Business School Exec. MBA holder, the Sumit Group has evolved into one of the established real estate developers in Mumbai and Goa. With over 39 years of industry experience, the Group has completed more than 64 projects, fostering growth for over 6,000 of families and contributing to Mumbai’s urban transformation. The group is known for its masterful engineering, construction quality, and consistent project execution.

Sumit Woods Limited is increasingly viewed as a thought leader in the redevelopment space, with a focus on transforming ageing housing societies into modern, sustainable living environments supported by contemporary amenities, improved safety standards, and upgraded infrastructure.

5+ Recent and ongoing developments include Sumit KMR Param in Borivali (West), Hedavkarvadi in Prabhadevi, Sumit Star Exclusif in Bhayandar, Brothers Society in Mahim and Bhaktisudha in Santacruz, marking the completion of 45 lakh sq. ft. in development and 15 lakh sq. ft. in pipe lining.

Looking ahead, Sumit Woods Limited is expected to launch multiple residential and commercial redevelopment projects across key western Mumbai micro-markets such as Borivali, Malad, Dadar, Vile Parle, Mahim, and Bhandup. The company currently has a robust order book value of more than 3000 crores. These developments underscore the Group’s long-term vision of reshaping Mumbai’s urban landscape while enhancing resident quality of life and reinforcing its presence in the MMR real estate market.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.