NEW LIFELINE: Vodafone Idea Share Price Jumps As Tillman Global Mulls $6 Billion Lifeline

Vodafone Idea shares soared over 5% after reports suggested US-based Tillman Global Holdings plans a $4–6 billion investment, potentially taking operational control and sparking renewed investor optimism for Vi’s revival.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 3, 2025 11:29:13 IST

Vodafone Idea Shares Surge: Vodafone Idea is back in the spotlight, and this time, for all the right reasons!

The telecom major’s stock zoomed over 5% on Monday, after reports claimed that US-based private equity player Tillman Global Holdings is eyeing a massive investment in the company.

Excited investors wasted no time jumping in, pushing Vi shares up 5.26% to ₹9.19 apiece on the BSE. The buzz has reignited hopes of a financial lifeline for the debt-laden telecom giant.

With fresh funds possibly on the horizon, the big question is, could this be Vi’s long-awaited comeback moment?

Tillman Global Eyes $4-6 Billion Investment In The Company, Vodafone Idea Share Surge

Looks like Vodafone Idea might just have found its knight in shining armour!

According to media reports, US-based Tillman Global Holdings (TGH) is in advanced talks to pump in a whopping $4–6 billion (₹35,000–₹52,800 crore) into the struggling telecom giant. And that’s not all, the deal could reportedly give Tillman operational control of Vi, marking a major power shift in India’s telecom space.

If the talks materialize, this could be the boldest bet yet on Vi’s revival story. For now, investors are watching closely, could this deal finally dial up a turnaround?

Vodafone Idea Share Surge: Stock Movement Update

  • Time: As of 11:00 AM
  • Current Price: ₹8.81 per share on the BSE
  • Change: Up 0.92% from the previous close
  • Early Trend: Shares initially rallied over 5% following investment buzz
  • Trigger: Reports of Tillman Global Holdings’ potential $4–6 billion investment in Vodafone Idea

AGR Dues Of Vodafone Idea: The 2-Trillion Headache, Background

It is at this point that the plot gets thicker as Vodafone Idea is looking at huge ₹83,400 crore AGR dues to the government. And even that is the bare minimum! Penalties and interest add up to an astounding amount of ₹2 trillion.

Beginning March, Vi will have no choice but to pay an annual cheque of approximately ₹18,000 crore, a financial workout that might strain even the finest balance sheet. It is one of the largest money wars in the telecom history of India, and everybody is hoping that Vi will make it through this mountain of debt and turn it into a comeback story.

Read More: Will Delhi Deliver The Lifeline To The Telecom Giant’s Hussle? Supreme Court Tosses Vodafone Idea Case Fate To The Centre

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 11:29 AM IST
QUICK LINKS