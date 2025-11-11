LIVE TV
Home > Business > TechD Cybersecurity's H1 FY26 PAT Up 49% YoY; Expands Globally

TechD Cybersecurity’s H1 FY26 PAT Up 49% YoY; Expands Globally

TechD Cybersecurity’s H1 FY26 PAT Up 49% YoY; Expands Globally

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 11, 2025 15:46:09 IST

TechD Cybersecurity's H1 FY26 PAT Up 49% YoY; Expands Globally

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 10: TechD Cybersecurity Limited (NSE: TECHD), one of India’s fastest-growing publicly listed cybersecurity companies, has reported an outstanding performance for the first half (H1) of FY 2025–26, marked by strong revenue growth, record profitability, global expansion initiatives, and new compliance milestones.

  • TechD Cybersecurity delivered the biggest IPO opening of 2025, achieving a record-breaking 718× subscription and listing at a 90% premium on NSE Emerge.
  • Noted investor Mr. Vijay Kedia holds a prominent 5.6% stake in TechD Cybersecurity Limited.
  • The company is developing India’s largest integrated cybersecurity facility – TechD Cyber Valley in Ahmedabad, setting new benchmarks for security innovation and global capability.

During the first half (H1), the company achieved Revenue from Operations of ₹1,818.14 lakh, a 41% year-on-year increase, while Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to ₹636.90 lakh, a 49% year-on-year surge. EBITDA grew 44% to ₹898.96 lakh, reflecting operational excellence and cost discipline. TechD’s net worth jumped nearly threefold to ₹6,422.37 lakh, underscoring its robust post-IPO balance sheet.

Revenue growth was primarily fueled by the company’s flagship SOC as a Service, Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), and Cyber Program Management verticals, which are core pillars driving recurring and high-margin growth across the BFSI, fintech, and critical infrastructure sectors.

During this period, TechD Cybersecurity added 90 new enterprise customers, taking its total base to nearly 500 organisations worldwide. It achieved an exceptional Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 95.6% and maintained a renewal rate of over 90%, reflecting strong customer trust and satisfaction.

The company also achieved two major compliance milestones, becoming SOC 2 Type 2 Certified and renewing its CERT-In empanelment through 2028, reinforcing its leadership in data security and regulatory governance.

At its recent meeting, the Board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) to accelerate international business across the USA, Africa, and the Middle East. Simultaneously, TechD Cybersecurity commenced work on TechD Cyber Valley – a Global Security Operation Centre (GSOC) cum Global Capability Centre in Ahmedabad, envisioned as a next-generation hub for managed-security innovation, automation, and intelligence-driven cyber defence.

Sunny Vaghela, Managing Director, said:

“TechD Cyber Valley will revolutionise our managed security services. With our GIFT City subsidiary approved, new certifications achieved, and global teams being onboarded, TechD is evolving from a national leader into a truly global cybersecurity powerhouse.”

TechD’s international revenue share reached 21% of H1 FY 2025–26 revenues, up from 15% in FY 2024–25, signalling strong global traction even before full-scale overseas operations commence.

The company’s IPO, listed on 22 September 2025, witnessed a blockbuster subscription of ₹18,632 crore, oversubscribed 718×, and listed on NSE Emerge at a 90% premium (₹366 per share) against the issue price of ₹193 per share — one of the most successful SME IPOs of the year.

For more details, please visit their website: https://techdefencelabs.com/

TechD Cybersecurity’s H1 FY26 PAT Up 49% YoY; Expands Globally

