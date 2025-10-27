LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely

Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely

Vodafone Idea Share Price: Vodafone Idea shares gained ahead of a crucial Supreme Court hearing on its ₹5,606 crore AGR dues. With government backing and investor buzz, all eyes are on Vi’s next courtroom twist.

What’s Really Happening With Vodafone Idea?
What’s Really Happening With Vodafone Idea?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 27, 2025 11:02:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today: Ahead Of Supreme Court Showdown, The Stock Rings Louder

The week began with Vodafone Idea forging a ray of hope after its stock surged above 1% on Monday, awaiting the Supreme Court hearing on its protracted AGR dues dispute.

The plea of the telecom player is geared to suppress the extra adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demand of ₹5,606 crore by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on the telecom player until the FY2016-17 period, traders are on the lookout.

Its stock also started the day with a higher value of 0.1% at ₹9.63 on the BSE, compared to its last closing price of ₹9.62, before it recorded an intraday high of ₹9.80. By 10:30 AM, it had dropped somewhat to ₹9.68, a gain of 0.62 percent. As the courtroom drama approaches and the government itself owns up to a near 50% stake in it, investors are watching closely, hoping this hearing will finally put years of legal silence on Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Share Price: Background Of Vodafone Idea AGR Case – Supreme Court Hearing Details

  • A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice B. R. Gavai, along with Justices K. Vinod Chandran and Vipul M. Pancholi, is set to hear Vodafone Idea’s plea on October 27, after the Diwali recess.
  • The hearing was initially scheduled for October 13 but was postponed to October 27.
  • Vodafone Idea has challenged the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) over an additional AGR demand of ₹5,606 crore for the period up to FY2016–17.
  • The company seeks to quash these extra dues, arguing that the calculations were made beyond the agreed parameters.
  • The case forms part of the long-standing adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dispute, which has heavily impacted the telecom sector for over a decade.
  • Investors are closely tracking this hearing, as its outcome could influence Vodafone Idea’s financial stability and long-term survival.

Vodafone Idea Share Price: Understanding The AGR Case, Telecom’s Longest-Running Courtroom Drama

Had Indian telecom owned a blockbuster court drama, the AGR case would have been its longest-running season with ease. At the center of it all is a very tricky question: what exactly is the revenue of a telecom company?

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) demanded that every rupee collected, from phone calls to even selling old furniture, should be included in Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). Of course, telecom companies were not delighted. They contended that only income from core telecom services should be taxed.

This was followed by the 2019 Supreme Court ruling that went in favor of the DoT, leaving operators such as Vodafone Idea staring at massive bills. Later, in 2021, the government altered the regulation, which eventually excluded non-telecom revenue and provided a little more breathing space.

Nevertheless, to this day, AGR remains the phantom in the telecom boardroom, a reminder that when it comes to telecom in India, fine print can cost you thousands of crores!

Government’s Role and Stake In Vodafone Idea Case

  • The central government holds nearly 50% equity in Vodafone Idea, making it a key stakeholder in the company’s future.
  • Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the Supreme Court that discussions are ongoing to find a resolution to the AGR dues issue.
  • The government’s involvement underscores its direct interest in Vodafone Idea’s survival and the stability of the telecom sector.
  • Efforts are being made to reach an amicable settlement that balances regulatory obligations with the company’s financial health.

As the oldest, Vodafone Idea, or Vi as we know it, is India’s most loved comeback kid in the telecom world. Born from the Vodafone–Idea merger, it’s juggling debt, AGR drama, and competition, but still dialing up 4G expansion and investor hope. With the government owning nearly half, everyone’s watching to see if Vi can reconnect success!

(With Inputs From Reports)

Aldo Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra, SBI, Dr Reddy, Vikram Engineering, Reliance Industries, Infosys In Focus Today on 27 october 2025

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 11:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsstock market todayVodafone Idea Share Price

RELATED News

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Infosys Share Price Dips Below Rs1,500 After Dividend Record Date- Temporary Dip Or Trend Ahead? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Dollar hits two-week high against yen as trade talks, Fed meeting loom

Factbox-Key issues at stake in the Trump-Xi talks in South Korea

Factbox-Key issues at stake in the Trump-Xi talks in South Korea

LATEST NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’

BRIEF-Chennai Petroleum Sept-Quarter Consol Profit 7.19 Billion Rupees

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

San Diego FC makes early scoring stick in Game One win over Timbers

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Justice Surya Kant Set To Be The Next Chief Justice Of India, CJI B R Gavai Recommends Successor Ahead Of Retirement

Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely
Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely
Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely
Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely

QUICK LINKS