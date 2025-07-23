Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. Opens Its IPO Tomorrow: What’s Your Plan?

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd will open its IPO tomorrow. The IPO will open on July 24, 2025 for subscription and will end on July 28, 2025 with the allotment date given is July 29, 2025. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) launched is of ₹700 crore.

Key Details about the IPO

• Issue Opens: July 24, 2025

• Issue Closes: July 28, 2025

• Allotment Date: July 29, 2025

• Price Band: ₹85 to ₹90 per share

• Minimum Investment: ₹14,940

• Maximum Lot Size: 166 shares

• Issue Size: The total issue size is ₹760 crore.

About the Company

The company develop and owns Hotels, majorly in South Indian cities. The company has a portfolio of nine operating hotels, across Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and the Gift City of Gujarat (As per the Red Hearing Prospects).

Its hotels provide fine dining, restaurants, meeting venues, conferences space, exhibitions centers, lounges, outdoor spaces, and gymnasiums.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

