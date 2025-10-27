Will Delhi Deliver The Lifeline To The Telecom Giant’s Hussle? Supreme Court Tosses Vodafone Idea Case Fate To The Centre

Supreme Court’s Verdict: In The Vodafone Idea Case, The Ball Is Now In the Government’s Court!
In a dramatic twist that could decide Vodafone Idea’s future, the Supreme Court on Monday, 27 October, handed the reins back to the Centre, giving it the power to tackle the telco’s ₹9,450 crore AGR dispute without further court intervention.
A bench led by Chief Justice B. R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran made it clear: this isn’t a legal dead end, it’s a policy play. The justices essentially told the government, “It’s your call now!”
With nearly half of Vodafone Idea’s equity in government hands and 20 crore subscribers watching closely, the verdict adds a new layer of suspense. Will the Centre throw Vi a lifeline or let it fight its own battle? The stage is set, and the next move is Delhi’s to make.
