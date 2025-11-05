LIVE TV
Home > Business > Who Is Dr Aniruddha Malpani? From IVF To Investments, The Doctor Locking Horns With Zerodha Over ₹5 Crore Withdrawal Cap

Who Is Dr Aniruddha Malpani? From IVF To Investments, The Doctor Locking Horns With Zerodha Over ₹5 Crore Withdrawal Cap

Dr Aniruddha Malpani accused Zerodha of blocking his fund withdrawals, calling it a “scam.” The IVF specialist-turned-investor, with a ₹300 crore portfolio, alleged unfair limits on high-value accounts.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 5, 2025 12:11:18 IST

Dr Aniruddha Malpani Calls Out Zerodha, Alleges ‘Scam’ Over Fund Withdrawal Cap

In a post that sparked buzz across social media, Mumbai-based IVF specialist and investor Dr Aniruddha Malpani has accused popular brokerage platform Zerodha of what he calls a “scam.” According to Malpani, the trading platform has restricted his access to his own money.

Taking to Twitter (X), Dr Malpani wrote,

“The Zerodha scam! They don’t allow me to withdraw my own money from their account, saying the daily limit for withdrawal is Rs 5 crore. They use my money for free!”

He followed up with another message, adding,

“This is unfair,”
while tagging Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath in the post.

The tweet also featured a screenshot showing an available cash balance of Rs 42.9 crore, though Dr Malpani did not disclose the exact amount he tried to withdraw.

The post quickly caught attention online, with users debating the platform’s withdrawal policies and the limits imposed on high-value accounts.

Who Is Dr Aniruddha Malpani? The IVF Specialist Who Became an Investor

Meet Dr Aniruddha Malpani, a name that cuts across two very different worlds, medicine and investing. Dr Malpani has a reputation for being a fast, aggressive investor; in India, he is known as the first person to perform IVF work.

He is evidence that doctors need not be disinterested in the field of finance, as he has a publicly disclosed portfolio worth more than ₹300 crore.

He also invests in early startups through his company, Malpani Ventures, headquartered in Mumbai, and the companies are frugally innovative, i.e., do more with less. His experience demonstrates that passion and purpose work even better outside the hospital.

A Distinguished Medical Background Of Dr. Aniruddha Malpani

  • Advanced Training: Dr Aniruddha Malpani received advanced IVF training from UCSF, San Francisco, and pursued further studies at Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and Yale.
  • Clinic Founder: In 1991, he co-founded the Malpani Infertility Clinic in Mumbai, beginning his pioneering journey in assisted reproduction.
  • Health Education Advocate: Together with his wife, he founded HELP (Health Education Library for People), India’s first consumer health education resource centre.
  • Author and Thought Leader: Dr Malpani has co-authored several books aimed at promoting healthcare literacy and patient awareness.
(With Inputs From Public Available Information About The Doctor)

Also Read: Zerodha Scam Turns Out To Be A Security Check: What Really Happened Behind The ₹5 Crore And Above Withdrawal Row, Nikhil Kamath Replies

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 12:11 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Dr Airuddha Malpanihome-hero-pos-8Zerodha

