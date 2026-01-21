Surat Textile Industry Rapidly Moving Towards AI, Initiative Conducted by IDT at Laxmipati Group

You Might Be Interested In

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 21: Surat’s textile industry is rapidly moving towards adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI). In this direction, an important initiative was undertaken at Laxmipati Group, conducted by the Institute of Design and Technology (IDT). This initiative highlights a new direction of technological transformation and innovation in the city’s textile sector.

The initiative clearly demonstrated that AI is no longer just a technology of the future, but has become an effective tool to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and productivity. This step taken by Laxmipati Group reflects the industry’s readiness to adopt technology-driven solutions.

The training focused on the practical application of AI in fashion and textile processes, along with real-life industry scenarios. Participants from Laxmipati Group successfully completed the training, received certificates, and shared how AI can benefit daily operations.

During the initial discussion, Laxmipati Group Director Mr. Rajesh Sarawagi presented a challenge related to textile operations, which was resolved within a few hours by IDT Director Mr. Anupam Goyal. The photograph captured while resolving this challenge is given below. This demonstrated that AI-based solutions can provide quick and effective answers to complex problems in the textile industry.

Mr. Sarawagi stated that this initiative boosted employee confidence and led to visible improvements in accuracy, efficiency, and productivity in work processes.

Mr. Anupam Goyal mentioned that this is the right time for Surat’s textile industry to adopt AI, and such initiatives play a crucial role in preparing the industry for the future.

The program concluded with certificate distribution and special recognition. This initiative has proven to be a strong and exemplary step towards the practical and effective use of AI in the Surat textile industry.