The Ambani Feud: How A Family Legacy Ignited A Power Struggle Between Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani

Mukesh and Anil Ambani’s bitter feud began after their father Dhirubhai Ambani died without a will in 2002. Anil rose quickly but was eventually overshadowed by Mukesh, whose business moves, especially Jio, reshaped the empire. Their mother, Kokilaben, remained a steady presence amid the family split.

Mukesh And Anil With Father Dhirubhai Ambani (Image Credit- X)

Published: July 24, 2025 16:56:06 IST

The tale of the Ambani family is a modem epic holding ambition, colossal wealth, and acrimonious family forces. The canvas is a legacy of Dhirubhai Ambani, the great visionary who started Reliance Industries. With his death in 2002 without a will, began a chain of events that forever changed the orientation of the Indian corporate sector. The lack of clarity in the succession paved the way for a bitter power struggle between his two sons, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani.

Anil Ambani’s Ascent: A Rapid Ascent

Anil Ambani, the younger brother, controlled the newer and fast-growing businesses, including financial services, power, and telecom. He quickly and spectacularly made his rise. Witty and charming, Anil Ambani  made headlines around the world, especially after the 2008 huge IPO of Reliance Power. It seemed for a moment that he could surpass his elder brother.However, beneath this quick expansion was a pile of debt that would soon eclipse his achievements.

The Battle of Brothers: From Boardroom to Headlines

Their rivalry and feud after the official split continued in courtrooms, through the press, and in corporate boardrooms all over the country. The defining moment came when Mukesh allowed Jio to re-enter the telecom market and thus initiate a ruinous price war against Anil’s heavily indebted Reliance Communications. The dispute attained melodramatic heights when Mukesh intervened in 2019 to pay off Anil’s debt to Ericsson so that his brother would not go to jail. That act went far beyond mere family support; it signified an humbled Anil Ambani  and a triumphant Mukesh Ambani  as the clear business head.

The Matriarch’s Steady Presence and the Family Bond

Amid the chaos, Kokilaben Ambani, stood as a symbol of balance. She was the original peacemaker and sets of decisions she made after and during the split hint a lot toward the family’s inner workings. For many years, she lived at the family’s Sea Wind with Anil Ambani and his family, somewhat silent but strong co-sign of support. Mukesh Ambani went to stay at the iconic and extravagant Antilia mansion. And, of course, this revealed the emotional undertones hidden beneath the business battles.

