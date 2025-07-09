Travel Food Services IPO Closes Today: Subscriptions Remain Low

Today is the last day for the subscription of the Travel Food Services IPO. The company is focused on travel and food service restaurants and airport lounges across India.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Travel Food Services is set at a price band of ₹1,045–1,100 with a minimum investment of ₹14,300 for 13 shares. The maximum lot allowed for bidding is 34 shares.

Till now, the IPO is subscribed at 0.36x, with the retail investor portion at 0.35x, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 0.39x, and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 0.35x.

The company opened bidding on July 7, 2025, with the allotment date set for July 10, 2025. The issue size for the Travel Food Services IPO is ₹2,000 crore.

SSP Asia Pacific Holding Ltd. and Kapur Family Trust hold the major chunk of shares at 49% and 51%, respectively.

About Travel Food Services

Travel Food Services Ltd. is a Mumbai-based public limited company established in 2007. It is a prominent player in the food and beverages industry. It operates over 425 travel-focused quick service restaurants (QSRs) and more than 35 airport lounges across India.

The company manages an extensive portfolio of international, regional, and proprietary food and beverage brands. It has established long-term partnerships with airport operators and specializes in customer-centric offerings for travelers.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Before making any investment, conduct thorough research and consult a financial advisor.)

