LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Three workers died at Hyundai's Georgia plant since 2022, before US immigration raid, WSJ reports

Three workers died at Hyundai's Georgia plant since 2022, before US immigration raid, WSJ reports

Three workers died at Hyundai's Georgia plant since 2022, before US immigration raid, WSJ reports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 13, 2025 03:03:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Three workers died at Hyundai's Georgia plant since 2022, before US immigration raid, WSJ reports

(Reuters) -Three workers have died since Hyundai Motor started construction of its $7.6 billion auto plant in Georgia in 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a review of federal records. Apart from the deaths, more than a dozen workers have suffered serious injuries, including from falling without wearing harnesses and getting crushed by forklifts, according to the WSJ. "We conducted a comprehensive audit and strengthened safety oversight across the site. We have enhanced contractor vetting, training, and accountability to ensure all partners meet Hyundai’s standards and legal requirements," a spokesperson for Hyundai Motor North America told Reuters in an emailed statement. Dozens of the company's current and former workers, many of them safety coordinators who helped oversee construction, told the newspaper in interviews that the work environment involved many inexperienced immigrant laborers, often lax safety standards and frequent accidents. The plant, which is operated through a joint venture between Hyundai and South Korea's LG Energy Solution, has been in the limelight since an immigration raid last month that detained hundreds of South Korean workers in the largest single-site enforcement operation in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's history. The workers interviewed by the WSJ said Hyundai did not ensure that people were properly trained, and safety regulators did little to prevent worksite violations, the report added. "We acted immediately and comprehensively to prevent anything like this from happening again," Hyundai CEO Jose Munoz told the newspaper. "I traveled to Georgia to tell our team directly: Their safety comes before production schedules, before costs, before profits, before everything." Construction on the electric vehicle and battery plant, located in Bryan County about 30 miles west of Savannah, is ongoing. (Reporting by Angela Christy, Nilutpal Timsina and Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 3:03 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Rubicon Research IPO: Day 2 Oversubscribed 2.37x, Should You Rush In Before It’s Too Late?
Canara Robeco IPO Day 2: Should You Dive In Or Stay Out? Check Details Before Applying!
Muhurat Trading 2025: This One Hour On Diwali Could Change Your Wealth Forever
Crypto $19 Billion Crash Shocks The Market: Who Lost The Most? Few Surprising Victims
Taiwan says still assessing impact of China rare earths curbs on chip industry

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Caterpillar to acquire Australia's RPMGlobal for $728 million
Man Urinates Amid Mass On Altar Of Confession At St. Peter’s Basilica In Vatican City
Three workers died at Hyundai's Georgia plant since 2022, before US immigration raid, WSJ reports
Plane Crash In Fort Worth Near Texas Airport, Multiple Vehicles Catch Fire, Watch
‘Eve Of Tears, Sons Will Return To Their Borders Tomorrow…’: Israel PM Netanyahu Addresses Nation Ahead Of Hostage Return
DME Non Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF
DME Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF
China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator
Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?
American Vlogger Surprises Indian Boy With Rs 24,000 Bicycle, Video Goes Viral, Netizens Calls It Heartwarming
Three workers died at Hyundai's Georgia plant since 2022, before US immigration raid, WSJ reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Three workers died at Hyundai's Georgia plant since 2022, before US immigration raid, WSJ reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Three workers died at Hyundai's Georgia plant since 2022, before US immigration raid, WSJ reports
Three workers died at Hyundai's Georgia plant since 2022, before US immigration raid, WSJ reports
Three workers died at Hyundai's Georgia plant since 2022, before US immigration raid, WSJ reports
Three workers died at Hyundai's Georgia plant since 2022, before US immigration raid, WSJ reports

QUICK LINKS