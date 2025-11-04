LIVE TV
Home > Business > Zerodha Scam Turns Out To Be A Security Check: What Really Happened Behind The ₹5 Crore And Above Withdrawal Row, Nikhil Kamath Replies

Zerodha Scam Turns Out To Be A Security Check: What Really Happened Behind The ₹5 Crore And Above Withdrawal Row, Nikhil Kamath Replies

The alleged Zerodha scam turned out to be a misunderstanding over withdrawal limits. Zerodha clarified it was a standard security measure, while real scams involving fake apps and impersonators continue to target investors.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 4, 2025 14:25:58 IST

A social media uproar erupted after Mumbai-based investor and IVF specialist Dr. Aniruddha Malpani accused online brokerage Zerodha of blocking his attempt to withdraw over ₹18 crore from his trading account. Malpani, founder of Malpani Ventures, claimed that despite having a withdrawable balance of ₹18.46 crore, the platform restricted him to a daily withdrawal limit of ₹5 crore, calling it a “scam.”

He even shared screenshots showing a total account value of ₹42.92 crore, a used margin of ₹24.46 crore, and a withdrawable balance of ₹18.46 crore. The post quickly sparked concerns among investors over fund access and transparency.

However, experts cautioned against panic, noting that Zerodha’s ₹5 crore daily limit is a standard security check—not a cap. CEO Nithin Kamath later clarified that withdrawals above ₹5 crore require additional verification to protect users and maintain system integrity.

Zerodha’s CEO, Nikhil Kamath Replies: It Is a Security Measure, Not a Scam

Zerodha reacted swiftly to the controversy, clarifying that the withdrawal limit was a precautionary measure and not a scam. According to the company’s support team, withdrawals exceeding ₹5 crore are still possible, investors simply need to submit a support ticket on the official portal for verification.

Co-founder Nithin Kamath confirmed that Dr. Malpani’s payout requests had already been processed. He emphasized that the ₹5 crore limit is a standard security check at Zerodha, designed to minimize operational risks and ensure the safety of client funds.

Zerodha Scam: What Investors Should Learn From This

  • Zerodha’s ₹5 crore daily withdrawal limit and ₹2 lakh instant withdrawal window (9 AM–4 PM) exist to protect user accounts from unauthorized or erroneous transfers.
  • For withdrawals exceeding ₹5 crore, users must raise a support ticket for additional verification.
  • Security checks are not scams, they are precautionary measures that safeguard investor capital in a high-risk digital ecosystem.

Here Is Something Beyond The Headlines: Real Zerodha Scams Targeting Users

  • Fake Trading Apps: Counterfeit apps mimicking Zerodha’s platform have duped investors into transferring funds.
  • Fraudulent WhatsApp and Telegram Groups: Scammers use fake groups like “Zerodha Elite Traders” to share fabricated profit screenshots and lure users with high-return claims.
  • Phishing and Impersonation: Fraudsters impersonate senior Zerodha staff to trick investors into sending money to personal bank accounts.

Zerodha’s Scam: Safety Checklist For Users Step-By-Step

  • Do not trust unsolicited financial advice or offers on social media, WhatsApp, or Telegram.
  • Verify all communication, Zerodha interacts only through its official website and support portal.
  • Ignore any trading groups claiming Zerodha affiliation; the company does not operate such groups.
  • Report suspicious activity via the cybercrime helpline (1930) or on cybercrime.gov.in.

What Lessons Shall We Take From The Zerodha’s Scam

So-called Zerodha scam proved to be a misconception, the consequence of the created security measures that are aimed to protect the money of investors, rather than to show malpractice. Although outcry on social media increased the problem, the actual threat to investors is elsewhere, in counterfeit trading applications, fake impersonators, and fake WhatsApp or Telegram groups pretending to be reputable sites to steal funds.

This episode comes at a high time, giving a reminder to investors to be very alert and make sure to check any communication and only trust official sources. When the world is more evasive by misinformation than actuality, vigilance is your only weapon.

(With Inputs From ‘X’, And Policies Of Zerodha)

(With Inputs From 'X', And Policies Of Zerodha)

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 1:58 PM IST
QUICK LINKS