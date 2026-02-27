Technico Industries appoints Amit Pandey as CEO

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 27: Technico Industries Ltd., a Gurugram-headquartered automotive components manufacturer and Tier-1 OEM supplier, has appointed Amit Pandey as its Chief Executive Officer, marking a strategic leadership transition as the company enters its next phase of growth.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for India’s automotive component industry, which is undergoing rapid transformation driven by electrification, supply-chain localisation, global sourcing realignments, and rising quality expectations from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

With more than five decades of engineering expertise, Technico Industries manufactures precision sheet-metal components, chassis assemblies, body structures, fine-blanking parts, and engineered sub-assemblies. Its advanced stamping operations and in-house tooling capabilities support long-standing partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

Pandey brings extensive cross-sector leadership experience spanning manufacturing, operations, supply-chain strategy, and enterprise transformation. Prior to this role, he served as CEO of Orient Cables, where he led operational streamlining and strengthened market positioning. His earlier leadership roles include tenures at Exicom Tele Systems Ltd, PINCAP, and Tikona Infinet, where he drove organizational growth with profitability and enhanced operational efficiency.

Commenting on his appointment, Pandey said that Technico Industries has “a strong legacy anchored in engineering excellence and customer trust,” adding that the focus ahead will be on strengthening operational rigor while unlocking new growth opportunities aligned with the future of automotive manufacturing.

Arun Gupta, Chairman & MD of Technico Industries Ltd., welcomed Amit Pandey to the organization. He highlighted that the company is at a defining stage of its growth journey and expressed confidence that Amit Pandey’s leadership will further strengthen Technico’s strategic direction, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for customers and stakeholders alike.

Also welcoming the appointment, Amit Gupta, Managing Director of Technico Industries Ltd., expressed confidence that Amit Pandey’s rich experience and deep industry expertise will play a pivotal role in accelerating the company’s growth, enhancing manufacturing efficiencies, and exploring new business opportunities, thereby contributing significantly to Technico’s future journey.

Industry observers view the leadership transition as timely, positioning Technico Industries to scale responsibly and compete assertively as India deepens its integration into global automotive supply networks.

