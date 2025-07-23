LIVE TV
Home > Business > TSC Indian Ltd. Subscribed 0.73 Times On Day 1: Check Out For More?

TSC Indian Ltd. Subscribed 0.73 Times On Day 1: Check Out For More?

TSC Indian Ltd.'s IPO opened on July 23, 2025, with a subscription of 0.73 times on Day 1. The ₹26 crore IPO will close on July 25, 2025, and the allotment date is July 28, 2025. The price band is ₹68 to ₹70 per share, with a minimum investment of ₹2,80,000. The company is a Jalandhar-based travel management provider.

TSC Indian Ltd. IPO has opened today for subscription. The IPO has been subscribed 0.73 times on Day 1. It subscription offer starts on July 23, 2025 and will end on July 25, 2025 with the allotment date given is July 28, 2025. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 23, 2025 23:09:13 IST

TSC Indian Ltd. has opened its IPO today for subscription. The IPO has been subscribed 0.73 times on Day 1. It subscription offer starts on July 23, 2025 and will end on July 25, 2025 with the allotment date given is July 28, 2025. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) launched is of ₹26 crore. 

Key Details about the IPO

• Issue Opens: July 23, 2025
• Issue Closes: July 25, 2025
• Allotment Date: July 28, 2025
• Price Band: ₹68 to ₹70 per share
• Minimum Investment: ₹2,80,000
• Maximum Lot Size: 3
• Issue Size: The total issue size is ₹760 crore.

About the Company

The company is a Jalandhar based travel management company. The company provides Air ticketing services customised with the customer’s requirements. Their clients are from B2B and Corporate sector. It has partnerships and associations with Airlines companies and Travel agents.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

