Home > Business > Indiqube Spaces Limited IPO Subscriber 0.87 Times On Day 1: Buy Or Not?

Indiqube Spaces Limited IPO Subscriber 0.87 Times On Day 1: Buy Or Not?

Indiqube Spaces Limited’s ₹700 crore IPO opened on July 23, 2025, and will close on July 25, 2025. On Day 1, the IPO was subscribed 0.87 times, with strong interest from Retail Individual Investors (3.41x). The company offers customized, tech-driven workspace solutions. The price band is ₹225 to ₹237 per share, with a minimum investment of ₹14,931.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 23, 2025 22:41:59 IST

Indiqube Spaces Limited provides workplace solutions to startups and entrepreneurs. The IPO opened today, July 23, 2025, for subscription and will close on July 25, 2025, with the allotment date set for July 28, 2025.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) launched is worth ₹700 crore. Investors showed moderate interest on day 1, with the IPO subscribed to 0.87 times.

Key Details about the IPO:

  • Issue Opens: July 23, 2025
  • Issue Closes: July 25, 2025
  • Allotment Date: July 28, 2025
  • Price Band: ₹225 to ₹237 per share
  • Minimum Investment: ₹14,931
  • Maximum Lot Size: 63 shares
  • Issue Size: ₹700 crore

Subscription Details on Day 1

  • Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 3.41x
  • Non-Institutional Investors: 0.78x
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.06x
  • Total Subscription: 0.87x
    (Data as of July 23, 2025 | 22:29 PM)

About the Company
Indiqube Spaces Ltd. is a Bangalore-based company that provides workspace solutions tailored for both corporate offices and small office spaces. The company offers customized, managed, and sustainable workplace solutions driven by technology.

Their focus on backward integration emphasizes asset renovation, upgrades, and customized build-to-suit models.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

