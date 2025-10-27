Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today: Ahead Of Supreme Court Showdown, The Stock Rings Louder

The week began with Vodafone Idea forging a ray of hope after its stock surged above 1% on Monday, awaiting the Supreme Court hearing on its protracted AGR dues dispute.

The plea of the telecom player is geared to suppress the extra adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demand of ₹5,606 crore by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on the telecom player until the FY2016-17 period, traders are on the lookout.

Its stock also started the day with a higher value of 0.1% at ₹9.63 on the BSE, compared to its last closing price of ₹9.62, before it recorded an intraday high of ₹9.80. By 10:30 AM, it had dropped somewhat to ₹9.68, a gain of 0.62 percent. As the courtroom drama approaches and the government itself owns up to a near 50% stake in it, investors are watching closely, hoping this hearing will finally put years of legal silence on Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Share Price: Background Of Vodafone Idea AGR Case – Supreme Court Hearing Details

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice B. R. Gavai, along with Justices K. Vinod Chandran and Vipul M. Pancholi, is set to hear Vodafone Idea’s plea on October 27, after the Diwali recess.

The hearing was initially scheduled for October 13 but was postponed to October 27.

Vodafone Idea has challenged the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) over an additional AGR demand of ₹5,606 crore for the period up to FY2016–17.

The company seeks to quash these extra dues, arguing that the calculations were made beyond the agreed parameters.

The case forms part of the long-standing adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dispute, which has heavily impacted the telecom sector for over a decade.

Investors are closely tracking this hearing, as its outcome could influence Vodafone Idea’s financial stability and long-term survival.

Vodafone Idea Share Price: Understanding The AGR Case, Telecom’s Longest-Running Courtroom Drama

Had Indian telecom owned a blockbuster court drama, the AGR case would have been its longest-running season with ease. At the center of it all is a very tricky question: what exactly is the revenue of a telecom company?

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) demanded that every rupee collected, from phone calls to even selling old furniture, should be included in Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). Of course, telecom companies were not delighted. They contended that only income from core telecom services should be taxed.

This was followed by the 2019 Supreme Court ruling that went in favor of the DoT, leaving operators such as Vodafone Idea staring at massive bills. Later, in 2021, the government altered the regulation, which eventually excluded non-telecom revenue and provided a little more breathing space.

Nevertheless, to this day, AGR remains the phantom in the telecom boardroom, a reminder that when it comes to telecom in India, fine print can cost you thousands of crores!

Government’s Role and Stake In Vodafone Idea Case

The central government holds nearly 50% equity in Vodafone Idea, making it a key stakeholder in the company’s future.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the Supreme Court that discussions are ongoing to find a resolution to the AGR dues issue.

The government’s involvement underscores its direct interest in Vodafone Idea’s survival and the stability of the telecom sector.

Efforts are being made to reach an amicable settlement that balances regulatory obligations with the company’s financial health.

As the oldest, Vodafone Idea, or Vi as we know it, is India’s most loved comeback kid in the telecom world. Born from the Vodafone–Idea merger, it’s juggling debt, AGR drama, and competition, but still dialing up 4G expansion and investor hope. With the government owning nearly half, everyone’s watching to see if Vi can reconnect success!

(With Inputs From Reports)

