PC Jeweller Back In Green Ahead Of Board Meeting, Gains Up To 5% Today

Shares of ornaments maker PC Jeweller Ltd rose around 5% on Wednesday, July 9, after a brief slump interrupted its ongoing upward trend the previous day. The growth came as investors looked ahead to the company’s upcoming board meeting scheduled for July 10, where it will consider raising funds through a preferential allotment of securities.

The fundraising plan, if approved, would involve issuing shares to select investors, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The move is part of the company’s broader strategy to strengthen its financial position following a strong June quarter.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds through the issuance of securities by way of preferential allotment subject to the receipt of necessary shareholders’, regulatory, statutory and other applicable approvals, if any, and determination of the issue price”, company mentioned in an exchange filing, dated July 7.

PC Jeweller Under Exchanges Surveillance

The stock fell over 9% on Tuesday, after both indices , NSE and BSE placed it under short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM)—a framework used to flag stocks experiencing unusually high volatility. Exchanges typically implement ASM to caution investors and curb speculative activity.

PC Jeweller shares have surged nearly 60% over the past month and more than tripled in the last year, delivering a return of over 200% to shareholders. The recent rally followed a robust business update for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), in which the company posted a standalone revenue jump of nearly 80% year-on-year. It also cut its debt by about 7.5% in the quarter, after a significant 50% reduction in FY25, reflecting improved financial discipline.

The Delhi-based jewellery firm, best known for its gold, diamond, and silver offerings, remains in focus as markets await the result of upcoming board meeting. Meanwhile, analysts have advised investors to tread carefully in the near term given the recent sharp gains and regulatory watch.