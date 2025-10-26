LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > Business > US and China agree on trade framework ahead of leaders' meeting

US and China agree on trade framework ahead of leaders' meeting

US and China agree on trade framework ahead of leaders' meeting
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 19:06:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US and China agree on trade framework ahead of leaders' meeting

By Xinghui Kok KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Top Chinese and U.S. economic officials agreed on the framework for a trade agreement on Sunday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he was confident of hashing out a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet in the coming days. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and top trade negotiator Li Chenggang on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur for a fifth round of in-person discussions since May. "I think we have a very successful framework for the leaders to discuss on Thursday," Bessent told reporters. Bessent told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he anticipated the agreement would defer China's expanded export controls on rare earth minerals and magnets and avoid a new 100% U.S. tariff on Chinese goods threatened by Trump. He said Trump and Xi would discuss soybean and agricultural purchases from American farmers, more balanced trade and resolving the U.S. fentanyl crisis, which was the basis of 20% U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. China's Li said both sides had reached a "preliminary consensus" and will next go through their respective internal approval processes. "The U.S. position has been tough," Li said. "We have experienced very intense consultations and engaged in constructive exchanges in exploring solutions and arrangements to address these concerns." Trump arrived in Malaysia on Sunday for a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, his first stop in a five-day Asia tour that is expected to culminate in a face-to-face with Xi in South Korea on October 30. After the talks, he struck a positive tone, saying: "I think we’re going to have a deal with China". TRADE TRUCE Both sides are looking to avert an escalation of their trade war after Trump threatened new 100% tariffs on Chinese goods and other trade curbs starting on November 1, in retaliation for China's expanded export controls on rare earth magnets and minerals. Beijing and Washington rolled back most of their triple-digit tariffs on each other's goods under a trade truce, which is due to expire on November 10. The U.S. and Chinese officials said they discussed trade expansion, an extension of the truce, fentanyl, U.S. port entrance fees, rare earths, TikTok and more. Li described the discussions as "candid", while Bessent said they were "very substantial negotiations". Bessent said the truce could be extended, pending the president's decision, marking a second extension since it was first signed in May. TALKING POINTS While the White House has officially announced the highly anticipated Trump-Xi talks, Beijing has yet to confirm that the two leaders will meet. On the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, Trump hinted at possible meetings with Xi in China and the United States.  "We’ve agreed to meet. We’re going to meet them later in China, and we're going to meet in the U.S., in either Washington or at Mar-a-Lago,” he said.  Among Trump's talking points with Xi are Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans, concerns around democratically-governed Taiwan which Beijing views as its own territory, and the release of jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The detention of the founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has become the most high-profile example of China's crackdown on rights in Hong Kong. Trump also said that he would seek China's help in Washington's dealings with Russia, as Moscow's war in Ukraine grinds on. FRAGILE TRUCE Tensions between the world's two largest economies flared in the past few weeks as a delicate trade truce, reached after a first round of trade talks in Geneva in May and extended in August, failed to prevent the two sides from hitting each other with more sanctions, export curbs and threats of stronger retaliatory measures. The latest round of talks has likely centred around China's expanded controls of rare earths exports that have caused a global shortage. That has prompted the Trump administration to consider a block on software-powered exports to China, from laptops to jet engines, according to a Reuters report. (Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Writing by Mei Mei Chu, Yukun Zhang and John Mair; Editing by Tom Hogue and Ros Russell)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 7:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Trump eyes trade deal after US, China reach early consensus in "successful" talks

HD Hyundai Heavy, Huntington Ingalls to jointly build U.S. navy auxiliary ships

Thailand, US reach framework agreement on trade

US, Vietnam agree to boost trade, tariffs on some Vietnamese goods may be removed

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Shocker Caught On Video: Minor Girls In School Uniform Buy Liquor, Pack Them In Bags, Shopkeeper Arrested

Cyclone Montha: Andhra And Odisha On Red Alert, Indian Army Gears Up For Landfall

UPDATE 3-Trump oversees truce signing and trade deal flurry on first Asian stop  

WTA 250, Chennai Open Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

ISRAEL GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON: ISRAEL WILL MAINTAIN OVERALL SECURITY CONTROL OVER THE GAZA STRIP

US and China agree on trade framework ahead of leaders' meeting

How Is Rupali Ganguly Related To Satish Shah? Actress Breaks Down At Late Co-Star’s Last Rites- Watch

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

India-China Direct Flights Resume After Five Years: Here’s When Kolkata To Guangzhou Service Departs, Check Timings And Schedule

US and China agree on trade framework ahead of leaders' meeting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US and China agree on trade framework ahead of leaders' meeting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US and China agree on trade framework ahead of leaders' meeting
US and China agree on trade framework ahead of leaders' meeting
US and China agree on trade framework ahead of leaders' meeting
US and China agree on trade framework ahead of leaders' meeting

QUICK LINKS