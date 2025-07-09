US Copper Tariff Sparks Price Surge, Raises Supply Chain And Energy Questions

There is a new tariff announcement on US copper futures that has raised its price and surged supply concerns. It jumped over 12% to a record high on Tuesday after former President Donald Trump said his administration would enforce a 50% tariff on copper imports.

The announcement followed the early conclusion of a Section 232 investigation into the national security implications of copper imports. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the review had finished ahead of its November deadline.

Under Trump’s “Make in America” policy, the decision was aimed at bringing copper production back to America. Lutnick emphasized the importance of copper to the industrial sector. Details about the announcement are expected to be posted on Trump’s Truth Social account.

Industry Response and Market Reaction

The US imports about half of its annual copper needs. The major suppliers of copper to the US are Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The country has only three operating copper smelters.

Analysts predict that there will be short-term volatility in copper prices and related industries, depending on the tariff’s implementation timeline.

Strategic Material Meets Protectionist Policy

Copper is a widely used material, especially in energy infrastructure, electric vehicles, construction, electronics, military applications, and many others. This move aims to support domestic production. However, global effects could be seen in rising manufacturing costs and strained supply chains.

