Stocks To Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra, SBI, Dr Reddy, Vikram Engineering, Reliance Industries, Infosys And Many Others In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Good morning, Dalal Street watchers!

Indian markets look ready to kick off the week with a spring in their step, thanks to a cheerier global mood. Early signs from GIFT Nifty futures showed a jump of 271 points to 26,087 at 6:57 AM, a promising start to Monday. By 8:14 AM, Nifty futures were trading at 25,943, up 56 points, keeping the upbeat momentum alive.

Across Asia-Pacific, investors were in a buying frenzy. Japan’s Nikkei 225 soared over 2%, crossing the 50,000 mark for the first time ever, riding optimism from U.S. and China trade talks and Wall Street’s winning streak. South Korea’s Kospi added 1.83%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.54%, proving confidence is contagious.

Last week, Wall Street broke records: S&P 500 up 0.79%, Nasdaq climbed 1.15%, and Dow surged 1.01%, boosted by cooler inflation and strong earnings. Dalal Street seems ready to dance along, keep your eyes glued to the tickers!

Investors Tip Over Stocks to Watch Today

Want to outsmart the market? Don’t panic over daily swings! Diversify your bets, keep an eye on global trends, interest rates, and inflation. Stick to quality stocks or funds, play the long game, and let your wealth grow while others chase the next headline.

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking And Financials

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2: Profit ₹4,468.27 crore, down 11.4% YoY; NII up 4.15% to ₹7,311 crore; provisions rise.

SBI Life Insurance Q2: Profit down 6.6% to ₹494.6 crore; net premium income up 22.6% to ₹24,848 crore.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2: PAT flat at ₹241.3 crore; AUM rises 11%.

SBI Cards Q2: Profit up 10% to ₹444.8 crore; revenue up 12.2% to ₹4,961 crore.

Pharma And Healthcare

Dr Reddy’s Q2: Profit up 14% to ₹1,437.2 crore; revenue ₹8,805.1 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences: Health Canada NOC for Mesalamine suppositories; subsidiary acquires 100% of Amplitude Surgical, France.

Dr Lal Path Labs: Board to meet Oct 31 for bonus shares and Q2 results.

IT And Tech

Coforge Q2: Profit up 86% to ₹376 crore; revenue ₹3,985.7 crore.

eClerx Q2: Profit up 30.6% to ₹183.2 crore; revenue ₹1,004.9 crore; board approves buyback up to ₹300 crore.

Latent View Analytics Q2: Profit up 11.3% to ₹44.4 crore; revenue up 23.3% to ₹257.5 crore.

Hospitality And Real Estate

Brigade Hotel Q2: Profit up 58% to ₹10.6 crore; revenue up 19.7% to ₹129.8 crore.

Puravankara: Subsidiary receives LoA for Rs 211.53 crore residential project.

HUDCO: Signs MoU with JN Port Authority for Rs 5,000 crore port infrastructure projects.

Energy And Infrastructure

NCC: Contract worth Rs 6,828.94 crore from Central Coalfields for coal and OB extraction.

GPT Infraprojects: Rs 195 crore order for conveyor belt system in Ivory Coast.

Vikram Engineering: Rs 354.21 crore LoA for 100 MW solar PV project in Maharashtra.

Indian Oil: Tax relief of Rs 1,102.91 crore; contesting Rs 91.16 crore.

PTC Industries: Purchase order from DRDO for turbine blades.

Industrial And Manufacturing

TGV Sraac: Transformer failure causes production loss; expected restoration in 60 days.

Epack Prefab Technologies: Rs 129.94 crore order for pre-engineered steel building in Nagpur.

Container Corporation: Signs two MoUs with Adani Cement for rail-based cement transport.

Energy And Commodities

Reliance Industries: Subsidiary REIL JV with Facebook; initial investment Rs 855 crore.

Bharat Rasayan: Approves share sub-division and 1:1 bonus issue.

Bulk Deals

Thyrocare: Promoter offloads 10.06% stake; mutual funds acquire 7.9% stake.

Midwest: Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio buys 1.2% stake for Rs 50.05 crore.

Ex-Dividend Stocks

Infosys,

L&T Technology Services,

REC,

360 ONE WAM,

Central Bank of India,

CESC,

CRISIL,

PCBL Chemical,

Tanla Platforms

F&O Ban

SAIL, Sammaan Capital

