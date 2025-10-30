Vishwa Sindhi Hindu Foundation of Associations (VSHFA) to Hold Grand “Shashakt Samaj” at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 30, 2025 18:10:09 IST

New Delhi [India], October 30: The date will mark a grand celebration of “Shashakt Samaj – Samridh Bharat” organized by the Vishwa Sindhi Hindu Foundation of Associations (VSHFA), an international conglomeration of more than 400 Sindhi Associations, Panchayats, NGOs, and Trusts across 35 countries, under the guidance of Hon’ble Member of Parliament Shri Shankar Lalwani Ji and the leadership of Dr. Gurmukh Jagwani (Ex MLC and President, VSHFA).

The event will see Sindhi leaders, Sindhi organizations, and Sindhians from around the globe and across India assemble together to celebrate the atmosphere of unity, empowerment, and the spirit of a strong and independent Bharat.

This is a milestone event in the continuing mission of the Foundation to enhance the engagement of the Sindhi community in the development of India and to serve the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047. It will also focus on the need to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a major move to reinvent Indian society.

Dignitaries and Guests

We shall have the sugar and spice of the most exalted dignitaries at nightfall:

Members of Attendees of the Authorities and Government:

  • SHRI RAJNATH SINGH JI (Hon’ble Defence Minister – Government of India) as the Chief Guest, and
  • Hon’ble SHRI GAJENDRA SINGH SHEKHAWAT JI (Hon’ble Minister of Culture and Tourism) as the Honourable Guest.

Their presence will bring immense prestige to the event and serve as a reiteration of the government’s desire to empower communities and bring back unity in the country.

Message from VSHFA Leadership

As he prepared to make his thoughts known, Dr. Raju V. Manwani, the General Secretary of VSHFA, wrote:

“The host to come will demonstrate the solidarity of Sindhi people and their effort to make India stronger and more independent. It will be an honourable moment to revere our history and our shared duty in the making of the future of our nation.”

The Vigyan Bhawan “Shashakt Samaj – Samridh Bharat” festivity will culminate on an encouraging note and will encourage the Sindhi diaspora to have a revival of new zeal.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 6:10 PM IST
Abhishek Nayar Appointed KKR Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

QUICK LINKS