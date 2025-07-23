TSC Indian Ltd. Subscribed 0.73 Times On Day 1: Check Out For More?

TSC Indian Ltd. has opened its IPO today for subscription. The IPO has been subscribed 0.73 times on Day 1. It subscription offer starts on July 23, 2025 and will end on July 25, 2025 with the allotment date given is July 28, 2025. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) launched is of ₹26 crore.

Key Details about the IPO

• Issue Opens: July 23, 2025

• Issue Closes: July 25, 2025

• Allotment Date: July 28, 2025

• Price Band: ₹68 to ₹70 per share

• Minimum Investment: ₹2,80,000

• Maximum Lot Size: 3

• Issue Size: The total issue size is ₹760 crore.

About the Company

The company is a Jalandhar based travel management company. The company provides Air ticketing services customised with the customer’s requirements. Their clients are from B2B and Corporate sector. It has partnerships and associations with Airlines companies and Travel agents.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

Also Read: Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. Opens Its IPO Tomorrow: What’s Your Plan?