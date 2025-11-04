Is This The Great Escape Of Vi? Supreme Court Twist Opens Door To ₹80,000 Crore AGR Relief And a Stunning Vodafone Idea Share Comeback!

Vodafone Idea Share Price: Vodafone Idea just made a comeback call for the ages.
On Monday, November 3, the stock rocketed 14%, marking its biggest single-day surge since April 2024, after the Supreme Court delivered a dramatic twist in the long-running AGR dues saga. For years, the telecom giant has been stuck in a financial chokehold, but the Court’s latest clarification may have just handed it a lifeline.
In a crucial turn, the Supreme Court said the government is free to consider relief on both additional and reassessed AGR dues, a move that could rewrite Vodafone Idea’s future. The news sent Dalal Street buzzing as investors rushed to grab a slice of the action. Suddenly, Vodafone Idea wasn’t the struggling player everyone had written off; it was the comeback story lighting up the ticker.
After all, who doesn’t love a good redemption arc?
Supreme Court Throws Vodafone Idea A Lifeline- Opens the Door for Full AGR Reassessment
In a courtroom twist that could change the future of the waning telecom powerhouse in India, the Supreme Court on Monday gave Vodafone Idea (Vi) a much-needed lifeline. Deviating from its previous position, the apex court altered its order of October 27 and permitted the Centre to examine and reconsider the entire adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of the company, not merely the additional ₹9,450 crore demand, of which ₹5,606 crore pertains to FY2016 -17.
The move represents a huge milestone in the turnaround of the financially battered telco, which has long been burdened by decades-old AGR debt and a lack of investor confidence. The fact that the government has now been given the authority to conduct a detailed reconciliation of dues up to FY17 has opened the door to the possibility of relief, and perhaps even survival.
The markets responded swiftly. Vodafone Idea’s stock jumped nearly 10 percent intraday, hitting the upper price band of ₹9.6, its biggest rally in months. The telco’s market capitalisation surged to ₹1.04 trillion as investors placed big bets on a potential turnaround story. For a company in which the government itself holds nearly 49 percent, the Supreme Court’s nod was far from a routine order, it was a bolt of hope.
A detailed directive on whether the relief will extend to other telcos is expected on Tuesday. Until then, Vodafone Idea has found its first genuine lifeline in years.
On October 27, a Division Bench of Chief Justice of India Justice B. R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran had said the central government was free to reconsider Vi’s plea to set aside the additional demand of ₹9,450 crore raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
(With Inputs From Releases)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.