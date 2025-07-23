Indiqube Spaces Limited IPO Subscriber 0.87 Times On Day 1: Buy Or Not?

Indiqube Spaces Limited provides workplace solutions to startups and entrepreneurs. The IPO opened today, July 23, 2025, for subscription and will close on July 25, 2025, with the allotment date set for July 28, 2025.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) launched is worth ₹700 crore. Investors showed moderate interest on day 1, with the IPO subscribed to 0.87 times.

Key Details about the IPO:

Issue Opens: July 23, 2025

Issue Closes: July 25, 2025

Allotment Date: July 28, 2025

Price Band: ₹225 to ₹237 per share

Minimum Investment: ₹14,931

Maximum Lot Size: 63 shares

Issue Size: ₹700 crore

Subscription Details on Day 1

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 3.41x

Non-Institutional Investors: 0.78x

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.06x

Total Subscription: 0.87x

(Data as of July 23, 2025 | 22:29 PM)

About the Company

Indiqube Spaces Ltd. is a Bangalore-based company that provides workspace solutions tailored for both corporate offices and small office spaces. The company offers customized, managed, and sustainable workplace solutions driven by technology.

Their focus on backward integration emphasizes asset renovation, upgrades, and customized build-to-suit models.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

Also Read: GNG Electronics IPO On Day 1 Sees 6.12x Subscription: Is It Worth Your Attention?